 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

USATSI_25266161 (1).jpg
Delfosse scores 21, leads No. 6 Michigan past Syracuse in Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase
NCAA Football: Wake Forest at Florida State
Florida State keeping coach Mike Norvell, who vows to make fundamental changes
Kansas State v Utah
Projecting the new College Football Playoff rankings: What to do about Utah?

Top Clips

nbc_pl_avlduointv_251123.jpg
Cash, Rogers discuss Villa’s comeback win v. Leeds
nbc_pl_artetaintv_251123.jpg
Arteta ‘felt the hunger’ ahead of Spurs showdown
nbc_pl_franktintvv2_251123.jpg
Frank apologizes to fans after loss to Arsenal

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

USATSI_25266161 (1).jpg
Delfosse scores 21, leads No. 6 Michigan past Syracuse in Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase
NCAA Football: Wake Forest at Florida State
Florida State keeping coach Mike Norvell, who vows to make fundamental changes
Kansas State v Utah
Projecting the new College Football Playoff rankings: What to do about Utah?

Top Clips

nbc_pl_avlduointv_251123.jpg
Cash, Rogers discuss Villa’s comeback win v. Leeds
nbc_pl_artetaintv_251123.jpg
Arteta ‘felt the hunger’ ahead of Spurs showdown
nbc_pl_franktintvv2_251123.jpg
Frank apologizes to fans after loss to Arsenal

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Korda drains fairway bunker hole-out for eagle

November 23, 2025 02:10 PM
Nelly Korda added another moment to her impressive highlight reel after draining a fairway bunker hole-out for eagle at the CME Group Tour Championship in Naples. Jeeno Thitikul leads the tournament in the final round.
Up Next
nbc_lpga_cmeround2_251121.jpg
8:37
HLs: LPGA CME Group Tour Championship, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_lpga_sagstrom_251121.jpg
0:36
Sagstrom escapes bunker from one knee at CME
Now Playing
nbc_golf_cmerd1_251120.jpg
6:53
LPGA Highlights: CME Group Tour Championship, Rd 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_jeeno_251120.jpg
1:22
Thitikul jokes about winning $4 million last year
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpga_anikafinalrdv2_251116.jpg
12:09
Highlights: LPGA’s The Annika, Final Round
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gusevaholeinoneplayv2_251116.jpg
1:04
Guseva drills walk-off hole-out birdie at Annika
Now Playing
nbc_golf_matthewsintv_251116.jpg
1:33
Matthews ‘blacked out’ after ace at The Annika
Now Playing
matthews_ace.jpg
0:36
Matthews’ ace on 12 wins her a new Lamborghini
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpgaannikard3_251115.jpg
9:46
LPGA Tour highlights: The Annika, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_annikard2hls_251114.jpg
7:27
LPGA Tour highlights: The Annika, Round 2
Now Playing

Related Videos

nbc_golf_kordainterview_251114.jpg
01:57
Korda recharged, refocused in Round 2 of Annika
nbc_golf_kaitrumpintvwhls_251114.jpg
03:15
Kai Trump reflects on LPGA debut at The Annika
nbc_lpga_annikard1hls_251113.jpg
04:53
Highlights: LPGA Tour’s The Annika, Round 1
nbc_golf_kaitrumpfirstshot_251113.jpg
01:07
Kai Trump tees off in first round of The Annika
nbc_golf_caitlinclarkproamehl_251112.jpg
08:29
Highlights: Clark dazzles in Annika pro-am return
nbc_golf_ccintvv2_251112.jpg
02:59
Clark on love for golf, playing alongside Korda
nbc_golf_lexishophieshots_251112.jpg
01:40
Hull, Cunningham take the tee at The ANNIKA Pro-Am
nbc_golf_maybankfinalrd_251102.jpg
13:19
LPGA Highlights: Maybank Championship, Final Round
nbc_golf_maybankrd3_251101.jpg
08:54
LPGA Highlights: Maybank Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_lpgamaybankrd2_251031.jpg
08:17
LPGA Highlights: Maybank Championship, Round 2
nbc_lpga_maybankrd1hls_251030.jpg
04:38
LPGA Highlights: Maybank Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_hanwhafinalrd_251026.jpg
10:23
LPGA Highlights: International Crown, final match
nbc_golf_hanwalifeplusrd3_251025.jpg
12:37
LPGA Highlights: International Crown, Round 3
nbc_golf_lpga_internatcrownrd2hl_251024.jpg
14:56
LPGA Highlights: International Crown, Round 2

