Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper headline 19 players invited to 2025 NBA Draft green room

The NBA has invited 19 players to the green room for the 2025 NBA Draft next week, June 25 and 26.

These are players expected to be drafted in the first round — the NBA surveys team front offices before choosing whom to invite to the green room. Still, there is a risk of a player from this list falling down the board, which can get awkward.

Here are the 19 players known to be invited, via Jonathan Givony of ESPN (in alphabetical order):

• Ace Bailey

• Carter Bryant

• Egor Demin

• VJ Edgecombe

• Noa Essengue

• Jeremiah Fears

• Cooper Flagg

• Dylan Harper

• Kasparas Jakucionis

• Tre Johnson

• Kon Knueppel

• Khaman Maluach

• Liam McNeeley

• Collin Murray-Boyles

• Asa Newell

• Derik Queen

• Will Riley

• Thomas Sorber

• Nolan Traore

Five more players could get invites, according to Givony.

Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper are the clear No. 1 and No. 2 picks in this draft, but then things open up with potential trades and differing opinions on players.