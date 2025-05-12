Nationals at Braves Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for May 12

It’s Monday, May 12, and the Nationals (17-24) are in Atlanta to take on the Braves (19-21). Jake Irvin is slated to take the mound for Washington against Grant Holmes for Atlanta.

The Braves are coming off a 4-3 walkoff loss at the Pirates and a 2-1 series loss at that after taking three out of four against the Reds. For the opposite dugout, the Nationals have lost five straight games getting outscored 37-10 and losing by two or more runs in all five.

Game details & how to watch Nationals at Braves

Date: Monday, May 12, 2025

Time: 7:15 PM EST

Site: Truist Park

City: Atlanta, GA

Network/Streaming: MASN, FDSNSO

Odds for the Nationals at the Braves

The latest odds as of Monday:



Moneyline: Nationals (+145), Braves (-173)

Spread: Braves -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Nationals at Braves

Pitching matchup for May 12, 2025: Jake Irvin vs. Grant Holmes

Nationals: Jake Irvin, (2-1, 3.94 ERA)

Last outing: 5.1 Innings Pitched, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 0 Strikeouts Braves: Grant Holmes, (2-3, 4.58 ERA)

Last outing: 5.1 Innings Pitched, 4 Earned Runs Allowed, 7 Hits Allowed, 1 Walk, and 5 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Nationals and the Braves

Rotoworld Best Bet Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes the Braves in this game and the series:

“Atlanta is two games under .500 and thought they would reach that with the Pirates series, but lost twice by a combined two runs. This is another good series matchup against a Nationals team that has lost five straight games getting outscored 37-10 and losing by two or more runs in all five. I would consider the Braves -1.5 every game of this series for +100 or better or the Braves series price.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the Nationals and the Braves:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Atlanta Braves on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Washington Nationals at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 8.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Nationals at Braves

The Braves have won 4 of their last 5 games at home against National League teams

Each of the Nationals’ last 4 road games with the Braves have stayed under the Total

The Braves have failed to cover the Run Line in 3 straight home games

James Wood is tied for 7th with 10 home runs this season

Austin Riley has a team-high eight homers for Atlanta (Tied for 30th in MLB)

