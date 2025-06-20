2025 NBA Draft Order: Full list, dates, start times, and how to watch

The 2025 NBA Draft will be held on Wednesday, June 25, and Thursday, June 26, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Live coverage begins at 8 PM ET on both nights. This year marks the 79th edition of the event.

See below for everything you need to know about the 2025 NBA Draft, including the full draft order, how to watch information, and more.

2025 NBA Draft Order:

Round 1:

1. Dallas Mavericks

2. San Antonio Spurs

3. Philadelphia 76ers

4. Charlotte Hornets

5. Utah Jazz

6. Washington Wizards

7. New Orleans Pelicans

8. Brooklyn Nets

9. Toronto Raptors

10. Houston Rockets (from Phoenix via Brooklyn)

11. Portland Trail Blazers

12. Chicago Bulls

13. Atlanta Hawks (from Sacramento)

14. San Antonio Spurs (from Atlanta)

15. Oklahoma City (from Miami via the LA Clippers)

16. Memphis (from Orlando)

17. Minnesota (from Detroit via New York, Oklahoma City, and Houston)

18. Washington (from Memphis)

19. Brooklyn (from Milwaukee via New York, Detroit, Portland, and New Orleans)

20. Miami (from Golden State)

21. Utah (from Minnesota)

22. Atlanta (from the Los Angeles Lakers via New Orleans)

23. New Orleans (from Indiana)

24. Oklahoma City (from the LA Clippers)

25. Orlando (from Denver)

26. Brooklyn (from New York)

27. Brooklyn (from Houston)

28. Boston

29. Phoenix (from Cleveland via Utah)

30. LA Clippers (from Oklahoma City)

Round 2:

31. Minnesota (from Utah)

32. Boston (from Washington via Detroit and Brooklyn)

33. Charlotte

34. Charlotte (from New Orleans via San Antonio, Phoenix, and Memphis)

35. Philadelphia

36. Brooklyn

37. Detroit (from Toronto via Dallas and San Antonio)

38. San Antonio

39. Toronto (from Portland via Sacramento)

40. Washington (from Phoenix)

41. Golden State (from Miami via Brooklyn and Indiana)

42. Sacramento (from Chicago via San Antonio)

43. Utah (from Dallas)

44. Oklahoma City (from Atlanta)

45. Chicago (from Sacramento)

46. Orlando

47. Milwaukee (from Detroit via Washington)

48. Memphis (from Golden State via Washington and Brooklyn)

49. Cleveland (from Milwaukee)

50. New York (from Memphis via Oklahoma City and Boston)

51. LA Clippers (from Minnesota via Atlanta and Houston)

52. Phoenix (from Denver via Charlotte and Minnesota)

53. Utah (from the LA Clippers via the Los Angeles Lakers)

54. Indiana

55. Los Angeles Lakers

— New York (forfeited)

56. Memphis (from Houston)

57. Orlando (from Boston)

58. Cleveland

59. Houston (from Oklahoma City via Atlanta)

When is the 2025 NBA Draft?

Round 1: Wednesday, June 25, at 8 PM ET

Wednesday, June 25, at 8 PM ET Round 2: Thursday, June 26, at 8 PM ET

How can I watch the 2025 NBA Draft?

Coverage of the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft will be available on ABC and ESPN. The second round will be available on ESPN and the ESPN app.

Where is the 2025 NBA Draft?

This year’s draft will take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

