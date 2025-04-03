Remco Evenepoel expected to return to racing after serious crash

ESTAVAYER-LE-LAC, Switzerland — Two-time Olympic champion Remco Evenepoel is expected to return to competition after a serious crash last year, Tour de Romandie organizers said.

Evenepoel sustained multiple fractures, a dislocated collarbone and lung contusions in December when he crashed into a vehicle while training in Belgium.

“From the first lists of entries received by the race organization, one name has already emerged that is sure to thrill the public: The prodigious Remco Evenepoel, double Olympic champion in Paris,” Tour de Romandie organizers said.

Evenepoel’s Soudal Quick-Step team has yet to confirm his participation, and it’s unclear whether he will resume racing before the Tour de Romandie, which takes place in Switzerland from April 29-May 4.

The 25-year-old Evenepoel crashed into the open door of a Post Office van on Dec. 3. The impact was heavy enough to break the frame of his bicycle. He underwent successful surgery.

Evenepoel’s main goal this season is the Tour de France in July.

He was third last year at cycling’s biggest race. He went on to become the first cyclist to sweep the road race and time trial at an Olympic Games in Paris in August.

A two-time world champion, Evenepoel also won the Spanish Vuelta in 2022.