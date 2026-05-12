Dodgers vs Giants Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for May 12

The Giants (17-24) took the series opener versus the Dodgers (24-17), 9-3, as the hitting slump for Los Angeles continued. San Francisco is now 3-1 versus Los Angeles this season.

Los Angeles has lost three straight games and are one away from a season-long four straight losses. The offense has struggled as Shohei Ohtani, for example, is hitting .111 in the month of May. The Dodgers will rely on their ace, Yoshinobu Yamamoto in the second of a four-game set. Los Angeles is 5-2 when he pitches this season.

The Giants turn to Adrian Houser, which hasn’t worked out as well as they’d hoped this year. San Francisco is 1-6 in Houser’s seven starts compared to 16-18 in his non-starts. On the road, it isn’t much netter. Yesterday’s win snapped a seven-game road losing streak. However, the Giants have won two consecutive games and three of the past four entering this tilt.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Giants at Dodgers



Date: Tuesday, May 12, 2026

Time: 10:10 PM EST

Site: Dodger Stadium

City: Los Angeles, CA

Network/Streaming: MLB TV

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Giants at the Dodgers

The latest odds as of Tuesday:



Moneyline: Los Angeles Dodgers (-314), San Francisco Giants (+248)

Spread: Giants +1.5 (+123), Dodgers -1.5 (-149)

Total: 9.0

Probable starting pitchers for Giants at Dodgers



Tuesday’s pitching matchup (May 12): Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs. Adrian Houser



Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto

2026 stats: 43.2 IP, 3-2, 3.09 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 40 Ks, 10 BB



Giants: Adrian Houser

2026 Stats: 36.1 IP, 0-4, 6.19 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 19 Ks, 11 BB

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not!



The Giants’ Luis Arraez is hitting .311 with 47 hits and 58 total bases over 151 at-bats

is hitting .311 with 47 hits and 58 total bases over 151 at-bats The Giants’ Willy Adames is hitting .215 with 35 hits and 50 strikeouts over 163 at-bats

is hitting .215 with 35 hits and 50 strikeouts over 163 at-bats The Dodgers’ Andy Pages is hitting .325 with 49 hits and 84 total bases over 151 at-bats

is hitting .325 with 49 hits and 84 total bases over 151 at-bats The Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani is hitting .233 with 34 hits and 43 strikeouts over 146 at-bats

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Giants at Dodgers



The Giants are 18-23 ATS this season

The Dodgers are 19-22 ATS this season

The Giants are 20-18-3 to the Under this season

The Dodgers are 22-19 to the Under this season

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Dodgers and the Giants

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Dodgers and the Giants.



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Dodgers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Dodgers at -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Under on the Game Total of 9.0

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

