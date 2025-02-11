How to watch VCU vs. George Washington, Xavier vs. Providence during Wednesday’s doubleheader on Peacock

Wednesday night features a men’s college basketball doubleheader on Peacock headlined by matchups from the Atlantic 10 and Big East conferences.

VCU and George Washington are up first at 7:00 PM ET, while Xavier and Providence take center stage at 8:00 PM ET. Read further to learn how to watch both matchups, plus more A-10 and Big East games this season on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

VCU vs. George Washington key storylines

Ryan Odom’s VCU Rams carry a three-game winning streak thanks to the the A-10’s top-scoring offense (tied with Rhode Island at 78.4 PPG) into Wednesday’s clash with George Washington. Currently second in the Atlantic 10 at 19-5 overall and 9-1 in their last 10 games, the Rams will look to seniors Joe Bamisile (15.8 PPG) and Max Shulga (15.3 PPG, team-leading 48 steals) to capture their fourth straight victory. Zeb Jackson has also made a name for himself lately, adding 17 points off the bench in VCU’s most recent win on February 7. On the bubble for the NCAA tournament, VCU can earn its 20th overall win and 10th in-conference win on Wednesday as it stares down March’s A-10 conference tournament.

Meanwhile, George Washington seeks to climb from the eighth spot in the Atlantic 10 rankings (5-6 conference record, 16-8 overall). To counter the Rams’ offensive attack, the Revolutionaries will deploy standout junior Rafael Castro, who leads the team in points (12.6), rebounds (9.3), and blocks (1.7). George Washington’s defense, currently holding opponents to 66.8 PPG (fifth-lowest in Atlantic 10), will be a focal point in slowing down VCU. With an upset win over the Rams, Chris Caputo’s Revolutionaries can improve to an impressive 12-2 at home this season and reach the .500 mark (6-6) in A-10 play.

How to watch VCU vs. George Washington

When : Wednesday, February 12

: Wednesday, February 12 Where : Charles E. Smith Center - Washington D.C.

: Charles E. Smith Center - Washington D.C. Time : 7:00 PM ET (Pregame coverage begins at 6:30 PM ET)

: 7:00 PM ET (Pregame coverage begins at 6:30 PM ET) TV channel: Peacock

Xavier vs. Providence key storylines

This Big East clash features two teams with a lot in common, particularly in the standings. Xavier (6-7 conference record, 14-10 overall) is seventh in the Big East, with Providence (5-8 conference record, 11-13) sitting just behind in eighth place.

After rattling off three straight wins in January, including a victory over then No. 7 Marquette, Sean Miller’s Musketeers have gone 2-3 in their last five, most recently falling to Villanova, 80-68. Despite this stretch, Xavier still boasts the Big East’s third-highest scoring offense (77.4 PPG), powered by seniors Zach Freemantle and Dayvion McKnight. The Musketeers must cure their road woes to come away with a win, where they’ve gone just 2-7 this year.

Providence attempts to snap its current three-game losing streak, one that began after narrowly falling to a surging St. John’s team on the road in a 68-66 loss. Things won’t get easier on Wednesday against Xavier’s high-flying offense, with the Friars averaging the third-lowest points scored (71.4 PPG) and third-most allowed (74.1) among Big East teams. Junior guard Jayden Pierre has emerged as a bright spot with double-digit points in five straight, while freshman forward Oswin Erhunmwunse has made his presence felt through a team-leading 5.5 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game.

How to watch Xavier vs. Providence

When : Wednesday, February 12

: Wednesday, February 12 Where : Amica Mutual Pavilion - Providence, Rhode Island

: Amica Mutual Pavilion - Providence, Rhode Island Time : 8:00 PM ET (Postgame coverage will follow)

: 8:00 PM ET (Postgame coverage will follow) TV channel: Peacock

Are there other college basketball games on NBC, Peacock, or USA Network on Wednesday?

VCU-George Washington and Xavier-Providence are the only college hoops matchups slated for Wednesday across NBC, Peacock, or USA Network. However, fans can look forward to Thursday night with a trio of matchups leading Peacock’s women’s college basketball tripleheader:



Minnesota vs. No. 9 Ohio State - Peacock

vs. - Saint Joseph’s vs. Richmond - Peacock

vs. - No. 1 UCLA vs. No. 6 USC - Peacock

