NBA Cup 2025: Behind Desmond Bane, Jalen Brunson, Magic and Knicks advance to semifinals

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Illinois at Ohio State
Keaton Wagler’s 23 points lead No. 13 Illinois to 88-80 victory over Ohio State in Big Ten opener
Edwin Diaz
Dodgers snag closer Edwin Díaz with three-year, $69M contract: Contract details, fantasy impact
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/d822c46/2147483647/strip/false/crop/4922x2769+0+512/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2Fce%2Fc2%2Fda9356ad4322829ad2c5c6131dcb%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2198056633
With some player input and stated goals, what a future PGA Tour schedule could look like
  • Rex Hoggard
    ,
  • Rex Hoggard
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_illosu_linearhl_251209.jpg
Highlights: Illinois hangs on against Ohio State
nbc_nba_nykraptors_251209(2).jpg
Highlights: Brunson lifts Knicks into NBA Cup semi
nbc_nba_orlandoheat_251209(2).jpg
Highlights: Bane pushes Magic to NBA Cup semi

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Illinois at Ohio State
Keaton Wagler’s 23 points lead No. 13 Illinois to 88-80 victory over Ohio State in Big Ten opener
Edwin Diaz
Dodgers snag closer Edwin Díaz with three-year, $69M contract: Contract details, fantasy impact
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/d822c46/2147483647/strip/false/crop/4922x2769+0+512/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2Fce%2Fc2%2Fda9356ad4322829ad2c5c6131dcb%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2198056633
With some player input and stated goals, what a future PGA Tour schedule could look like
  • Rex Hoggard
    ,
  • Rex Hoggard
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_illosu_linearhl_251209.jpg
Highlights: Illinois hangs on against Ohio State
nbc_nba_nykraptors_251209(2).jpg
Highlights: Brunson lifts Knicks into NBA Cup semi
nbc_nba_orlandoheat_251209(2).jpg
Highlights: Bane pushes Magic to NBA Cup semi

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

NBA Cup 2025: Behind Desmond Bane, Jalen Brunson, Magic and Knicks advance to semifinals

  
Published December 10, 2025 12:03 AM

The Eastern Conference semifinals of the NBA Cup are set, and it very well could be a preview of the Eastern Conference Finals next May. Here is how things shook out on Tuesday night. (The Western Conference quarterfinals games take place on Wednesday night between the Suns and Thunder, followed by the Spurs and Lakers.)

Knicks 117, Raptors 101

Toronto has struggled of late, losing three in a row coming into Tuesday night, in part because a team built on depth is missing two of the roster’s core starters, RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley.

Overcoming those absences is harder when you run into a red-hot Jalen Brunson.

Brunson scored 35 and sparked the Knicks to the comfortable win, earning them a trip to Las Vegas to face Orlando on Saturday in the NBA Cup semifinals. The Knicks beat the Magic last Sunday at Madison Square Garden, 106-100.

Tuesday’s game in Toronto looked like it would be a shootout early on, with Brunson and Brandon Ingram putting on a show in the first quarter — Brunson had 20 in the frame and Ingram 17. It was a highly entertaining 39-35 Toronto lead after one defense-free quarter.

The game turned in the second quarter, when New York cranked up its defensive pressure. Toronto went cold, shooting 4-of-13 for the frame, scoring just 13 total points. While Ingram continued to put up points all night, he finished with 31, the rest of the team wilted under the pressure (this is where Toronto misses Barrett and Quickley. Remove Ingram from the equation, and the Raptors shot just 38.9% on the night and were 8-of-33 (24.2%) from 3-point range.

While the Raptors struggled to find a bucket, the Knicks started to pull away. By the half, it was 69-52 New York.

The game was never really in doubt in the second half. Josh Hart was 4-of-7 from 3 on his way to 21 points, while Mikal Bridges pitched in 15. Karl-Anthony Towns, who sat out

New York has won 8-of-9 and heads to Las Vegas feeling lucky as one of the hottest teams in the league.

Orlando 117, Miami 108

Orlando’s defense is back.

When the Magic stumbled out of the gate this season, questions about the fit of their offense became the talking point. However, the defense that had been the foundation of this team was the bigger issue — in October, Orlando gave up 120 points a game on nearly 60% true shooting.

The Magic have turned their defense around and Tuesday night was the exclamation point.

Miami is an offense built on pace and transition, and for the season the Heat came into the night with a 118.8 net rating in transition — Orlando held them to 88.2 on Tuesday, and limited the transition opportunities they got.

Forced into the half-court, Orlando’s quality individual defenders didn’t give Miami places to attack in its isolation-heavy offense.

Combine all that with 37 points from Desmond Bane, and Orlando gets the win and advances to Las Vegas and the semifinals of the NBA Cup.

The game started the way Miami wanted as it raced out — literally — to a 17-2 lead, getting out in transition thanks to seven first-quarter Orlando turnovers. The Heat led 30-17 after one quarter, during which the Magic shot 28.6% from the floor, including 1-of-5 from 3.

However, in the second quarter the Magic were able to grind the game’s pace down and get back in it, especially when their shots started falling. Bane’s driving the lane and getting downhill keyed the Magic’s comeback. It was 57-56 Miami at the half.

In the third quarter, Orlando went on a run behind Bane and took control of the game. He got help with 20 points on the night from Jalen Suggs and 18 from Paolo Banchero.

Norman Powell led a balanced Heat attack with 21 points, while Tyler Herro added 20. The Heat will next play the Raptors.

Mentions
NYK_Brunson_Jalen copy.jpg Jalen Brunson MEM_Bane_Desmond.jpg Desmond Bane LAC_Powell_Norman.jpg Norman Powell ORL_Banchero_Paolo.jpg Paolo Banchero NYK_Hart_Josh copy.jpg Josh Hart NOP_Ingram_Brandon.jpg Brandon Ingram