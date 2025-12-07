 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: DEC 06 Washington at USC
Washington rallies from 18-point deficit to beat No. 24 USC 84-76
Syndication: Iowa City Press-Citizen
Heiden scores 17, No. 12 Iowa women beat Rutgers 79-36 in Big Ten opener
2025 SEC Championship - Georgia v Alabama
No. 3 Georgia ends No. 10 Alabama’s hold on rivalry, beats Crimson Tide 28-7 to win SEC championship

Top Clips

hawks_wizards_251206.jpg
Highlights: Johnson lifts Hawks past Wizards
nets_pels_251206.jpg
Highlights: Nets pull away from Pelicans early
nbc_golf_penske_251206.jpg
Straka showed ‘heady stuff’ to take Hero WC lead

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: DEC 06 Washington at USC
Washington rallies from 18-point deficit to beat No. 24 USC 84-76
Syndication: Iowa City Press-Citizen
Heiden scores 17, No. 12 Iowa women beat Rutgers 79-36 in Big Ten opener
2025 SEC Championship - Georgia v Alabama
No. 3 Georgia ends No. 10 Alabama’s hold on rivalry, beats Crimson Tide 28-7 to win SEC championship

Top Clips

hawks_wizards_251206.jpg
Highlights: Johnson lifts Hawks past Wizards
nets_pels_251206.jpg
Highlights: Nets pull away from Pelicans early
nbc_golf_penske_251206.jpg
Straka showed ‘heady stuff’ to take Hero WC lead

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Bennett Stirtz scores 25 points and Iowa beats Maryland 83-64, gives Ben McCollum first Big Ten win

  
Published December 6, 2025 09:18 PM

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Bennett Stirtz scored 25 points and Iowa beat Maryland 83-64 on Saturday to give coach Ben McCollum his first Big Ten victory.

Stirtz was 10-of-17 shooting with four 3-pointers. Cam Manyawu added 12 points and seven rebounds. Tate Sage also had 12 points with Cooper Koch scoring 11 for the Hawkeyes (8-1, 1-1 Big Ten), who were beaten by No. 7 Michigan State 71-52 in their conference opener on Tuesday.

Pharrel Payne had 17 points and a career-high 14 rebounds for his third double-double this season for the Terrapins (6-4, 0-1), who lost in coach Buzz Williams’ first Big Ten Conference matchup. David Coit added 13 points and Andre Mills 11.

Iowa shot 54% and made 9 of 22 3-pointers while scoring 21 points off 18 turnovers.

The Terrapins went to the free-throw line 38 times, making 24, to 6 of 12 for Iowa.

A 14-point Iowa halftime lead quickly ballooned to 24 over the first five minutes of the second half after a 12-2 run with Manayawu leading the way with seven points. After scoring just one point in the first half, Manayawu had 11 of Iowa’s first 16 in the second. Thereafter the lead never dipped below 17.

Stirtz scored 13 points in the opening half when Hawkeyes took the lead early and led by 17 midway through before going into the break ahead 44-30.

Up next

Maryland is host to No. 3 Michigan next Saturday.

Iowa plays at Iowa State on Thursday.