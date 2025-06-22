Kevin Durant reportedly traded to Houston, Phoenix gets Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, No. 10 pick, more

On the day of Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals, the Houston Rockets have thrust themselves into the center of the 2026 title discussion.

The Phoenix Suns are trading Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets for a package of Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the No. 10 pick in the 2025 draft (which is the Suns getting back their own pick), and five future second-round picks, a story broken by Shams Charania of ESPN.

Houston was one of Durant’s preferred landing spots and he is expected to sign a two-year, $100+ million extension with them when eligible. The risk with that is Durant turns 37 before the start of next season and comes with an injury history.

For the Rockets, that is a risk worth taking — Durant is the guy they need. While Houston won 52 games this season and was the No. 2 seed in the West thanks to an impressive, athletic young core led by coach Ime Udoka, its loss in the first round to Golden State highlighted the lack of a finisher in the half court. The Rockets needed a go-to scorer who could go get a bucket in the clutch. They now have one of the greatest bucket-getters in NBA history, a guy who averaged 26.6 points a game last season while shooting 43% from beyond the arc, not just a four-time league scoring champion but also a two-time Finals MVP who knows how to perform on the biggest of stages and continues to do so.

The Rockets now have Durant starting alongside veteran Fred VanVleet at the point (likely to extend or re-sign with the team this summer), Amen Thompson on the wing, Jabari Smith Jr. and Alperen Sengun at center. The Rockets also still have Tari Eason, Cam Whitmore, Reed Shepard and others off the bench — plus a lot of future picks, meaning they may not be done trading.

The Rockets and Suns had been negotiating since their seasons ended, but the sides had been far apart on terms for a Durant trade, with the Rockets trying to center the trade around Jabari Parker Jr., while the Suns were hoping for core Rockets players such as Amen Thompson or Alperen Sengun. The sides ultimately made the trade about Green — the explosive but inefficient scorer who averaged 21 points per game last season, but with a .544 true shooting percentage that was below the league average. Green, 24 and entering his fifth NBA season, has plenty of possibilities for improvement. Green also has signed a contract extension that kicks in next season for three years, $105.3 million.

For Phoenix, this was about as well as they were going to do in this trade market. They acquire a scorer who can play alongside Devin Booker and Bradley Beal in Green. More importantly, a team that lacked defense and grit has just gained a lot of both with Brooks. Then there is the No. 10 pick, which can go a number of different directions (or be traded again). The Suns didn’t come close to getting back what they gave up for Durant just a few years ago (Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson and four first-round picks) but they were never going to recoup that much. They did as well as could be expected considering the situation.

The most stunning part of this trade: That it happened the day of Game 7 of the NBA Finals, taking the spotlight off the court and putting it on the NBA’s transaction cycle. That is not going to sit well in the league office.

