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Kyle Schwarber’s MLB-leading 18th homer lifts Phillies past Red Sox 3-1

  
Published May 14, 2026 10:52 PM
Philadelphia Phillies at Boston Red Sox

May 14, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber (12) hits a two run home run during the eighth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Eric Canha/Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Kyle Schwarber hit his major league-leading 18th home run, a two-run shot that broke a scoreless tie in the eighth inning, and the Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Boston Red Sox 3-1 on Thursday night.

Schwarber has seven homers in his last seven games, the first Phillies player to hit at least that many in a similar span since current teammate Trea Turner in 2023. Schwarber’s towering shot in this one cleared the visiting bullpen in right field and traveled an estimated 417 feet.

Bryson Stott added an insurance run later in the eighth on an infield hit on which he was initially called out, but it was overturned after the Phillies challenged.

Brad Keller (2-1) struck out two in one relief inning for the win and Jhoan Duran fanned the side in the ninth for his seventh save.

Wilyer Abreu’s RBI single in the eighth accounted for Boston’s lone run. The Red Sox wrapped up a homestand during which they dropped two of three in series against Tampa Bay and Philadelphia.

Boston reliever Tyler Samaniego (0-1) hadn’t allowed a homer in his first 13 career MLB games, spanning 15 innings, before getting taken deep by Schwarber, who also struck out three times.

Neither starter factored in the decision. Boston’s Ranger Suarez went 5 1/3 scoreless innings and struck out eight, while Philadelphia’s Jesus Luzardo fanned four in six scoreless innings. In his previous start, Luzardo was tagged for six runs in just three innings.

The start of the game was delayed by 22 minutes because of rain.

Up next

Phillies: Travel to Pittsburgh for a three-game series that begins Friday night. Phillies RHP Aaron Nola (2-3, 5.14) is scheduled to oppose Pirates RHP Braxton Ashcraft (2-2, 2.77).

Red Sox: Open a three-game series in Atlanta on Friday with LHP Connelly Early (3-2, 3.16) facing Braves RHP Spencer Strider (1-0, 2.89).