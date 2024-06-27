2024 Tour de France: Teams, how it works, points, prize money, rules

The Tour de France returns in all of its glory on Saturday, June 29, with no shortage of major storylines going into cycling’s most prestigious race. Can Jonas Vingegaard, winner in back-to-back years, become history’s ninth cyclist to win at least three Tour de France races? His primary competition, Tadej Pogačar, aims for the same feat and the yellow jersey after finishing second in 2022 and 2023. Elsewhere, Primož Roglič seeks the elusive Tour de France victory that has eluded him.

Before cyclists embark on their massive trek, get up to speed with everything you need to know for the 111th Tour de France.

How does the 2024 Tour de France work?

This year’s Tour de France is unique for several reasons. It will begin in Florence, Italy, for the first time in the event’s history. This starting point honors the 100-year mark since an Italian’s first win in the Tour, achieved by Ottavio Bottecchia in 1924. With the Paris Olympics starting in late July, 2024 features the first-ever Tour de France that won’t conclude in France’s capital city. Instead, it will finish in Nice, France. Riders will complete 21 stages across three weeks, starting in Florence, Italy on Saturday, June 29, and ending on Sunday, July 21. The entire Tour De France will cover a total distance of 3,492 km (2,170 miles), with riders competing in one stage per day and receiving one rest day at the end of each week.

How to watch every stage of the 2024 Tour de France: Stages, schedule, start times, live stream info

Who is riding in the Tour de France 2024?

The overall favorite to win the 2024 Tour de France is Tadej Pogačar, a member of the UAE Team Emirates. At 25 years old, he has two Tour de France wins (2020, 2021) and one Giro d’Italia win (2024). After dominating the Giro’ d’Italia in May, the phenom aims to become the first cyclist since 1998 (Marco Pantani) to win both the Giro and the Tour in the same year. Already considered one of the greatest talents cycling has ever seen, the Slovenian has won four out of five events he’s raced in this year, finishing third place in his only non-victory.

Two-time defending Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard of Team Visma-Lease a Bike is another popular pick to win this year’s edition. The 27-year-old has bested Pogacar the last two years, but the Tour de France will mark his return to racing since a severe crash at the Tour of the Basque Country in April, where he broke his collarbone and ribs, suffering a pneumothorax (collapsed lung) in the process.

Another intriguing challenger is Tour veteran Primož Roglič of Team Bora-hansgrohe, who seeks his first Tour de France victory in what will be his sixth appearance. At 34 years old and well into his illustrious career, it remains the major title he has yet to win, having already secured victories across the Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Monuments, and Olympic Games.

How many teams are in the Tour de France?

The Tour de France is made up of 22 pro cycling teams with eight riders each, amounting to 176 total competitors.

How do teams work in the Tour de France?

Each team has one rider who is their main contender, commonly referred to as the team’s leader. Teams may have several leaders throughout the race, determined by each group’s individual race strategy. Other members of the team are known as domestiques. These key figures support their team’s leader in the race by shielding them from wind and other cyclists, bringing them water, and even offering to switch bikes in the event of mechanical failure. Team members typically take turns acting in these support roles.

Who are recent Tour de France winners?

2023: Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark)

2022: Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark)

2021: Tadej Pogačar (Slovenia)

2020: Tadej Pogačar (Slovenia)

2019: Egan Bernal (Colombia)

2018: Geraint Thomas (United Kingdom, Wales)

2017: Chris Froome (United Kingdom)

2016: Chris Froome (United Kingdom)

2015: Chris Froome (United Kingdom)

2014: Vincenzo Nibali (Italy)

2013: Chris Froome (United Kingdom)

2012: Bradley Wiggins (United Kingdom)

2011: Cadel Evans (Austrailia)

2010: Andy Schleck (Luxembourg) Alberto Contador was initial winner, but was stripped of victory in 2012 after he was found guilty of doping

How many points do you get for winning a stage in the Tour de France?

Points are awarded throughout and at the end of each stage, differing based on the type of stage. Here’s the point distribution for first-place finishers across stages (Individual time trial and intermediate sprint winners are also awarded 20 points each):

Flat stage finishes: 50 points

Hilly and medium mountain stage finishes: 30 points

High mountain finishes: 20 points

How do they determine the winner of the Tour de France?

The rider with the shortest overall combined time from every stage is declared the winner. This year’s race will feature an individual time trial from Monaco to Nice to decide the overall winner. Though there is only one overall winner, there are three other individual awards granted to cyclists for various accomplishments. Throughout the race, the leaders in each category wear specific jerseys to differentiate them from the rest.

The coveted yellow jersey is for the rider with the fastest overall time at the end of each stage; the race leader. A green jersey, also known as the points jersey, is awarded to the fastest sprinter. Riders collect points for finishing stages quickly, winning sprint sections, and performing well in mountain sections. A white jersey with red polka dots, also known as the “King of the Mountains,” is awarded to the best climber. Mountain points are distributed based on the difficulty of individual climbing sections throughout various mountain stages. Lastly, a white jersey is awarded to the best young rider, the highest-ranked cyclist under the age of 26. Winning just one Tour de France stage is considered a huge victory for most cyclists.

How much money do you get for winning the Tour de France?

