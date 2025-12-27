 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2025 Rd 02 San Diego 250 Julien Beaumer crosses finish line.JPG
2025 SuperMotocross 250 Countdown, No. 6: Julien Beaumer
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA Football: Pinstripe Bowl-Penn State vs Clemson
Grunkemeyer throws two TDs as Penn State beats Clemson 22-10 in Pinstripe Bowl
Los Angeles Chargers v Dallas Cowboys
NFL Week 17 Best Bets, Odds, Predictions, Props for Dec. 27: Texans vs Chargers, Ravens at Packers

Top Clips

nbc_pl_enzomarescaintr_251227.jpg
Maresca explains what went wrong against Villa
nbc_pl_cheavlpostgame_251227.jpg
‘Remarkable’ Aston Villa comeback to stun Chelsea
nbc_pl_watkinsintr_251227.jpg
Watkins describes Villa’s comeback win v. Chelsea

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Emery reacts to historic eighth-straight win

December 27, 2025 03:13 PM
Aston Villa manager Unai Emery shares his takeaways from his side's crucial 2-1 comeback win over Chelsea to keep pace with Manchester City and Arsenal at the top of the table.

Related Videos

nbc_pl_enzomarescaintr_251227.jpg
02:36
Maresca explains what went wrong against Villa
nbc_pl_cheavlpostgame_251227.jpg
02:36
‘Remarkable’ Aston Villa comeback to stun Chelsea
nbc_pl_watkinsintr_251227.jpg
03:22
Watkins describes Villa’s comeback win v. Chelsea
nbc_pl_pepintv_251227.jpg
01:46
Guardiola praises ‘incredible’ Forest
nbc_pl_cherkiintv_251227.jpg
01:30
Cherki ‘very proud’ of Man City’s win over Forest
nbc_pl_nfmcpostgame_251227.jpg
02:10
Cherki’s heroics guide Man City past Forest
nbc_pl_amorimintv_251226.jpg
03:18
Amorim shares takeaways from win over Newcastle
nbc_pl_howeintv_251226.jpg
04:45
Newcastle ‘didn’t do enough’ against Man United
nbc_pl_munewpostgame_251226.jpg
03:16
Man United ‘win ugly,’ jump to fifth place
nbc_pl_garysegment_251226.jpg
03:47
Neville: Amorim will ‘have to change something’
nbc_pl_supporterspotlightv2_251226.jpg
50
Kraft: Supporting Newcastle is a family affair
nbc_pl_ornsteinsegmentv2_251226.jpg
05:44
Ornstein: Semenyo’s preference is to join Man City
nbc_bwoa_iwobiint_251222.jpg
08:23
Iwobi finds belonging playing for Nigeria
nbc_pl_marcointv_251222.jpg
02:44
Silva reflects on Fulham’s massive win over Forest
nbc_pl_raulintv_251222.jpg
03:09
Jimenez enjoys pressure as Fulham’s penalty-taker
nbc_pl_fulnfpostgame_251222.jpg
02:23
Fulham get ‘vitally important’ win over Forest
nbc_pl_arsmcdiscussion_251222.jpg
03:22
Can Arsenal hold off surging Manchester City?
nbc_pl_ornsteinsegmentv2_251222.jpg
06:36
Ornstein details Anderson’s potential summer move
nbc_pl_2robpreview_251221.jpg
01:59
Key things to watch in Chelsea’s battle with Villa
nbc_pl_2robmustoe_251221.jpg
03:01
Rogers ‘one of the best’ midfielders in the world
nbc_pl_2robearle_251221.jpg
02:55
Ampadu is ‘such an important part’ of Leeds
nbc_pl_emeryintv_251221.jpg
02:45
Emery pumps the brakes on Villa as contenders
nbc_pl_amorimintv_251221.jpg
05:35
Amorim: Man United ‘were the better team’ v. Villa
nbc_pl_rodgersintv_251221.jpg
05:18
Rogers ‘really confident’ in himself, Aston Villa
nbc_pl_avlmupostgame_251221.jpg
04:08
Villa cement status as contenders v. Man United
nbc_pl_garynevillesegmentv2_251221.jpg
02:59
Neville: Romero’s behavior lets Spurs down
nbc_pl_ornsteinsegment_251221.jpg
05:23
Ornstein: City eyeing Maresca if Guardiola leaves
pl_update_leeds.jpg
10:36
PL Update: Leeds top Palace; Arsenal, City roll on
nbc_pl_totlivpostgame_251220.jpg
01:56
Is Romero at risk of losing captaincy for Spurs?
nbc_pl_mcwhupostgame_251220.jpg
02:00
Man City showing ‘all the signs’ for title charge

