Chris Grier scoffs at idea Dolphins are in soft rebuild: Our goal is to win this year

The Dolphins revealed Tuesday that they are seeking to trade cornerback Jalen Ramsey. General Manager Chris Grier did not specify the reason for shopping Ramsey, who the Dolphins have paid a $4 million roster bonus with $21 million left to be paid in 2025.

He will become the latest big name to depart Miami this offseaosn.

Defensive tackle Calais Campbell left in free agency, returning to Arizona, and left tackle Terron Armstead retired.

Grier scoffed at the suggestion that the Dolphins are in a “soft rebuild” or “a reset.”

“No. That word has not been brought up at all,” Grier said, via a transcript from the team. “We have a lot of really good football players on this roster still at some places that impact games, so that word has not been used at all. Our goal is to win, win this year and keep winning for sustained success in the future.”

The Dolphins, who missed the playoffs in 2024 with an 8-9 record, have not won a playoff game since 2000. They haven’t won the Super Bowl since 1973 and last played in the Super Bowl in 1984.

Grier is entering his 10th season as G.M. and coach Mike McDaniel his fourth. It’s a what-have-you-done-for-me-lately league as well as a not-for-long league, and the Dolphins have only three postseason appearances and no postseason wins in Grier’s tenure.

Grier insists he feels no addition pressure this season.

“I feel pressure every year to win,” Grier said. “If you don’t have pressure and want to win each year, then we’re in the wrong business. We know what it is. We went to the playoffs two years and people liked some of the stuff we did, and then last year, we struggled early and couldn’t get out of it and now everybody wants us all fired. So you understand what’s going on. You feel the pressure, but you don’t let it drive you. You do your job to the best of your ability and work with guys, and you have to work under pressure. So for me, it’s just doing the best job we can and making good, smart decisions for the Miami Dolphins.”