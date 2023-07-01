 Skip navigation
Top News

Jonas Vingegaard
Adam Yates beats twin brother for Tour de France stage 1 win, yellow jersey
Strus_USA.jpg
NBA Free Agency Fantasy Winners and Losers
  • Zak Hanshew
  • Zak Hanshew
New Jersey Generals v Birmingham Stallions
USFL Championship Best Bets: Stallions vs Maulers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
  • Vaughn Dalzell
Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NBA
New Orleans Pelicans
Brandon Ingram

Brandon
Ingram

VanVleet2_RD.jpg
Five winners from Day 1 of NBA Free agency
There were 39 free agents signed, three extended and five trades in the opening night of free agency.
  • Kurt Helin
  • Kurt Helin
  • Brandon Ingram HS.jpg
    Brandon Ingram
    NOP Small Forward #14
    Shams: Hornets want Brandon Ingram for No. 2 pick
  • Brandon Ingram HS.jpg
    Brandon Ingram
    NOP Small Forward #14
    Ingram, JJJ to join USA FIBA World Cup roster
  • Brandon Ingram HS.jpg
    Brandon Ingram
    NOP Small Forward #14
    Brandon Ingram finishes season with 30-point game
  • Brandon Ingram HS.jpg
    Brandon Ingram
    NOP Small Forward #14
    Brandon Ingram drops robust 42/12/7/2/1 stat line
  • cj mccollum.png
    CJ McCollum
    NOP Shooting Guard #3
    C.J. McCollum finishes win with 23 PTS, 4 triples
Pelicans reportedly testing trade market for Jonas Valanciunas
  • Kurt Helin
  • Kurt Helin
Consensus NBA Mock Draft: The lottery picks, starting with Wembanyama
  • Kurt Helin
  • Kurt Helin
Are the Pelicans trying to deal Zion?
NBA Draft, free agency rumors roundup: What do Hornets do with No. 2 pick?
NBA draft, trade rumors roundup: Beal talking to teams, Hornets prefer Ingram to Zion?
Michael Jordan finalizes deal to sell majority of Hornets franchise days before NBA draft