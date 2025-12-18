 Skip navigation
Top News

2026 NAAB Academic Navy All-Americans_PRESS RELEASE_20251209.jpg
Navy All-American Bowl Announces Inaugural Academic Navy All-Americans
Oregon Ducks
Oregon vs. James Madison a study in contrasts as high-profile Ducks host a newcomer to the playoffs
Ty Simpson
Alabama’s steady Ty Simpson and Oklahoma’s flashy John Mateer to meet in College Football Playoff

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251218.jpg
Best bets for Week 16 Thursday Night Football
nbc_nba_enjoy_blindstats_251218.jpg
NBA blind stat lines: Powell, Quickley, Robinson
nbc_ffhh_qblovelist_2512.jpg
Brissett producing in high-volume pass attack

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Knicks favored in East as Magic, Pistons emerge

December 18, 2025 12:18 PM
Drew Dinsick and Jay Croucher break down the Eastern Conference futures, weighing New York's rise to favorite, Orlando's upside as a challenger and Cleveland's health concerns.

nbc_nba_enjoy_blindstats_251218.jpg
09:49
NBA blind stat lines: Powell, Quickley, Robinson
nbc_nbc_enjoy_easternallstars_251218.jpg
09:51
NBA All-Star roster build: Eastern Conference
nbc_nba_memvsmin_jjjhl_251217.jpg
01:56
Highlights: Jackson powers Memphis over Minnesota
nbc_nba_clevschi_giddeytripdoub_251217.jpg
02:11
HLs: Giddey notches triple-double against Cavs
jalen_brunson.jpg
09:34
Brunson, SGA, Doncic among NBA All-Star ‘locks’
nbc_roto_og_251217.jpg
01:27
Anunoby ‘really impactful’ despite playing less
nbc_roto_lavinev2_251217.jpg
01:36
LaVine (ankle) to miss at least three weeks
nbc_roto_warriorsstarters_251217.jpg
01:23
Kerr confirms GSW starters for foreseeable future
nbc_nba_enjoy_pick6_v2_251217.jpg
05:01
Cavs ‘cannot afford’ Mitchell to have an off night
nbc_nba_enjoy_25under25_251217.jpg
09:56
Presence of rookies highlight Top 25 under 25
nbc_nba_sasvsnyk_251216.jpg
01:55
HLs: Brunson earns NBA Cup MVP in final round win
nbc_roto_jjacksonjr_251216.jpg
01:35
Jackson Jr.'s 31-point day vs. LAC shows ceiling
nbc_roto_jalensuggsv2_251216.jpg
01:23
How will Magic adapt with Suggs (hip) sidelined?
nbc_roto_cooperflagg_251216.jpg
01:22
Flagg ‘emerging as a star’ after posting 42 points
nbc_nba_nbatradetinder_251216.jpg
09:54
NBA Trade Tinder: Morant, Giannis, Kuminga
nbc_nba_cupfinalprv_251216.jpg
03:46
Who will be the ‘X-Factors’ in NBA Cup Final?
nbc_nba_pick6_251216.jpg
04:55
Castle ‘on his groove’ ahead of NBA Cup Final
nbc_nba_mavsjazzv2_251216.jpg
04:05
Flagg becomes first 18 year old to score 40+
nbc_nba_rocketsnuggets_251216.jpg
04:42
Rockets vs. Nuggets felt like a playoff matchup
nbc_nba_playerlongevityv2_251216.jpg
08:54
NBA players who don’t get enough longevity credit
nbc_nba_mannixpreview_251216.jpg
04:42
How players and coaches have ‘embraced’ NBA Cup
nbc_bte_coachofyear_251216.jpg
01:49
Daigneault, Bickerstaff lead NBA COTY odds
nbc_nba_allstarbubble_251215.jpg
04:03
NBA All-Star bubble: Duren, Murray, Barnes
nbc_nba_cuppreview_v2_251215.jpg
03:19
Will Spurs or Knicks be crowned NBA Cup champs?
nbc_nba_houden_2minhl_251215(2).jpg
01:56
Highlights: Nuggets outlast Rockets in OT thriller
nbc_nba_houden_digitalhit_251215.jpg
01:00
Nuggets earn ‘exhilarating’ win over Rockets in OT
nbc_nba_murrayintv_251215.jpg
03:42
‘No wavering’ for Murray, Nuggets after win vs HOU
nbc_nba_houdenanalysis_251215.jpg
02:22
Star power takes over in Rockets-Nuggets thriller
nbc_nba_jokicintv_251215.jpg
01:21
Jokic: Nuggets need to build on win over Rockets
nbc_nba_dallasutah_flaggcomp_251215(1).jpg
01:58
HLs: Flagg’s historic night not enough vs. Jazz

nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251218.jpg
02:45
Best bets for Week 16 Thursday Night Football
nbc_ffhh_qblovelist_2512.jpg
05:49
Brissett producing in high-volume pass attack
nbc_ffhh_qbhatelist_2512.jpg
01:58
Stafford faces tough SEA defense on short week
nbc_ffhh_hatepcs_251218.jpg
07:01
QB change hurts Waddle in fantasy for Week 16
nbc_pst_avlmu_251218.jpg
12:01
Aston Villa can keep momentum going v. Man United
nbc_pst_festivepredictions_251218.jpg
09:27
PL title race heats up during festive fixtures
nbc_pst_evears_251218.jpg
09:40
Can Everton make most of Arsenal’s injury woes?
nbc_ffhh_lovepcs_251218.jpg
12:31
Williams showing full capabilities in recent weeks
nbc_pst_totliv_251218.jpg
11:44
LIV have ‘too many good players’ to not win v. TOT
nbc_ffhh_rbloves_251218.jpg
10:32
Barkley has tasty fantasy matchup vs. Commanders
nbc_roto_jaguarsbroncos_251218.jpg
02:06
Jaguars offer moneyline value vs. Broncos
nbc_roto_chargerscowboys_251218.jpg
02:06
Point total looks high in Chargers vs. Cowboys
nbc_bte_vandyiowaV2_251218.jpg
01:47
Iowa’s defense enough to cover (5.5) against Vandy
nbc_dps_cowboysgrade_251218.jpg
01:46
Irvin gives 2025 Cowboys a failing grade
nbc_csu_lvvshou_251218.jpg
02:02
NFL Week 16 Preview: Raiders vs. Texans
nbc_csu_pitvsdet_251218.jpg
02:02
NFL Week 16 Preview: Steelers vs. Lions
nbc_csu_jaxvsden_251218.jpg
02:58
NFL Week 16 Preview: Jaguars vs. Broncos
nbc_csu_minvsnyg_251218.jpg
02:12
NFL Week 16 Preview: Vikings vs. Giants
nbc_csu_atlvsaz_251218.jpg
03:04
NFL Week 16 Preview: Falcons vs. Cardinals
nbc_csu_kcvsten_251218.jpg
02:51
NFL Week 16 Preview: Chiefs vs. Titans
campbell.jpg
02:34
Week 16 Best Bets: Pick Lions, Eagles to win big
nbc_csu_snf_251218.jpg
02:43
NFL Week 16 Preview: Patriots vs. Ravens
nbc_csu_mnf_251218.jpg
02:08
NFL Week 16 Preview: 49ers vs. Colts
nbc_csu_nyjvsno_251218.jpg
02:50
NFL Week 16 Preview: Jets vs. Saints
nbc_csu_cinvsmia_251218.jpg
03:31
NFL Week 16 Preview: Bengals vs. Dolphins
nbc_csu_lacvsdal_251218.jpg
03:19
NFL Week 16 Preview: Chargers vs. Cowboys
nbc_csu_bufvscle_251218.jpg
02:29
NFL Week 16 Preview: Bills vs. Browns
bakermayfield.jpg
03:16
NFL Week 16 Preview: Buccaneers vs. Panthers
nbc_csu_gbvschi_251218.jpg
04:55
NFL Week 16 Preview: Packers vs. Bears
nbc_csu_phivswas_251218.jpg
03:17
NFL Week 16 Preview: Eagles vs. Commanders