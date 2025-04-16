Mike Vrabel on Joe Milton trade: We’re going to do what’s best for the team

The Patriots traded backup quarterback Joe Milton III before the offseason program began. The timing was not a coincidence.

Milton reportedly viewed himself as starter, as good or better than 2024 first-round pick Drake Maye, and the Patriots weren’t going to give him a shot at the job. The Patriots added veteran Josh Dobbs to backup Maye this season, so the Patriots sent Milton to the Cowboys for a 2025 fifth-round pick.

On Tuesday, Patriots coach Mike Vrabel didn’t shed much light on the team’s reasoning for sending Milton packing after an impressive Week 18 performance in 2024.

“We felt like his reps were going to be decreased as we worked through the offseason,” Vrabel said, via a transcript from the team. “We felt like, just like every other decision, we were going to do what’s best for the team, and that’s the decision we ultimately made. I’m excited to move forward with Drake and Josh.”

Milton will compete with Will Grier for the backup job to Dak Prescott in Dallas.