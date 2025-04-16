 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_jerseynumbers_250415.jpg
PFT Draft: Most iconic NFL jersey numbers
nbc_pft_micahparsonv2_250415.jpg
Parsons reports for start of voluntary workouts
nbc_pft_nicoiamaleava_250415.jpg
Iamaleava leaves Tennessee over NIL payout

Other PFT Content

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
nbc_pft_jerseynumbers_250415.jpg
PFT Draft: Most iconic NFL jersey numbers
nbc_pft_micahparsonv2_250415.jpg
Parsons reports for start of voluntary workouts
nbc_pft_nicoiamaleava_250415.jpg
Iamaleava leaves Tennessee over NIL payout

Other PFT Content

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
Mike Vrabel on Joe Milton trade: We’re going to do what’s best for the team

  
Published April 15, 2025 08:35 PM

The Patriots traded backup quarterback Joe Milton III before the offseason program began. The timing was not a coincidence.

Milton reportedly viewed himself as starter, as good or better than 2024 first-round pick Drake Maye, and the Patriots weren’t going to give him a shot at the job. The Patriots added veteran Josh Dobbs to backup Maye this season, so the Patriots sent Milton to the Cowboys for a 2025 fifth-round pick.

On Tuesday, Patriots coach Mike Vrabel didn’t shed much light on the team’s reasoning for sending Milton packing after an impressive Week 18 performance in 2024.

“We felt like his reps were going to be decreased as we worked through the offseason,” Vrabel said, via a transcript from the team. “We felt like, just like every other decision, we were going to do what’s best for the team, and that’s the decision we ultimately made. I’m excited to move forward with Drake and Josh.”

Milton will compete with Will Grier for the backup job to Dak Prescott in Dallas.