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_cheavl_251227.jpg
12:39
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Aston Villa Matchweek 18
nbc_pl_avlgoal2_251227.jpg
01:29
Watkins heads Aston Villa 2-1 in front of Chelsea
nbc_pl_avlgoal1_251227.jpg
01:23
Watkins brings Aston Villa level with Chelsea
nbc_pl_schadehat_251227.jpg
02:11
Schade’s hat-trick for Brentford v. Bournemouth
nbc_pl_chegoal1_251227.jpg
01:18
Pedro puts Chelsea 1-0 in front of Aston Villa
nbc_pl_brebou_251227.jpg
09:53
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Bournemouth MWK 18
nbc_pl_livwolhl_251227.jpg
10:00
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Wolves Matchweek 18
nbc_pl_whuful_251227.jpg
09:02
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Fulham Matchweek 18
nbc_pl_bureve_251227.jpg
10:13
Extended HLs: Burnley v. Everton Matchweek 18
nbc_pl_fulgoal1_251227.jpg
01:21
Jimenez heads Fulham in front in 85th minute
nbc_pl_wolgoal1v2_251227.jpg
01:10
Bueno pulls one back for Wolves against Liverpool
nbc_pl_bregoal4_251227.jpg
01:38
Schade’s hat-trick gives Brentford 4-1 lead
nbc_pl_livgoal2v2_251227.jpg
01:39
Wirtz’s first Liverpool goal doubles Reds’ lead
nbc_pl_arsbha_251227.jpg
10:59
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Brighton Matchweek 18
nbc_pl_livgoalv3_251227.jpg
01:17
Gravenberch fires Liverpool in front of Wolves
nbc_pl_bregoal2v3_251227.jpg
01:38
Petrovic’s own goal doubles Brentford’s lead
nbc_pl_bregoal3v2_251227.jpg
01:42
Schade’s brace gives Brentford 3-0 lead
nbc_pl_bhagoal1_251227.jpg
58
Gomez pulls one back for Brighton against Arsenal
nbc_pl_arsgoal2_251227.jpg
57
Rutter’s own goal doubles Arsenal’s lead
nbc_pl_bougoal1_251227.jpg
02:22
Semenyo’s clever finish gives Bournemouth life
nbc_pl_bregoal1v2_251227.jpg
01:16
Schade nets Brentford’s opener against Bournemouth
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_251227.jpg
01:26
Odegaard drills Arsenal 1-0 ahead of Brighton
nbc_pl_nfmc_251227.jpg
10:44
Extended HLs: Nottingham Forest v. Man City MWK 18
nbc_pl_mcgoal2_251227.jpg
01:54
Cherki blasts Man City 2-1 in front of Forest
oly_aswgs_fiswcsemmeringehl_251227.jpg
08:03
Scheib wins Semmering giant slalom, Shiffrin sixth
nbc_pl_nfgoal1_251227.jpg
01:38
Hutchinson slots home Forest’s equalizer v. City
nbc_pl_mcgoal1_251227.jpg
01:14
Reijnders smashes Manchester City ahead of Forest
raw_nbc_nba_brookhardenkawhi_251226.jpg
01:56
HLs: Lopez sinks career-high nine 3-pointers
nbc_nba_keyontelauri_251226_raw.jpg
01:58
HLs: George, Markkanen combine for 61 vs. Pistons
nbc_nba_morantjackson_251226_raw.jpg
01:57
HLs: Jackson Jr., Morant power Grizzlies to win