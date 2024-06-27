2024 Tour de France cyclists to watch: Jonas Vingegaard, Tadej Pogacar lead the pack

As the final days of June approach, cycling’s premier event comes to life. The 2024 Tour de France — the 111th edition of the historic race — begins this Saturday, with coverage streaming on Peacock and NBC.

Spanning 21 stages and more than 2,000 miles, the Tour de France challenges cyclists in a way like no other event does. But this year’s edition of the event has some notable changes, namely its start in Italy and a finish in Nice, not Paris, due to the upcoming Summer Olympics.

And as always, the Tour de France has some serious star power. The top cyclists in the world train and prepare for the opportunity to participate in this very event, as it always ranks No. 1 on the cycling calendar.

From multiple-time winners to intriguing debutants, this year’s Tour de France field has it all. Here’s a look at the top contenders heading into the 2024 Tour de France:

Jonas Vingegaard

The reigning back-to-back Tour de France winner, Jonas Vingegaard, is the cyclist to knock off in this year’s event.

It was initially unclear if Vingegaard would even compete in the 2024 Tour de France, as serious crash in April put the Danish superstar’s chances to race in jeopardy. But he’s cleared to go, and his condition will be a story to follow throughout the event.

Part of a star-studded Visma-Lease a Bike team, Vingegaard will look to make history and become the sixth cyclist to win three-straight Tour de France titles.

Tadej Pogacar

Coming off a dominant performance in the Giro d’Italia just a month ago (winning by the largest margin since 1965), Tadej Pogacar is in rare form heading into the Tour de France.

He also won the Volta a Catalunya, Liège–Bastogne–Liège and Strade Bianche in this year, with the Tour de France being the final obstacle in what would be a historic campaign. If he can take the win in 2024, he’d be the first to complete the rare Giro-Tour double since Marco Pantani in 1998.

With Tour de France wins in 2020 and 2021 along with runner-up nods in 2022 and 2023, Pogacar is undoubtedly one of — if not the best — cyclists in the world. Having lost to Vingegaard in two straight Tour de Frances, 2024 could be the Slovenian’s time to dethrone the champ and further cement his legacy.

Remco Evenepoel

Entering his first Tour de France, Remco Evenepoel’s Tour de France debut will have the cycling world abuzz.

The 24-year-old time trial expert will compete with the world’s best after returning from injury and is ready to prove himself at the Grand Tour level. After winning the individual time trial in stage 4 of the Critérium du Dauphiné, he conceded the overall lead and fell victim to injuries and fatigue.

But with his fitness improving ahead of the Tour de France, there’s no telling what Evenepoel’s ceiling is. The Belgian will most certainly be focused on the time trials in stages 7 and 21, which could prove to be an x-factor in his quest to win it all in his Tour de France debut.

Primoz Roglic

Riding high off an eight-second overall victory at the Critérium du Dauphiné, Slovenia’s Primoz Roglic is building momentum at the right time. Considering his uninspired 10th place finish at the Paris-Nice, his Dauphiné win was an encouraging sign ahead of the Tour de France.

At 34 years old, Roglic’s window to win the Tour de France is seemingly closing. But the 2020 Tour runner-up has all of the experience to pull out a major victory, even if he’s facing a strong group of cyclists in their prime.

While not at his physical peak, Roglic continues to be one of cycling’s most cunning and crafty athletes with the ability to win a big race.

Matteo Jorgenson

One of the best riders on the Visma-Lease a Bike team this year, 24-year-old Matteo Jorgenson has racked up wins in the Paris-Nice and Dwars door Vlaanderen. On top of the two wins, the American’s impressive second-place finish in the Critérium du Dauphiné prove he’s ready for the main stage.

Having placed 20th in 2022’s Tour, Jorgenson has the Grand Tour experience to build upon in 2024. His great form in 2024 should be encouraging for both Vingegaard (his Visma-Lease a Bike teammate) and Americans alike as he looks to make a big jump in the 2024 Tour de France.