Levi Kitchen wins 250 Pro Motocross Moto 1 at Fox Raceway

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX 2026 Rd 18 Pala 450 Hunter Lawrence in turn.jpg
Hunter Lawrence wins 450 Pala Pro Motocross opener, Jett Lawrence and Haiden Deegan score top-fives
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
WNBA: Seattle Storm at Toronto Tempo
Mabrey scores 18, Rice adds 17 as Tempo make first 31 FT attempts in 93-72 win over Storm
Tennis: French Open
Gauff’s French Open title defense ends after third-round loss to Potapova

Top Clips

nbc_moto_lawrenceintv_260530.jpg
H. Lawrence earns second career 450 fast qualifier
nbc_moto_kitchenintv_260530.jpg
Kitchen fastest in 250MX quals: ‘I feel good’
nbc_wnba_seavtor_260530.jpg
HLs: Rice, Mabrey lead Tempo’s win over Storm

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX 2026 Rd 18 Pala 450 Hunter Lawrence in turn.jpg
Hunter Lawrence wins 450 Pala Pro Motocross opener, Jett Lawrence and Haiden Deegan score top-fives
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
WNBA: Seattle Storm at Toronto Tempo
Mabrey scores 18, Rice adds 17 as Tempo make first 31 FT attempts in 93-72 win over Storm
Tennis: French Open
Gauff’s French Open title defense ends after third-round loss to Potapova

Top Clips

nbc_moto_lawrenceintv_260530.jpg
H. Lawrence earns second career 450 fast qualifier
nbc_moto_kitchenintv_260530.jpg
Kitchen fastest in 250MX quals: ‘I feel good’
nbc_wnba_seavtor_260530.jpg
HLs: Rice, Mabrey lead Tempo’s win over Storm

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Levi Kitchen wins 250 Pro Motocross Moto 1 at Fox Raceway

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published May 30, 2026 05:00 PM

PALA, California: Levi Kitchen and Seth Hammaker gave Monster Energy Pro Circuit a one-two finish with Cole Davies finishing third in Moto 1

Levi Kitchen wins first moto of 2026 Pro Motocross

Levi Kitchen stalked his teammate Seth Hammaker during the first half of the first moto at Pala and pounced when Levi Kitchen made a small mistake on Lap 8. Kitchen took the first win of 2026 by five and a half seconds.

Hammaker led early after finishing second in qualification to put himself in a position to score the overall win.

In the first half of the moto, Pro Circuit had the top three positions wrapped up, but the 250 Supercross East champion Cole Davies charged forward after getting a modest start. He made his move on Nick Romano just past the three-quarter mark.

Romano did not allow Davies to ride away from him, but he was under fire from Jo Shimoda in return. After losing pace with the pressure, Romano fell into the clutches of the 2025 250 SuperMotocross champion.

Shimoda finished fourth with a last-lap pass, pushing Romano to fifth.

Chance Hymas got a poor start and it took three-fourths of the race before he cracked the top 10. He finished 10th.

Moto 1 Results