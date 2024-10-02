Schedule set for Big East 2024-25 men’s basketball on NBC, Peacock

NBC Sports and Peacock’s coverage of Big East men’s basketball begins during the 2024-25 season with 30 total games. NBC will carry two regular season games that will also be simulstreamed on Peacock; in addition, Peacock will have exclusive rights to 25 other regular season games as well as the first round and quarterfinal double-header of the Big East Tournament.

The action tips off on Friday, Nov. 8 when Marquette hosts George Mason at 9 p.m. EST on Peacock. The Golden Eagles, coming off a Sweet 16 appearance, will look to get off to a good start in what they hope is another strong year.

Saturday, Nov. 16 marks the first of the two games on both NBC and Peacock, as Notre Dame faces Georgetown at 1 p.m. EST.

The other game on both NBC and Peacock comes when two-time defending champion UConn hosts Providence at 2 p.m. EST on Sun., Jan. 5. That is one of four matchups featuring the Huskies. Marquette and Creighton, the other Big East teams to make the 2024 NCAA Tournament, are on the slate four and three times, respectively.

Other marquee matchups in Peacock’s slate include the Philadelphia showdown between Penn and Villanova (Nov. 19), and Big East rivalries such as UConn-Butler (Dec. 21), Georgetown-St. John’s (Jan. 14) and Butler-Xavier (Feb. 18).

NBC Sports’ Big East men’s basketball schedule is part of the six-year Big East media rights agreement that was announced earlier this year.

Beginning with the 2025-26 season, Peacock and NBC Sports will present more than 60 men’s and women’s regular-season and Big East Tournament games.

PEACOCK’S EXCLUSIVE SCHEDULE FOR THE 2024-25 BIG EAST MEN’S BASKETBALL SEASON :