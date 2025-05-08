 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Carlos Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz back from injury hoping to renew rivalry with Jannik Sinner at Italian Open
Florida Panthers Head Coach, Joel Quenneville seen during
Joel Quenneville hired by Anaheim Ducks for his 1st head coaching job since Blackhawks abuse scandal
Ezequiel Duran
Rangers recall Ezequiel Duran after Kevin Pillar is put on 10-day injured list

Top Clips

nbc_golf_myrtlebeachrd1_250508.jpg
Highlights: Myrtle Beach Classic, Round 1
nbc_berry_lastcall_250508.jpg
Who will win 2025 NFL Offensive Player of Year?
nbc_ffhh_4150ranks_250508.jpg
Moore top 50 in fantasy despite Loveland’s arrival

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Carlos Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz back from injury hoping to renew rivalry with Jannik Sinner at Italian Open
Florida Panthers Head Coach, Joel Quenneville seen during
Joel Quenneville hired by Anaheim Ducks for his 1st head coaching job since Blackhawks abuse scandal
Ezequiel Duran
Rangers recall Ezequiel Duran after Kevin Pillar is put on 10-day injured list

Top Clips

nbc_golf_myrtlebeachrd1_250508.jpg
Highlights: Myrtle Beach Classic, Round 1
nbc_berry_lastcall_250508.jpg
Who will win 2025 NFL Offensive Player of Year?
nbc_ffhh_4150ranks_250508.jpg
Moore top 50 in fantasy despite Loveland’s arrival

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

Texas regents approve Sean Miller’s 6-year, $32 million contract

  
Published May 8, 2025 01:48 PM

AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas System Board of Regents approved Longhorns basketball coach Sean Miller’s six-year, $32 million guaranteed contract, as the school tries to boost a program that struggled in its first year in the Southeastern Conference.

Texas will pay Miller about double that of his predecessor Rodney Terry. Terry still had three years left on a five-year contract that paid him about $3 million per year when he was dismissed in March.

Miller’s deal starts at $4.8 million for the 2025-26 season and increases by $200,000 every year through the 2030-31 season. He also got a one-time $250,000 relocation payment, and can earn up to $850,000 in bonuses every season depending on conference championships, personal awards and how far Texas advances in the NCAA Tournament.

Texas hired Miller from Xavier after the Musketeers beat Texas in the NCAA Tournament in a First Four matchup just a few days earlier.

The 56-year-old Miller had two stints at Xavier and also coached at Arizona. He coached the Musketeers from 2004-09 before leaving for Arizona. He then returned to Xavier in 2022 after he was fired at Arizona.

Miller’s teams have made the NCAA Tournament 13 times with four trips to the Elite Eight. He is 487-196 overall in 20 seasons. He now inherits a Texas program looking to find its footing in the SEC, college basketball’s dominant league this season. Texas finished 14th in the 16-team conference and barely scraped its way into the NCAA Tournament before its early exit.

Terry led Texas to the Elite Eight as interim coach in 2023, but pressure mounted as he struggled to maintain that success. Texas made quick exits from the tournament the past two seasons, and was just 6-12 in league play in its first season in the SEC.

Miller faces a significant rebuild of the Texas roster.

Tre Johnson, the SEC freshman of the year and the Longhorns’ scoring leader last season, declared for the NBA draft and eight other players either finished their college eligibility or transferred.

Texas has signed transfers Simeon Wilcher from St. John’s, Lassina Traore and Dailyn Swain from Xavier, Matas Vokietaitis from Florida Atlantic and Camden Heide from Purdue.