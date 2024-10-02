 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation 2024 - Round One
Entering KFT finale, life on bubble often better than depths that preceded it
World Figure Skating Championships 2024 - Ice Dance Free Dance
2024-25 figure skating season TV, live stream schedule
Carlos Rodon
Carlos Rodón to start Game 2 of AL Division Series for Yankees

Top Clips

nbc_berry_eatinggood_241002.jpg
Collins in top tier of WRs, including in fantasy
nbc_berry_rotonewsv2_241002.jpg
What should Adams managers root for in a trade?
nbc_berry_lastcall_241002.jpg
NYG-SEA, IND-JAX offer intriguing Week 5 bets

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation 2024 - Round One
Entering KFT finale, life on bubble often better than depths that preceded it
World Figure Skating Championships 2024 - Ice Dance Free Dance
2024-25 figure skating season TV, live stream schedule
Carlos Rodon
Carlos Rodón to start Game 2 of AL Division Series for Yankees

Top Clips

nbc_berry_eatinggood_241002.jpg
Collins in top tier of WRs, including in fantasy
nbc_berry_rotonewsv2_241002.jpg
What should Adams managers root for in a trade?
nbc_berry_lastcall_241002.jpg
NYG-SEA, IND-JAX offer intriguing Week 5 bets

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Schedule set for Big East 2024-25 men’s basketball on NBC, Peacock

  
Published October 2, 2024 02:09 PM

NBC Sports and Peacock’s coverage of Big East men’s basketball begins during the 2024-25 season with 30 total games. NBC will carry two regular season games that will also be simulstreamed on Peacock; in addition, Peacock will have exclusive rights to 25 other regular season games as well as the first round and quarterfinal double-header of the Big East Tournament.

The action tips off on Friday, Nov. 8 when Marquette hosts George Mason at 9 p.m. EST on Peacock. The Golden Eagles, coming off a Sweet 16 appearance, will look to get off to a good start in what they hope is another strong year.

Saturday, Nov. 16 marks the first of the two games on both NBC and Peacock, as Notre Dame faces Georgetown at 1 p.m. EST.

The other game on both NBC and Peacock comes when two-time defending champion UConn hosts Providence at 2 p.m. EST on Sun., Jan. 5. That is one of four matchups featuring the Huskies. Marquette and Creighton, the other Big East teams to make the 2024 NCAA Tournament, are on the slate four and three times, respectively.

Other marquee matchups in Peacock’s slate include the Philadelphia showdown between Penn and Villanova (Nov. 19), and Big East rivalries such as UConn-Butler (Dec. 21), Georgetown-St. John’s (Jan. 14) and Butler-Xavier (Feb. 18).

NBC Sports’ Big East men’s basketball schedule is part of the six-year Big East media rights agreement that was announced earlier this year.

Beginning with the 2025-26 season, Peacock and NBC Sports will present more than 60 men’s and women’s regular-season and Big East Tournament games.

PEACOCK’S EXCLUSIVE SCHEDULE FOR THE 2024-25 BIG EAST MEN’S BASKETBALL SEASON:

Date Time (ET) Matchup
Fri., Nov. 8 9 p.m. George Mason vs. Marquette
Sat., Nov. 16 1 p.m. Notre Dame vs. Georgetown**
Tues., Nov. 19 7 p.m. Penn vs. Villanova
Sat., Nov. 30 5 p.m. Harvard vs. St. John’s
Sat., Nov. 30 7 p.m. Maryland Eastern Shore vs. UConn
Tues., Dec. 17 6:30 p.m. DePaul vs. St. John’s
Tues., Dec. 17 7:30 p.m. Seton Hall vs. Villanova
Sat., Dec. 21 12 p.m. UConn vs. Butler
Tues., Dec. 31 2 p.m. St. John’s vs. Creighton
Tues., Dec. 31 4 p.m. Seton Hall vs. Xavier
Sun., Jan. 5 2 p.m. Providence vs. UConn**
Wed., Jan. 8 6:30 p.m. DePaul vs. Seton Hall
Wed., Jan. 8 8:30 p.m. Butler vs. Providence
Tues., Jan. 14 7:30 p.m. Georgetown vs. St. John’s
Tues., Jan. 21 8 p.m. Marquette vs. Seton Hall
Tues., Jan. 28 7 p.m. Providence vs. Seton Hall
Wed., Jan. 29 8 p.m. DePaul vs. UConn
Sat., Feb. 8 3 p.m. Providence vs. Butler
Tues., Feb. 11 8:30 p.m. DePaul vs. Marquette
Wed., Feb. 12 8 p.m. Xavier vs. Providence
Tues., Feb. 18 8 p.m. Butler vs. Xavier
Sun., Feb. 23 4 p.m. Georgetown vs. Creighton
Wed., Feb. 26 9 p.m. DePaul vs. Creighton
Sat., March 1 8 p.m. Marquette vs. Georgetown
Tues., March 4 8 p.m. Villanova vs. Georgetown
Wed., March 12 4 p.m. BIG EAST Tournament – Quarterfinals
Wed., March 12 6:30 p.m. BIG EAST Tournament – Quarterfinals
Wed., March 12 9 p.m. BIG EAST Tournament – Quarterfinals
Thurs., March 13 12 p.m. BIG EAST Tournament – Quarterfinals
Thurs., March 13 2:30 p.m. BIG EAST Tournament – Quarterfinals
**on NBC and Peacock