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_avlduointv_251123.jpg
02:03
Cash, Rogers discuss Villa’s comeback win v. Leeds
nbc_pl_artetaintv_251123.jpg
04:15
Arteta ‘felt the hunger’ ahead of Spurs showdown
nbc_pl_franktintvv2_251123.jpg
05:54
Frank apologizes to fans after loss to Arsenal
nbc_pl_palninhaintv_251123.jpg
05:02
Palhinha: Spurs ‘need to react’ after 4-1 loss
nbc_pl_ezehattrickcomp_251123.jpg
04:40
Eze’s hat-trick for Arsenal against Spurs
nbc_pl_arstot_251123.jpg
11:18
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Spurs Matchweek 12
nbc_pl_arstotpostgame_251123.jpg
05:38
Eze takes Arsenal to ‘another level’ against Spurs
nbc_pl_ezeintv_251123.jpg
01:49
Eze: ‘Words can’t explain’ hat-trick v. Spurs
nbc_pl_arsgoal4_251123.jpg
01:38
Eze completes hat-trick to give Arsenal 4-1 lead
oly_stw500_stoddardsilver_251123.jpg
01:49
Stoddard battles for second silver medal of season
nbc_pl_totgoal1_251123.jpg
51
Richarlison’s golazo gives Spurs life v. Arsenal
nbc_pl_arsgoal3_251123.jpg
02:01
Eze’s brace has Arsenal cruising at 3-0 v. Spurs
nbc_pl_arsgoal2_251123.jpg
01:57
Eze blasts Arsenal 2-0 in front of Spurs
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_251123.jpg
01:35
Trossard slots home Arsenal’s opener against Spurs
Oly_aswsl_shiffrinwin_251123.jpg
03:46
Shiffrin earns second World Cup win in seven days
nbc_pl_leeavl_251123.jpg
11:49
Extended HLs: Leeds v. Aston Villa Matchweek 12
nbc_pl_leeavlpostgame_251123.jpg
02:07
‘Magic man’ Rogers lifts Villa past lowly Leeds
nbc_pl_avlgoal2_251123.jpg
01:24
Rogers’ knuckleball free-kick gives Villa lead
nbc_pl_avlgoal1_251123.jpg
01:07
Rogers brings Aston Villa level with Leeds
nbc_pl_leegoal1_251123.jpg
03:21
Nmecha gives Leeds shock lead over Aston Villa
nbc_pl_garysegment_251123.jpg
03:36
Neville: Arsenal have ‘no excuses’ against Spurs
nbc_pl_livlosingstreakdiscussion_251123.jpg
04:34
Reds have ‘no drive, no physicality, no energy’
nbc_cfb_washucla_fischintv_251122.jpg
44
Fisch shouts out Williams’ leadership for UW
nbc_cfb_washucla_251122.jpg
06:13
Highlights: Williams pushes Washington over UCLA
nbc_cfb_washucla_benjamintd_251122.jpg
58
UCLA scores on Washington’s fumbled punt return
nbc_cfb_washucla_roebucktd_251122.jpg
45
Williams finds Roebuck for another Washington TD
nbc_cfb_washucla_williamstd2_251122.jpg
41
Williams keeps it to extend Washington’s lead
nbc_nba_sacvsden_251122.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Kings snap 8-game skid, beat Nuggets
nbc_cfb_rankings_251122.jpg
01:22
Auerbach picks updated CFP bracket
nbc_cfb_washucla_mclaughlintd_251122.jpg
01:13
Washington pounces on UCLA’s botched fake FG