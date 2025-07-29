2025 Fantasy Preview: Drake London

2025 Atlanta Falcons Fantasy Preview: Michael Penix Jr.'s time is now Can Penix give Zac Robinson’s offense enough to make them a fantasy juggernaut in 2025? Or will this be purely a Bijan Robinson show?

Drake London 2025 Fantasy Football Snapshot

London hit career-highs across the board in 2024 with better offense.



New starter Michael Penix Jr. hyper-targeted London, unlocking elite fantasy stretch to end season.



hyper-targeted London, unlocking elite fantasy stretch to end season. Set for massive 2025 volume in fast-paced Falcons offense.

Drake London WR - Atlanta Falcons Age: 24 HT: 6-4 WT: 215 Bye:5

2024: London spent the first two years of his career dominating targets on dysfunctional offenses. While the Falcons’ 2024 passing attack was far from perfect, it still worked out better than the Desmond Ridder days. London rode this wave to career-highs across the board with a 100/1,271/9 receiving line. His mark of 2.32 yards per route run was also a high-water mark for the third-year wideout.

What’s changed: The Falcons gave Kirk Cousins all but three starts in 2024. Having inked him to a four-year, $180 million contract in the offseason, they waited until he fully flamed out to pull the plug, giving No. 8 overall pick Michael Penix Jr. the final three games. Penix locked onto London in those contests, fueling him to 22 catches for 352 yards and two scores. That was good for an outstanding 24.4 PPR points per game in the trio of Penix weeks.

2025 Outlook: Penix isn’t a sure thing at quarterback, but it’s hard to see how he could be worse than what Cousins gave Atlanta last year. The Falcons also project to be one of the fastest teams in the league after ranking first in situation-neutral pace in 2024. Coming off a 29 percent target share season, London figures to dominate the passing game opportunities for a team set to take the next step.

﻿Year Team G REC TAR YDS AVG YD/G TD TOTTD PPR HPPR NPPR 2022 ATL 17 72 117 866 12 50.9 4 4 179 143 107 2023 ATL 16 69 110 905 13.1 56.6 2 2 174 140 105 2024 ATL 17 100 158 1271 12.7 74.8 9 9 281 231 181 PROJ. 2025 ATL 17 92 157 1074 11.7 63.2 7 7 241 196 150

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group