AUTO: MAR 16 NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400
Daytona won’t host NASCAR’s Championship Weekend but what other tracks might?
2023 PGA Championship - Round One
Keegan Bradley hosting Ryder Cup dinner – with two LIV invitees
Syndication: The Courier-Journal
Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty won’t run in the Preakness, dashing Triple Crown possibility

Astros hope Álvarez 'gets it right' with IL stint
Astros hope Álvarez ‘gets it right’ with IL stint
nbc_roto_zayflowers_250506.jpg
Flowers can take another step forward for Ravens
nbc_roto_brianrobinson_250506.jpg
Robinson reportedly a ‘surprising’ trade candidate

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Tour de France sprint specialist Caleb Ewan retires at age 30

  
Published May 6, 2025 01:54 PM

MONACO — Sprint specialist Caleb Ewan ended his cycling career that peaked with five Tour de France stage wins including one on the Champs-Élysées.

The 30-year-old Australian’s surprise announcement came despite reviving his results this season with British team Ineos Grenadiers.

“I felt like myself again and I felt respected again,” Ewan wrote in a farewell message on his Instagram account. “For that, I can’t thank them enough.”

Ewan won three stages in the 2019 Tour, including the final stage in Paris, and two more the next year. He also had five career stage wins at the Giro d’Italia and one at the Spanish Vuelta.

He twice was a runner-up in the Milan-San Remo one-day classic, the closest he came to winning a Monument race.

Ewan said he was leaving cycling on his own terms after falling a little out of love with the sport that “once felt like everything to me.”

“The truth is that even when I crossed the line first, that feeling — the one you chase for years — faded quicker than it used to,” he wrote on Instagram.