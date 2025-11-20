 Skip navigation
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/f201c6d/2147483647/strip/false/crop/5664x3186+0+187/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2F49%2F10%2Fc3564337470aad6fb80298dffbc7%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2247692268
Jeeno Thitikul, battling wrist injury, closes in on player of the year; Somi Lee leads LPGA finale
  • Associated Press
    ,
  • Associated Press
    ,
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/c17fce0/2147483647/strip/false/crop/3824x2151+0+0/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2F49%2F29%2F332260aa4b49882b01c0ada9901e%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2247682247
Doug Ghim narrowly misses 59, co-leads at RSM in bid to keep PGA Tour card
  • Associated Press
    ,
  • Associated Press
    ,
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons
Falcons vs. Saints prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, trends, and stats

nbc_roto_donovanclingan_251120.jpg
Expect more Clingan after production vs. Bulls
nbc_nba_mannixmavs_251120.jpg
Where do Mavs stand ahead of NBA trade season?
nbc_golf_rsmleadersintrs_251120.jpg
Ghim, Thompson, Hoey share RSM Classic lead at -10

nbc_roto_donovanclingan_251120.jpg
Expect more Clingan after production vs. Bulls
nbc_nba_mannixmavs_251120.jpg
Where do Mavs stand ahead of NBA trade season?
nbc_golf_rsmleadersintrs_251120.jpg
Ghim, Thompson, Hoey share RSM Classic lead at -10

LPGA Highlights: CME Group Tour Championship, Rd 1

November 20, 2025 06:36 PM
Check out highlights from the opening round of the CME Group Tour Championship, the last event of the 2025 LPGA season, at Tiburón Gold Course in Naples, Florida.
nbc_golf_jeeno_251120.jpg
1:22
Thitikul jokes about winning $4 million last year
nbc_golf_lpga_anikafinalrdv2_251116.jpg
12:09
Highlights: LPGA’s The Annika, Final Round
nbc_golf_gusevaholeinoneplayv2_251116.jpg
1:04
Guseva drills walk-off hole-out birdie at Annika
nbc_golf_matthewsintv_251116.jpg
1:33
Matthews ‘blacked out’ after ace at The Annika
matthews_ace.jpg
0:36
Matthews’ ace on 12 wins her a new Lamborghini
nbc_golf_lpgaannikard3_251115.jpg
9:46
LPGA Tour highlights: The Annika, Round 3
nbc_golf_annikard2hls_251114.jpg
7:27
LPGA Tour highlights: The Annika, Round 2
nbc_golf_kordainterview_251114.jpg
1:57
Korda recharged, refocused in Round 2 of Annika
nbc_golf_kaitrumpintvwhls_251114.jpg
3:15
Kai Trump reflects on LPGA debut at The Annika
nbc_lpga_annikard1hls_251113.jpg
4:53
Highlights: LPGA Tour’s The Annika, Round 1
nbc_golf_kaitrumpfirstshot_251113.jpg
01:07
Kai Trump tees off in first round of The Annika
nbc_golf_caitlinclarkproamehl_251112.jpg
08:29
Highlights: Clark dazzles in Annika pro-am return
nbc_golf_ccintvv2_251112.jpg
02:59
Clark on love for golf, playing alongside Korda
nbc_golf_lexishophieshots_251112.jpg
01:40
Hull, Cunningham take the tee at The ANNIKA Pro-Am
nbc_golf_maybankfinalrd_251102.jpg
13:19
LPGA Highlights: Maybank Championship, Final Round
nbc_golf_maybankrd3_251101.jpg
08:54
LPGA Highlights: Maybank Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_lpgamaybankrd2_251031.jpg
08:17
LPGA Highlights: Maybank Championship, Round 2
nbc_lpga_maybankrd1hls_251030.jpg
04:38
LPGA Highlights: Maybank Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_hanwhafinalrd_251026.jpg
10:23
LPGA Highlights: International Crown, final match
nbc_golf_hanwalifeplusrd3_251025.jpg
12:37
LPGA Highlights: International Crown, Round 3
nbc_golf_lpga_internatcrownrd2hl_251024.jpg
14:56
LPGA Highlights: International Crown, Round 2
nbc_lpga_internatcrownrd1hl_251023.jpg
15:27
LPGA Highlights: International Crown, Round 1

