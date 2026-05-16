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Mets say Clay Holmes’ broken leg likely to heal in time for return late this season

  
Published May 16, 2026 05:18 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets pitcher Clay Holmes’ broken leg should heal in time for him to pitch again for the team during the final two months of this season.

Holmes’ right fibula was fractured by a 111.1 mph comebacker off the bat of the Yankees’ Spencer Jones during the Mets’ 5-2 loss on Friday night.

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said the leg will need six to eight weeks to heal and the 33-year-old right-hander will need a spring training-type ramp-up, usually about six weeks.

“Yes, definitely we’ll see him this season,” Mendoza said.

Holmes is 4-4 with a 2.39 ERA for the Mets, who began Saturday last in the NL East at 18-26 despite starting the season with baseball’s highest payroll. He was placed on the 15-day injured list by the Mets, who recalled right-hander Joey Gerber from Triple-A Syracuse.

Holmes joined shortstop Francisco Lindor, catcher Francisco Alvarez, first baseman Jorge Polanco and center fielder Luis Robert Jr. on the IL along with ineffective starting pitcher Kodai Senga and backups Ronny Mauricio and Jared Young.

“Not going to lie. Last night was tough. We’ve been hit a lot this year with a lot of superstars, with a lot of key players, but yesterday felt different.” Mendoza said. “It’s a combination of a lot of things, not only the injuries, but what Clay means to this team not only on the field, but off the field: the competitor, the person, the human, what it means to that clubhouse and what it means to the team in their rotation. So that’s why yesterday felt different.”

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