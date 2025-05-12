NASCAR Cup winners, losers from Kansas after Kyle Larson’s third win of the season

A look at the winners and losers from Sunday’s Cup race at Kansas Speedway.

WINNERS

Kyle Larson — Had the perfect weekend, scoring a maximum 61 points. He started on the pole, won both stages, earned the bonus point for the fastest lap of the race, led 221 of 267 laps and took the points lead. Larson’s victory was his third of the season, the earliest he has scored three wins in a Cup season.

Christopher Bell — His runner-up result gives him a top 10 in five of the last six races.

Ryan Blaney — His third-place finish gives him four top fives in the last five races.

Chase Briscoe — He finished fourth. That’s his fourth fourth-place finish in the first 12 races of the season.

John Hunter Nemechek — His 10th-place finish gives him back-to-back top 10s. It also was his fourth top 10 of the season, which ties his career high from last season.

LOSERS

Brad Keselowski — Blew a tire while running second and finished 36th. That’s the third time in the last five races he’s placed 30th or worse. Keselowski fell a spot to 33rd in the points after Sunday’s race.

Denny Hamlin — A clutch issue ruined the day for Hamlin, who had a fast car. He finished 36th.

AJ Allmendinger — His blown engine relegated him to last in the 38-car field. It is the second weekend in a row he has finished 36th or worse. He has dropped from 15th to 25th in the points in the past two races.

