NASCAR Cup winners, losers from Kansas after Kyle Larson’s third win of the season

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Atlanta Braves v. Pittsburgh Pirates
Nationals at Braves Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for May 12
Syndication: Journal Sentinel
Top fantasy baseball prospects: Jacob Misiorowski strikes out 11, Joc Caglianone keeps hitting
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
MLB: San Diego Padres at Colorado Rockies
Colorado Rockies fire manager Bud Black a day after losing 21-0 to San Diego

Top Clips

nbc_golf_tigerputt2_250511.jpg
Wagner mirrors Tiger’s epic walk-in at Valhalla
nbc_golf_tigetputt_250511.jpg
Wagner tries Tiger’s iconic putt to force playoff
tiger_pga_2000.jpg
Wagner attempts Tiger’s bunker shot to seal PGA

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Atlanta Braves v. Pittsburgh Pirates
Nationals at Braves Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for May 12
Syndication: Journal Sentinel
Top fantasy baseball prospects: Jacob Misiorowski strikes out 11, Joc Caglianone keeps hitting
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
MLB: San Diego Padres at Colorado Rockies
Colorado Rockies fire manager Bud Black a day after losing 21-0 to San Diego

Top Clips

nbc_golf_tigerputt2_250511.jpg
Wagner mirrors Tiger’s epic walk-in at Valhalla
nbc_golf_tigetputt_250511.jpg
Wagner tries Tiger’s iconic putt to force playoff
tiger_pga_2000.jpg
Wagner attempts Tiger’s bunker shot to seal PGA

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Kansas

NASCAR Cup winners, losers from Kansas after Kyle Larson’s third win of the season

  
Published May 12, 2025 06:00 AM

A look at the winners and losers from Sunday’s Cup race at Kansas Speedway.

WINNERS

Kyle Larson — Had the perfect weekend, scoring a maximum 61 points. He started on the pole, won both stages, earned the bonus point for the fastest lap of the race, led 221 of 267 laps and took the points lead. Larson’s victory was his third of the season, the earliest he has scored three wins in a Cup season.

NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400
Kyle Larson scores dominating NASCAR Cup victory at Kansas
Kyle Larson earned his third Cup victory of the season.

Christopher Bell — His runner-up result gives him a top 10 in five of the last six races.

Ryan Blaney — His third-place finish gives him four top fives in the last five races.

Chase Briscoe — He finished fourth. That’s his fourth fourth-place finish in the first 12 races of the season.

John Hunter Nemechek — His 10th-place finish gives him back-to-back top 10s. It also was his fourth top 10 of the season, which ties his career high from last season.

NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400
What drivers said at Kansas after Kyle Larson’s win
Here is what drivers had to say after Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway.

LOSERS

Brad Keselowski — Blew a tire while running second and finished 36th. That’s the third time in the last five races he’s placed 30th or worse. Keselowski fell a spot to 33rd in the points after Sunday’s race.

Denny Hamlin — A clutch issue ruined the day for Hamlin, who had a fast car. He finished 36th.

AJ Allmendinger — His blown engine relegated him to last in the 38-car field. It is the second weekend in a row he has finished 36th or worse. He has dropped from 15th to 25th in the points in the past two races.