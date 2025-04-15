 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_jerseynumbers_250415.jpg
PFT Draft: Most iconic NFL jersey numbers
nbc_pft_micahparsonv2_250415.jpg
Parsons reports for start of voluntary workouts
nbc_pft_nicoiamaleava_250415.jpg
Iamaleava leaves Tennessee over NIL payout

Eric DeCosta expects Ravens to draft at least one cornerback and one safety

  
Published April 15, 2025 05:55 PM

The Ravens have 11 picks in the 2025 draft, which is tied for the most in the league.

General Manager Eric DeCosta will continue the team’s best-player-available approach, which was served the Ravens well, but he does expect to draft “at least” one cornerback and one safety.

The Ravens have their starting corners in Nate Wiggins and Marlon Humphrey, but they lost depth this offseason with Brandon Stephens leaving in free agency for the Jets. The Ravens moved on from nickel corner Arthur Maulet, looking to upgrade at the position.

“It’s always a big need. Every single year,” DeCosta said of the cornerback position, via Matt Ryan of the team website. “You could ask 31 other teams, [and] they would all say the same thing. Corner is a critical, important position. They break down. They’re like Bugattis, and they just break down and you’ve got to have them in reserve.”

Kyle Hamilton is one of the top safeties in the league, but the Ravens want to get him some help so they can allow their two-time Pro Bowler to play closer to the box as he did in 2023.

“I think it’s a pretty deep safety crew,” DeCosta said. “Obviously the top guys, but then there’s maybe four or five or six guys that will probably be third, fourth, fifth-round guys that are good players. This is a really nice pool of players to pick from I think we definitely will look at that.”

The Ravens also could use an edge rusher, an offensive guard, a wide receiver and a defensive tackle. They have plenty of picks to get done what they need to get done on draft weekend.