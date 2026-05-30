Levi Kitchen wins 250 Pro Motocross Moto 1 at Fox Raceway

PALA, California: Levi Kitchen and Seth Hammaker gave Monster Energy Pro Circuit a one-two finish with Cole Davies finishing third in Moto 1

Levi Kitchen wins first moto of 2026 Pro Motocross

Levi Kitchen stalked his teammate Seth Hammaker during the first half of the first moto at Pala and pounced when Levi Kitchen made a small mistake on Lap 8. Kitchen took the first win of 2026 by five and a half seconds.

Hammaker led early after finishing second in qualification to put himself in a position to score the overall win.

In the first half of the moto, Pro Circuit had the top three positions wrapped up, but the 250 Supercross East champion Cole Davies charged forward after getting a modest start. He made his move on Nick Romano just past the three-quarter mark.

Romano did not allow Davies to ride away from him, but he was under fire from Jo Shimoda in return. After losing pace with the pressure, Romano fell into the clutches of the 2025 250 SuperMotocross champion.

Shimoda finished fourth with a last-lap pass, pushing Romano to fifth.

Chance Hymas got a poor start and it took three-fourths of the race before he cracked the top 10. He finished 10th.

Moto 1 Results

