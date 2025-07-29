 Skip navigation
Top News

Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel
DB Boo Carter with Vols but work to do before hitting field for Tennessee, coach says
MX 2025 Rd 08 Washougal KTM pits.JPG
KTM AG returns to full production
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Singapore 2025 World Aquatics Championships - Day 19: Swimming
Katie Ledecky wins 1500m free at swim worlds on 15-year streak, breaks ties with Phelps, Lochte

Top Clips

Fitzpatrick not having the season he wants
Fitzpatrick not having the season he wants
Korda, Ko talk about pressure at AIG Women's Open
Korda, Ko talk about pressure at AIG Women’s Open
nbc_golf_tlewreport_250729.jpg
Heat is on for players ahead of FedEx Cup Playoffs

Watch Now

Will Hill lose Dolphins captaincy?

July 29, 2025 01:53 PM
The Shipping Container debates whether or not Tyreek Hill should remain one of the team captains for the Miami Dolphins following his controversial end to the 2024-25 NFL season.

dlbmessi729.jpg
02:19
Messi, Inter Miami ‘chose one path’ to ban
nbc_dls_mlstalk_250728.jpg
05:14
Inter Miami ‘pushing limits’ with MLS moves
nbc_dls_bobaninterview_250724.jpg
05:35
Boban recalls training regimen for John Wick 3
nbc_dls_jerryjonesdiscussion_250724.jpg
02:05
Is winning or showmanship more important to Jones?
nbc_dls_lloydhowelldiscussion_250724.jpg
08:46
Van Natta Jr.: NFLPA chaos ‘will get worse’
nbc_dls_wyndhamclarklockerroom_250721.jpg
05:25
Oakmont lays out pathway for lift on Clark ban
nbc_dls_wnbamoney_250721.jpg
07:56
Hill calls out WNBA revenue structure
nbc_dls_damianlillard_250718.jpg
07:22
Lillard signing with Trail Blazers is ‘nice story’
nbc_dls_bestmomentsofmlballstar_250717.jpg
01:38
Best moments from 2025 MLB All-Star Week
nbc_dls_hunterhenrydiscussion_250717.jpg
02:13
Is Henry a NE Patriot or revolutionary patriot?
nbc_dls_beststolenbasemlb_250717.jpg
03:22
Who has the most famous stolen base in MLB?
nbc_dlb_nflpaunion_250716.jpg
07:45
Former NFLPA president reacts to collusion scandal
nbc_dls_nbagambling_250716.jpg
08:55
The ‘mystery’ behind Beasley’s gambling scandal
nbc_dls_allstargame_250716.jpg
13:39
Debating Schwarber’s ASG MVP win, swing-off format
nbc_dlb_miamimarlinsdiscussion_250709.jpg
05:27
Marlins’ road winning streak is a ‘fun surprise’
nbc_dlb_marlinscontroversy_250703.jpg
05:53
Marlins lose run, game after umpire interference
nbc_dlb_miamiheatplan_250703.jpg
16:13
Heat continuing to ‘tread water’ during offseason
nbc_dlb_archmanningdiscussion_250702.jpg
03:54
Will Texas quarterback Manning be starter in NFL?
nbc_dlb_miamidolphinsdiscussion_250702.jpg
04:16
Evaluating Dolphins’ future with current structure
MiamiHeatRoster.jpg
03:41
Heat must address ‘stale’ roster
nbc_dps_nbafreeagency_250701.jpg
08:43
Lillard ‘done’ as NBA star after Bucks move on
JalenRamseyLeBatard.jpg
02:14
Ramsey traded to Steelers team in ‘win-now mode’
nbc_dlb_nhlloopholeltir_250630.jpg
04:31
Report: NHL to eliminate LTIR loophole in new CBA
nbc_dlb_floriocollusionruling_250630.jpg
16:56
Florio breaks down NFL collusion ruling

nbc_golf_fitzpatrickintv_250729.jpg
05:34
Fitzpatrick not having the season he wants
nbc_golf_nellyandlydia_250729.jpg
10:17
Korda, Ko talk about pressure at AIG Women’s Open
nbc_golf_tlewreport_250729.jpg
09:21
Heat is on for players ahead of FedEx Cup Playoffs
nbc_roto_cortlandsuttonv2_250729.jpg
01:32
Sutton, Broncos agree to four-year, $92M extension
nbc_roto_treylonburksv2_250729.jpg
01:25
What Burks’ release means for Titans pass catchers
nbc_roto_jacobmisiorowski_250729.jpg
01:52
Misiorowski ‘not at risk’ of being shut down
nbc_roto_reeseolson_250729.jpg
01:56
Tigers pitchers to target following Olson’s injury
nbc_roto_sethlugo_250729.jpg
01:30
Lugo off trade market after extension with Royals
nbc_golf_whitebarbaree_250729.jpg
06:34
White and Barbaree Jr join sub-60 club in Ottawa
nbc_golf_rankingdiscussion_250729.jpg
05:54
Race to FEC playoffs enters crunch time at Wyndham
nbc_ffhh_ridepitches_250729.jpg
08:31
Irving, Nacua, Hunter among ‘Ride or Die’ pitches
nbc_dps_dponlukadoncic_250729.jpg
05:54
Patrick: 2025-2026 will be Doncic’s biggest year
nbc_ffhh_joemixon_250729.jpg
03:51
Chubb has ‘real opportunity’ with Mixon sidelined
camwarddps.jpg
12:27
Ward is ‘clear and obvious’ Titans starting QB
nbc_ffhh_wrrideordie_250729.jpg
08:52
Texans’ Collins a ‘strong’ ‘Ride or Die’ candidate
lottie_woad_womens_open.jpg
11:46
Nichols: Simply put, Woad ‘wants to be the best’
nbc_ffhh_rideordiecontenders_250729.jpg
09:23
How Jeanty, Achane stack up in ‘Ride or Die’ race
nbc_ffhh_calebwilliams_250729.jpg
04:43
Bears’ Williams can ‘easily’ make big jump in 2025
nbc_ffhh_hampton_250729.jpg
06:29
Hampton’s ‘Ride or Die’ case clouded by Harris
nbc_cyc_tdfstage4_250729.jpg
27:45
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France Femmes, Stage 4
nbc_ffhh_rideordiediscussion_250729.jpg
01:50
Berry unpacks ‘Ride or Die’ selection process
Malik_for_MPX.jpg
02:12
NFL regular-season receptions leader value bets
nbc_dps_herberttalk_250729.jpg
01:19
Should Herbert run more for the Chargers?
nbc_roto_nflpreseasonbets_250729.jpg
02:37
NFL preseason betting: Focus on historical trends
Allisha_gray_most_improved.jpg
01:18
Gray ‘strong case’ for WNBA Most Improved Player
nbc_roto_panthersfutures_250729.jpg
01:52
Caution with CAR despite ‘good vibes’ on offense
nbc_roto_acessparks_250729.jpg
01:41
Take the over in the Aces’ showdown with Sparks
justinjeffersoncamp.jpg
01:22
Jefferson, Watt among ‘most unlosable’ NFL players
nbc_dps_brycecontroversy_250729.jpg
06:26
Exchange with Manfred ‘embarrassing’ for Harper
nbc_dps_deioncancer_250729.jpg
03:31
Deion reveals he is cancer-free after surgery