nbc_roto_donovanclingan_251120.jpg
01:35
Expect more Clingan after production vs. Bulls
nbc_nba_mannixmavs_251120.jpg
04:15
Where do Mavs stand ahead of NBA trade season?
nbc_golf_rsmleadersintrs_251120.jpg
01:49
Ghim, Thompson, Hoey share RSM Classic lead at -10
nbc_golf_thitikul_251120.jpg
05:24
Thitikul feeling relaxed after 67 opener at CME
nbc_golf_nelly_251120.jpg
04:28
Korda was ‘off her game’ in Round 1 at Tiburón
nbc_nba_offguardwest_251120.jpg
03:50
Nuggets vs Rockets: Who takes the No. 2 seed?
nbc_nba_offguardtrae_251120.jpg
03:31
How will Hawks handle Young amid team’s hot start?
nbc_nba_offguardinjury_251120.jpg
11:09
Examining impact of NBA’s evolution on injuries
nbc_nba_offguardasg_251120.jpg
03:22
USA vs. World format makes ASG ‘competitive’
nbc_nba_offguardmpj_251120.jpg
07:10
Is Porter Jr. being ‘undervalued’ with Nets?
nbc_roto_isiahpacheco_251120.jpg
01:23
Pacheco’s return ‘complicates’ messy KC backfield
nbc_roto_marvinharrison_251120.jpg
01:36
Cardinals will continue passing without Harrison
nbc_roto_jaxsondart_251120.jpg
01:33
Fantasy outlook for Giants QB Dart if he returns
nbc_nba_tissotharden_251120.jpg
01:06
Harden becomes 11th player to reach 28,000 points
nbc_nba_eftg_giannisgoals_251120.jpg
07:30
How Giannis wants to define his legacy
nbc_nba_eftg_giannisteammates_251120.jpg
14:07
Why high-character teammates matter to Giannis
giannis_pointing.jpg
05:36
Giannis: ‘I’m over myself, I just want to win’
giannis_rookie.jpg
06:16
Giannis reflects on 2013 draft, Bucks’ rookie year
nbc_roto_bamadebayo_251120.jpg
01:27
Adebayo has had a ‘shooting revolution’ this year
nbc_golf_rsmrd1v2_251120.jpg
05:37
Highlights: The RSM Classic, Round 1
nbc_roto_zionwilliamson_251120.jpg
01:35
How Zion’s return positively impacted Queen
nbc_ffhh_qblove_251120.jpg
04:54
Maye, Stafford have high fantasy upside in Week 12
nbc_ffhh_qbhate_251120.jpg
01:45
Don’t start Vikings’ McCarthy in fantasy this week
nbc_ffhh_rbhate_251120.jpg
07:20
Avoid starting RBs Williams, Jeanty in Week 12
nbc_ffhh_draftk_251120.jpg
04:12
Bet on Collins, Mills to have big games vs. Bills
nbc_ffhh_wrtehate_251120.jpg
04:35
Be wary of Worthy, Tucker, Hockenson in Week 12
nbc_ffhh_wrtelove_251120.jpg
11:13
Olave, Kelce top Berry’s pass catcher Love list
nbc_ffhh_rbslove_251120.jpg
10:53
Expect big games from Henry, Robinson in Week 12
norman_powell.jpg
09:53
Powell playing at an ‘all-star level’ for Heat
nbc_simms_bestbets_251120.jpg
02:01
Lions, Patriots among best bets for NFL Week 12