Venezuela qualifies for LA28 Olympic baseball tournament at World Baseball Classic

Venezuela qualified to make its Olympic baseball debut by reaching the World Baseball Classic semifinals.

Venezuela earned the last 2028 Olympic spot for a North or South American nation by beating Japan 8-5 to reach a Monday semifinal against Italy.

Half of the six-team Olympic field is now set: the U.S., which qualified automatically as host nation, plus the Dominican Republic (the U.S.’ opponent in Sunday’s semifinal) and Venezuela.

The rest of the LA28 Olympic baseball field will be determined at the November 2027 Premier12 tournament (one spot for Asia, one for Europe/Oceania) and a final qualifier no later than March 2028 (that will not include teams from the Americas).

Olympic baseball games will be played at Dodger Stadium, possibly with MLB players in the Olympics for the first time.

Venezuela boasts 2023 NL MVP Ronald Acuña Jr. and nine-time All-Stars Salvador Perez and Jose Altuve (who is not playing the WBC).

Venezuela also counts legends like Luis Aparicio, Miguel Cabrera and Johan Santana, though the nation never made an Olympic tournament when baseball was previously part of the medal program from 1992-2008 and in 2021.