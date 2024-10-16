Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams history: Packers stats, highlights, records for Jets’ new QB-WR duo

Rumors are no more and the deal is done. Davante Adams is officially out of Las Vegas and headed to New York to reunite with his old friend, Aaron Rodgers. Take the Raiders’ path to a potential rebuild, add in the Jets’ offensive struggles, and sprinkle in a few Rodgers-Adams highlight reels, and you have a trade that has felt inevitable for quite some time. It’s a massive swing at a critical time for the Jets, which seek to salvage their season at 2-4.

The Jets enter Week 7 desperate for a spark on offense, one GM Joe Douglas is betting on Adams to provide. Now, alongside Rodgers again, Adams aims for a return to form reminiscent of his glory days in Green Bay, where the two blossomed into one of most productive QB-WR duos in NFL history. Whether the connection will be immediate in New York remains to be seen. Their track record, however, cannot be questioned. Before they take the field together for the first time as Jets teammates this weekend on Sunday Night Football, let’s revisit their prolific production from their days in Green and Gold.

How many years were Davante Adams and Aaron Rodgers on the Packers together?

The pair played together in Green Bay for eight seasons between 2014-2021. Aaron Rodgers had already completed nine NFL seasons by the time Green Bay drafted Davante Adams in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

How many touchdown passes has Aaron Rodgers throw to Davante Adams?

Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams have connected for 69 touchdowns across eight seasons in Green Bay, the most of any Packers QB-WR duo in the franchise’s illustrious history.

Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams stats on Green Bay Packers

There’s no denying Adams’ status as Rodgers’ favorite career target. Along with 69 touchdowns, Davante Adams has produced 7,590 receiving yards on 622 receptions with Rodgers at the helm. Among all wide receivers Rodgers has played with, Adams ranks first in nearly every major category, including passing yards, receptions, passing TDs, first-down receptions (378), and games played (105).

Adams has also delivered a season’s worth of production throughout 11 playoff games with Green Bay, finishing with 72 receptions on 101 targets, 910 receiving yards, and eight touchdowns.

Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams generated the most completions (343), yards (3,095), and touchdowns (35) on quick passes by a QB-receiver duo from 2016 to 2021.



This season, Rodgers has recorded a 2.55-second time to throw, the 3rd-quickest in the NFL.@nyjets | #JetUp pic.twitter.com/Agfo7NPOlZ — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) October 15, 2024

Davante Adams highlights with Aaron Rodgers

Oct. 2, 2014 (Week 5) - First NFL touchdown: In a lopsided 42-10 win against the Vikings, Adams used his lone reception of the game to secure his first NFL touchdown.

Oct. 20, 2016 (Week 7) - First game with 2+ TDs: Adams’ 13 targets led to 132 receiving yards and two touchdowns against the Bears.

Nov. 1, 2020 (Week 8) - First game with 3+ TDs: Despite only finishing with 53 receiving yards on the day, Adams recorded a hat trick for the first time in his career.

Nov. 20, 2014 (Week 13) - First 100-yard game: Adams reeled in six receptions for 121 yards in the Packers’ 26-21 win over the Patriots.

Oct. 10, 2021 (Week 5) - First 200-yard game: In a close 25-22 win over the Bengals, Adams used 11 targets to rack up 206 receiving yards, while Aaron Rodgers threw for 344 yards.

Aaron Rodgers-Davante Adams Packers records by year in Green Bay

2021: 13-4 (First in NFC North)

2020: 13-3 (First in NFC North)

2019: 13-3 (First in NFC North)

2018: 6-9-1

2017: 7-9

2016: 10-6 (First in NFC North)

2015: 10-6

2014: 12-4 (First in NFC North)

What did the Jets trade to acquire Davante Adams?

Jets GM Joe Douglas parted with a 2025 conditional third-round draft pick to acquire the veteran wide receiver’s services. The pick could turn into a second-round selection if Adams earns first or second-team All-Pro status, or is a member of the Jets’ active roster if they make the AFC Championship Game or Super Bowl.

What are the New York Jets’ odds to win the Super Bowl after trading for Davante Adams?

The Jets’ Super Bowl odds haven’t changed since trading for Adams, with Gang Green currently at +3000 on DraftKings Sportsbook. They share this number with the Washington Commanders and Cincinnati Bengals, good for eighth-best odds to win the Big Game.

