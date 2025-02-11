How to watch Saint Joseph’s vs. Richmond: Live stream info for Atlantic 10 women’s college basketball game

Look no further than Peacock for all of your women’s college basketball action on Thursday, February 13. The second game of the slate of three features an A10 showdown between Saint Joseph’s (20-4) and Richmond (20-5). The Hawks are riding an eight game win streak and the Spiders have won 10 straight matchups. Richmond is atop the A10 standings entering the contest, with Saint Joseph’s just one game behind. This is the first meeting between the two squads this season.

Read on for all the information on how to live stream the game and how to follow college basketball on Peacock all season long.

How to watch Saint Joseph’s vs. Richmond:

When: February 13

Where: Robbins Center - Richmond, Virginia

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: Peacock

Saint Joseph’s:

The Hawks are coming off of a dominating 83-45 win vs. Loyola entering Thursday’s matchup. The win was just the latest in a series of commanding victories. Saint Joseph’s averages 72 points per game while allowing only 54.2. The Hawks have a +428 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 17.8 points per game.

Their top players to watch are junior forward Laura Ziegler and senior guard Mackenzie Smith. Ziegler leads the team in points this season with 449 and she averages 18.7 points per game. Ziegler is a force on both sides of the ball as she also leads the Hawks in rebounds (278), assists (103) and blocks (26). Meanwhile, Smith extends the floor with her 3-point prowess, collecting 54 shots from beyond the arc this season.

Richmond:

The Spiders have also been doing their fair share of dominating as they defeated Duquesne, 82-58, in their last matchup. Richmond is outscoring opponents 17.2 points per game with a +432 scoring differential overall. The Spiders score 75.2 points per game and allow just 58.

Junior forward Maggie Doogan and junior guard Rachel Ullstrom are the players to keep an eye on for the Spiders. Doogan will enter the matchup having tallied double-doubles in her last two games. In the team’s last game against the Dukes, Ullstrom reached the 1,000-point milestone, becoming the 30th Spider in program history to achieve the mark. Doogan leads the team with 420 points this season and Ullstrom is right behind with 417. Ullstrom is know to strike from beyond the arc, with a team leading 68 3-pointers this season.

What other college basketball games are on NBC or Peacock on Thursday?

There are two Big Ten women’s college basketball matchups on Thursday night. Minnesota will take on No. 9 Ohio State to kick off the evening at 7:30 p.m. on Peacock. Then, No. 1 UCLA will face No. 6 USC in one of the most highly-anticipated games of the season at 10 p.m. on Peacock.

How can I watch college basketball on Peacock?

You can watch college basketball games by first subscribing to Peacock. Then, either go to PeacockTV.com/Sports in your web browser or download the Peacock app on your phone, tablet, or streaming device and navigate to the Sports section. Find the LIVE game you want to watch and start streaming.

