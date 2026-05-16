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Red Sox place Trevor Story on the 10-day IL with a sports hernia, promote Nick Sogard

  
Published May 16, 2026 06:41 PM

ATLANTA (AP) — The Red Sox placed struggling shortstop Trevor Story on the 10-day injured list with a sports hernia Saturday.

Boston promoted utility player Nick Sogard from Triple-A Worcester to take Story’s roster spot.

Story played in 41 of Boston’s first 43 games before sitting out the opener of a three-game series at Atlanta on Friday night. He is batting .206 with three homers in his fifth season with the Red Sox. He has also committed six errors. His .547 OPS ranks 165th of 173 qualified hitters.

Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy said Story has been dealing with the injury since spring training and recently decided he would stop trying to play through it. Story is seeking out additional opinions to see if surgery will be needed.

“Everybody’s still on the information-gathering part of that, and then once you get that, there’s various routes to go,” Tracy said. “You’ve got to know exactly what he’s dealing with first, so we got to get all that information.”

Andruw Monasterio started in Story’s place Friday night against the Braves and was in the lineup again Saturday. He is hitting .258 in 22 games this season. Tracy said the team will evaluate the possibility of moving second baseman Marcelo Mayer to shortstop if it appears Story will be out for a while.

A two-time All-Star, Story joins outfielder Roman Anthony (right wrist sprain) and Garrett Crochet (left shoulder inflammation) on the IL for the Red Sox, who are last in the AL East. Anthony did some throwing for the second straight day before the game and Crochet threw a 35-pitch side session.

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