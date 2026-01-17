Duke QB Darian Mensah says he’ll enter transfer portal, reversing plan to return

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Mikaela Shiffrin
Who is qualified for Team USA for 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics?
UCLA Bruins USC Trojans NCAA Womens Basketball
How to watch No. 12 Maryland vs. No. 3 UCLA: TV info, head-to-head record, storylines for Sunday’s game
Buffalo Bills v Cleveland Browns - NFL 2025
What NFL games are on today: TV channels, live stream info, kick off times for Divisional Round

Top Clips

nbc_pl_chegoal2_260117.jpg
Palmer doubles Chelsea’s lead against Brentford
nbc_pl_liverpoolgoal1_260117.jpg
Edwards powers Burnley level at 1-1 with Liverpool
nbc_pl_livgoal1v2_260117.jpg
Wirtz blasts Liverpool 1-0 ahead of Burnley

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Mikaela Shiffrin
Who is qualified for Team USA for 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics?
UCLA Bruins USC Trojans NCAA Womens Basketball
How to watch No. 12 Maryland vs. No. 3 UCLA: TV info, head-to-head record, storylines for Sunday’s game
Buffalo Bills v Cleveland Browns - NFL 2025
What NFL games are on today: TV channels, live stream info, kick off times for Divisional Round

Top Clips

nbc_pl_chegoal2_260117.jpg
Palmer doubles Chelsea’s lead against Brentford
nbc_pl_liverpoolgoal1_260117.jpg
Edwards powers Burnley level at 1-1 with Liverpool
nbc_pl_livgoal1v2_260117.jpg
Wirtz blasts Liverpool 1-0 ahead of Burnley

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Duke QB Darian Mensah says he’ll enter transfer portal, reversing plan to return

  
Published January 17, 2026 11:27 AM

Duke quarterback Darian Mensah says he’s entering his name into the transfer portal, reversing an original announcement that he would return after leading the Blue Devils to the Atlantic Coast Conference title.

Mensah announced his plan in a social-media post Friday afternoon, hours before the transfer-portal window was set to close.

“I’m forever grateful for Duke and the coaching staff,” Mensah said. “Thank you Duke family for everything. This wasn’t an easy decision, but after talking with my family, I believe it’s in my best interest to enter the transfer portal.”

Mensah and Duke announced his return in December, coming between the Blue Devils’ overtime win against Virginia for the ACC title and their Sun Bowl win against Arizona State.

Mensah, who transferred from Tulane, is second in the Bowl Subdivision ranks with 3,937 yards passing and tied for second with 34 touchdown passes against six interceptions.

College football changed its calendar this year to have only one transfer portal window, with the 15-day period running from Jan. 2 through Friday as the final day for most players to enter their names. In previous years, there was one transfer portal window in December and a second one in April.