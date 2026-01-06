 Skip navigation
Easy money. Watch Kevin Durant knock down game-winning 3-pointer as Rockets beat Suns.

  
Published January 5, 2026 11:25 PM

Sunday night, Devin Booker drained a game-winning 3-pointer with under a second left on the clock to upset the Thunder.

One night later, the tables were turned — Kevin Durant drained a game-winning 3-pointer to lift the Rockets past his former team, the Suns, 100-97.

Easy money.

The Suns were down seven with five minutes to go in the game, but went on a 10-0 run that gave them the lead with 2:12 left, and a chance. The game was tied, but Booker’s shot with 5.1 on the clock missed, opening the door for Durant and the Rockets.

Booker had 12 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter.

Durant finished with 26 points, while Amen Thompson and Jabari Smith Jr. each scored 17. The Rockets have won 5-of-6.

It wasn’t all good news for the Rockets, coach Ime Udoka said Alperen Sengun suffered a sprained right ankle and will be re-evaluated in 10-14 days.

Mentions
PHX_Durant_Kevin.jpg Kevin Durant PHX_Booker_Devin.jpg Devin Booker