The overall winner of the Tour de France will receive €500,000, equivalent to $533,915. Second place earns €200,000 ($213,566), with third place getting $100,000 ($107,062). Each stage win is worth €11,000, equivalent to $11,746. The rider with the most sprint points at the race’s conclusion walks away with €25,000 ($26,765) as the green jersey winner.

Is there a team prize in the Tour de France?

Yes, there is a team prize in the Tour de France. The top five teams at the end of the race receive cash prizes, which are then calculated by adding the cumulative times of each team’s three fastest finishers from the stage. The winning team receives €2,800 in prize money ($3,001). Team earnings are often split among the team instead of just one rider.

How is the Tour de France time cut calculated?

The Tour de France’s time cut is a Grand Tours ruling that ensures riders don’t reduce their workloads in certain stages to conserve energy for later stages. Time cuts in stages are determined by two factors, primarily the stage’s difficulty and the winning rider’s average speed. Every stage in the Tour de France is given a difficulty coefficient, numbered one to six. For example, a stage where minimal climbing is involved may be granted a one or a two, but a stage with high climbs through mountains may be granted a higher difficulty coefficient, like five or six. If the stage maintains a fast pace, time cuts will be more forgiving. If races produce a slower pace, the time cut will be harsher.

What is the name of the British team in the Tour de France?

The INEOS Grenadiers are Great Britain’s professional cycling team that competes at the UCI World team level. The team is based out of Manchester, England with a base in Deinze, Belgium. Previously known as Team Sky, the name changed to Team INEOS and then the INEOS Grenadiers in 2019, when INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe became sole owners. This year’s 11 British riders throughout the field are the most ever in Tour de France history.

What are the stages of the Tour de France 2024?

Saturday, June 29: Stage 1, Florence - Rimini (206 km)

Sunday, June 30: Stage 2, Cesenatico - Bologne (199.2 km)

Monday, July 1: Stage 3, Plaisance - Turin (230.8 km)

Tuesday, July 2: Stage 4, Pinerolo - Valloire (139.6 km)

Wednesday, July 3: Stage 5, Sant-Jean-de-Maurienne - Saint-Vulbas (177.4 km)

Thursday, July 4: Stage 6, Mâcon - Dijon (163.5 km)

Friday, July 5: Stage 7, Nuits-Saint-Georges - Gevrey-Chambertin (25.3 km, individual time trial)

Saturday, July 6: Stage 8, Semur-En-Auxois > Colombey-les-Deux-Églises (183.4 km)

Sunday, July 7: Stage 9, Troyes - Troyes (199 km)

Monday, July 8: Rest Day

Tuesday, July 9: Stage 10, Orléans - Saint-Amand-Montrond (187.3 km)

Wednesday, July 10: Stage 11, Évaus-les-Bains - Le Lioran (211 km)

Thursday, July 11: Stage 12, Aurillac - Villeneuve-sur-Lot (203.6 km)

Friday, July 12: Stage 13, Agen - Pau (165.3 km)

Saturday, July 13: Stage 14, Pau - Saint-Lary-Soulan Pla d’Adet (151.9 km)

Sunday, July 14: Stage 15, Loudenvielle - Plateau de Beille (198 km)

Monday, July 15: Rest Day

Tuesday, July 16: Stage 16, Gruissan - Nîmes (188.6 km)

Wednesday, July 17: Stage 17, Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux - Superdévoluy (177.8 km)

Thursday, July 18: Stage 18, Gap - Barcelonnette (179.5 km)

Friday, July 19: Stage 19, Embrun - Isola 2000 (144.6 km)

Saturday, July 20: Stage 20, Nice - COl de la Couillole (132.8 km)

Sunday, July 21: Stage 21, Monaco - Nice (33.7 km, individual time trial)

Who is the only American to win the Tour de France?

The legendary Greg LeMond is the only American man to win the Tour de France, capturing victories in 1986, 1989, and 1990. In the process, he became the first non-European professional cyclist to win the historic race.

What happens if you have to go to the bathroom during the Tour de France?

Cyclists can stop on the side of the road if they must use the bathroom during the Tour de France. However, they must be out of view of spectators to avoid getting fined. Riders often will take collective breaks as a group to individually go to the bathroom.

Do riders sleep during the Tour de France?

Yes! Tour de France competitors do indeed get rest. The race is three weeks long and athletes are exercising intensely, so sleep is necessary. Cyclists typically sleep in hotel rooms that vary in accommodations and location.

What are the Tour de France rules?

There are many rules within the Tour de France, among them include:



All riders must wear their team’s official outfit: shorts, jersey, socks, shoes, gloves, helmet to begin the race (aside from special jerseys).

Other classifications can be identified by a rider’s uniform or race number, including colored or special numbers for the highest-ranked individual rider on each team, the most aggressive rider as determined by a jury, and stage winners.

If a cyclist wins a stage or is one of the first three finishers, seconds are subtracted from their overall time as a bonus. First place subtracts ten seconds, then six and four for second and third. At various critical points like passes and summits, the first three riders can also receive time premiums of eight, five and two seconds.

There is a time cut calculated depending on the type of stage using the time of the winner. In most cases, riders will be eliminated from the race if they do not finish under the time cut. There are cases where a rider will finish after the time cut and still be allowed to start the next day, but they lose all of their points they had accumulated to that point.

Various cyclists are drug tested at every stage, with over 180 drug tests distributed throughout the race.

Other specific rules for the Tour de France include:

