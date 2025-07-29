 Skip navigation
Demi Vollering keeps racing in Tour de France Femmes after crash, Lorena Wiebes wins Stage 4

  
Published July 29, 2025 12:08 PM

SAUMUR, France — Former champion Demi Vollering continued racing at the Tour de France Femmes despite a heavy crash that left her bruised.

Vollering, from the FDJ-Suez team, underwent medical tests that excluded a risk of a concussion after she hit the ground during Stage 3.

Vollering rode Stage 4 from Saumur to Poitiers, finishing the day safely in the peloton. She remained sixth overall, lagging 25 seconds behind race leader Marianne Vos.

The stage was won in a sprint by Lorena Wiebes, with Vos and Lara Gillespie completing the podium.

It was Wiebes’s second consecutive stage win this year and her fifth overall, a record since the event’s revival in 2022. Jeannie Longo holds the all-time record, with 24 stage wins from 1985 and 1989.

Vollering fell less than four kilometers from the finish line in Angers in a crash that involved several riders. Examinations carried out by the team doctor revealed that she had suffered multiple contusions but she did not go to hospital.

Vollering is one of the most decorated cyclists of her generation. She won the Tour de France in 2023.

The nine-stage race ends Aug. 3.