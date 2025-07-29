2025 Fantasy Preview: Drake London

Drake London 2025 Fantasy Football Snapshot
- London hit career-highs across the board in 2024 with better offense.
- New starter Michael Penix Jr. hyper-targeted London, unlocking elite fantasy stretch to end season.
- Set for massive 2025 volume in fast-paced Falcons offense.
|Drake London
|WR - Atlanta Falcons
|Age: 24
|HT: 6-4
|WT: 215
|Bye:5
2024: London spent the first two years of his career dominating targets on dysfunctional offenses. While the Falcons’ 2024 passing attack was far from perfect, it still worked out better than the Desmond Ridder days. London rode this wave to career-highs across the board with a 100/1,271/9 receiving line. His mark of 2.32 yards per route run was also a high-water mark for the third-year wideout.
What’s changed: The Falcons gave Kirk Cousins all but three starts in 2024. Having inked him to a four-year, $180 million contract in the offseason, they waited until he fully flamed out to pull the plug, giving No. 8 overall pick Michael Penix Jr. the final three games. Penix locked onto London in those contests, fueling him to 22 catches for 352 yards and two scores. That was good for an outstanding 24.4 PPR points per game in the trio of Penix weeks.
2025 Outlook: Penix isn’t a sure thing at quarterback, but it’s hard to see how he could be worse than what Cousins gave Atlanta last year. The Falcons also project to be one of the fastest teams in the league after ranking first in situation-neutral pace in 2024. Coming off a 29 percent target share season, London figures to dominate the passing game opportunities for a team set to take the next step.
|Year
|Team
|G
|REC
|TAR
|YDS
|AVG
|YD/G
|TD
|TOTTD
|PPR
|HPPR
|NPPR
|2022
|ATL
|17
|72
|117
|866
|12
|50.9
|4
|4
|179
|143
|107
|2023
|ATL
|16
|69
|110
|905
|13.1
|56.6
|2
|2
|174
|140
|105
|2024
|ATL
|17
|100
|158
|1271
|12.7
|74.8
|9
|9
|281
|231
|181
|PROJ. 2025
|ATL
|17
|92
|157
|1074
|11.7
|63.2
|7
|7
|241
|196
|150
**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group