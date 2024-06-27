How to watch every stage of the 2024 Tour de France: Stages, schedule, start times, live stream info

The most prestigious race in cycling is back, and NBC Sports will cover every stage of the Tour de France on Peacock. Here is everything you need to know about the 2024 Tour de France.

When is the 2024 Tour de France?

The 2024 Tour de France spans from Saturday, June 29 through Sunday, July 21. The event begins one week earlier than usual due to the start of the Paris Olympics on July 26.

How to watch the 2024 Tour de France in the USA

Each stage of the 2024 Tour de France will be streamed on Peacock, and a few select stages will be broadcast on NBC.

Coverage of each day’s stage will begin on Peacock. Stage 8 (July 6) and Stage 14 (July 13) will move over to NBC at 8 a.m. EST. Finally, coverage of the penultimate Stage 20 will be replayed on NBC starting at 4 p.m. EST.

What time does the Tour de France start?

Coverage of the 2024 Tour de France’s first stage begins at 6:30 a.m. on June 29. Each stage will kick off between 6 and 7:30 a.m. EST, with the exception of the 21st and final stage, which starts at 10:10 a.m. EST on July 21.

What’s the full schedule for 2024 Tour de France?

*All times are listed as ET and all races will be streaming on Peacock.

2024 Tour de France Schedule Race Date/Time Watch/Stream Stage 1 6/29/24 @ 6:30 a.m. ET Peacock Stage 2 6/30/24 @ 6:05 a.m. ET Peacock Stage 3 7/1/24 @ 6:50 a.m. ET Peacock Stage 4 7/2/24 @ 7:00 a.m. ET Peacock Stage 5 7/3/24 @ 6:55 a.m. ET Peacock Stage 6 7/4/24 @ 7:00 a.m. ET Peacock Stage 7 7/5/24 @ 7:10 a.m. ET Peacock Stage 8 7/6/24 @ 6:00 a.m. ET (Peacock), 8:00 a.m. ET (NBC) NBC/Peacock Stage 9 7/7/24 @ 7:05 a.m. ET Peacock Stage 10 7/9/24 @ 6:55 a.m. ET Peacock Stage 11 7/10/24 @ 6:55 a.m. ET Peacock Stage 12 7/11/24 @ 6:55 a.m. ET Peacock Stage 13 7/12/24 @ 7:30 a.m. ET Peacock Stage 14 7/13/24 @ 6:30 a.m. ET (Peacock), 8:00 a.m. ET (NBC) NBC/Peacock Stage 15 7/14/24 @ 6:55 a.m. ET Peacock Stage 16 7/16/24 @ 6:50 a.m. ET Peacock Stage 17 7/17/24 @ 6:05 a.m. ET Peacock Stage 18 7/18/24 @ 6:55 a.m. ET Peacock Stage 19 7/19/24 @ 7:05 a.m. ET Peacock Stage 20 7/20/24 @ 7:35 a.m. ET (Peacock), 4 p.m. ET (NBC Replay) NBC/Peacock Stage 21 7/21/24 @ 10:10 a.m. ET Peacock

What’s the full route for the 2024 Tour de France?

The Tour de France begins in Florence, Italy, and finishes in Nice, France.

Because the Olympic and Paralympic Games will be taking place in Paris, this will mark the very first year that the Tour de France will not end in the “City of Light.” It’s also the first time the Tour ends with a time trial since 1989.

The Tour features four summit finishes and two time trials. The vertical gain will eclipse 52,000 meters over the 21 stages.

The 19th stage climb up Cime de la Bonette will reach an elevation of 2,802 meters (1.75 miles), the highest-altitude summit in modern Tour history. It was last on the route in 2008.

🤩 Here it is, the official route of the #TDF2024!



🤩 Voici le parcours officiel du #TDF2024 ! pic.twitter.com/3ORf31AS4T — Tour de France™ (@LeTour) October 25, 2023

Who won the 2023 Tour de France?

Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard won the 2023 Tour de France, his second straight victory in the event. If Vingegaard wins again this year, he would be the first cyclist to win the event three straight years since Chris Froome from 2015-2017.

Relive the defining moments of the 2023 Tour de France below:

Moments that defined the 2023 Tour de France Relive the top moments of the action-packed 2023 Tour de France, highlighted by intense crashes and photo-finish endings.

Vingegaard suffered a broken collarbone and ribs and a collapsed lung in Spain in April following a crash in the Tour of the Basque Country. He was hospitalized for nearly two weeks and his status for the Tour de France was uncertain, but he will compete when action begins in Florence.

How do I watch cycling on Peacock ?

Sign up here to watch all of our LIVE sports and events, including cycling.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

What if I already signed up for Peacock?

If you’ve already followed the steps to create your new Peacock account, and you added a password, you can now Sign In with that email and password on all your supported devices. If you never set your password, or don’t remember it, reset it now. To upgrade to Peacock Premium Plus from a Peacock Premium plan, sign in to your account and go to Plans and Payments to select an upgrade plan.