Agent Rich Paul says LeBron James will finish season with Lakers

Since returning from the sciatica that cost him the start of the season, LeBron James has blended in perfectly with the 17-6 Lakers, a guy with an all-around game willing to do whatever the team needs on any given night. Most recently, in Philadelphia, that was drop 29 points on the 76ers when Luka Doncic was out.

While the fit works, this is the first time in his career LeBron is on a team not constructed around him, where he is asked to fill a role more than be the star everyone else orbits around. Combine that with LeBron being a free agent after this season, and there has been some online speculation about a trade — despite the fact LeBron has a no-trade clause and has said nothing about waiving it.

Rich Paul, LeBron’s agent, shot down any trade rumors fast on the “Game Over with Max Kellerman and Rich Paul” podcast (produced by The Ringer).

Kellerman: “Is LeBron, realistically, a guy who could not be on the Lakers at the end of this year?”

Paul: “No.”

Kellerman: “He will be on the Lakers at the end of this year?”

Paul: “Yeah. Where’s he going to go?”

Constructing a LeBron James trade creates many of the same obstacles as trading Giannis Antetokounmpo (and explains why he is more likely to be traded during the offseason). LeBron makes $52.6 million this season. In a world of tax aprons, how many teams can take on that large a contract for what would be the No. 2 or 3 player on a championship-caliber team? Beyond that, the teams LeBron might want to join — Cleveland, New York, Golden State — are all up against the tax aprons, with restrictions on what they can do (none can take back more money than they send out) and little room to maneuver.

LeBron was never going to be traded during the season, and he knew that when he picked up his player option.

Paul also said during the interview that he did not believe the Lakers, as currently constructed, are contenders in the West and wouldn’t even make the Western Conference Finals.

This summer, when LeBron is a free agent, things will be different. The conventional wisdom around the league is that LeBron wants to play one more season — a grand farewell tour — and it’s not likely to be with the Lakers. How much of a salary discount he is willing to take to get where he wants to go, or how the Lakers could work with him on a sign-and-trade, remains to be seen, but that is when the action will be. Not at the trade deadline.