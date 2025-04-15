FIRST-PLACE LIVERPOOL VISIT LEICESTER CITY THIS SUNDAY, APRIL 20, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO WITH POTENTIAL TO CLINCH PREMIER LEAGUE TITLE, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S COVERAGE

Liverpool Can Clinch 2nd Premier League Title and Record-Tying 20th English Top-Flight Title this Weekend with a Win at Leicester City and an Arsenal Loss at Ipswich (Sunday at 9 a.m. ET Exclusively on Peacock)

Fourth-Place Newcastle Host Crystal Palace Tomorrow, Wed., April 16, at 2:30 p.m. ET on USA Network

Newcastle visit Aston Villa This Saturday, April 19, at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock, Telemundo, and Universo, Headlining this Weekend’s Premier League Coverage

Premier League Multiview Available Exclusively on Peacock During Multi-Match Windows this Saturday (10 a.m. ET) and Sunday (9 a.m. ET)

STAMFORD, Conn. – April 15, 2025 – First-place Liverpool visit Leicester City this Sunday, April 20, at 11:30 a.m. ET on USA Network and Telemundo with a potential chance to clinch the club’s second Premier League title, headlining PL action across NBC Sports platforms this weekend.

Liverpool, who are 13 points ahead of second-place Arsenal, could clinch the 2024-25 Premier League title this weekend if Arsenal lose at Ipswich (this Sunday at 9 a.m. ET exclusively on Peacock) and the Reds win at Leciester City. In addition to a second Premier League crown, Liverpool are seeking a record-tying 20th English top-flight title (Manchester United). Jon Champion, Lee Dixon, and Graeme Le Saux will call Leicester City-Liverpool live from King Power Stadium.

Coverage this week begins tomorrow, Wed., April 16, as fourth-place Newcastle host Crystal Palace at 2:30 p.m. ET on USA Network in a match rescheduled from March 15 due to Newcastle’s involvement in the EFL Cup Final.

This weekend’s coverage begins this Saturday at 9 a.m. ET with Premier League Mornings on USA Network and Peacock, leading into four matches live: Everton v. Manchester City (USA Network, Universo), Brentford v. Brighton & Hove Albion (Peacock), Crystal Palace v. Bournemouth (Peacock), and West Ham v. Southampton (Peacock). Peacock’s popular Multiview feature is available Saturday with coverage of the three Peacock-exclusive matches during the 10 a.m. ET multi-match window. The Goal Rush whip-around show will also stream live on Peacock on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET, providing viewers with the most compelling action in real time and on replay so they won’t miss a single goal or key play.

At 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Newcastle visit Aston Villa on NBC, Peacock, Universo, and Telemundo. Newcastle, one point behind third-place Nottingham Forest, defeated Manchester United, 4-1, on Sunday for their fourth consecutive PL victory. Newcastle’s Alexander Isak (20 goals) is one of three Premier League players with at least 20 goals this season, joining Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah (27) and Manchester City’s Erling Haaland (21). Seventh-place Aston Villa, who have 54 points and are two points behind Newcastle (56), topped Southampton, 3-0, on Saturday. Peter Drury and Dixon will call the match live from Villa Park. Following Aston Villa-Newcastle is Goal Zone at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

This Sunday, April 20, coverage begins with Premier League Mornings at 8 a.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock, followed by three matches live at 9 a.m. ET as Chelsea visit Fulham (USA Network, Telemundo), second-place Arsenal visit Ipswich (Peacock), and Manchester United host Wolverhampton Wanderers (Peacock). Joe Speight and Stephen Warnock will call Fulham-Chelsea live from Craven Cottage.

This week’s Premier League coverage concludes on Monday, April 21, as third-place Nottingham Forest visit Tottenham Hotspur at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo, followed by Goal Zone at 5 p.m. ET (USA Network).

Ahmed Fareed hosts this Saturday’s and Sunday’s Premier League Mornings, Premier League Live and Goal Zone shows alongside former Premier League player Robbie Mustoe and former Premier League and USMNT player Tim Howard. On Monday, coverage is hosted by Paul Burmeister alongside Howard and former Premier League player Danny Higginbotham.

THE 2 ROBBIES PODCAST

Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss and dissect the top Premier League storylines after every matchweek on “The 2 Robbies” podcast. On the most recent episode, Earle and Mustoe discuss Liverpool taking a giant leap towards the title, Nottingham Forest’s slip, and more. Click here to listen to the podcast or click here to watch on YouTube.

STREAMING ON PEACOCK

Peacock continues its expansive Premier League coverage this season with exclusive matches, all games on the NBC broadcast network simulstreamed live, studio shows, full match replays, an always-on "Premier League TV" channel, and more. In partnership with Telemundo and Universo, Peacock will provide extensive Spanish-language coverage of the Premier League.

In addition to Premier League, Peacock’s sports programming features live coverage of the NFL, including Sunday Night Football, Big Ten football and basketball, the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Notre Dame Football, the U.S. Women’s and Men’s National Teams soccer matches (in Spanish), golf, NBA and WNBA coming in 2025-26, and much more.

Multiview will be available for Premier League matches for the rest of the season

To learn more about how to watch Premier League on Peacock and how to sign up, visit peacocktv.com/sports/premier-league.

Following is NBC Sports’ schedule for this weekend’s Premier League coverage (all times ET, subject to change):

Date

Time (ET)

Match

Platform

Wed., April 16

2 p.m.

Premier League Live

USA Network

Wed., April 16

2:30 p.m.

Newcastle v. Crystal Palace

USA Network

Wed., April 16

4:30 p.m.

Goal Zone

USA Network









Sat., April 19

9 a.m.

Premier League Live

USA Network, Peacock

Sat., April 19

10 a.m.

Everton v. Manchester City

USA Network, Universo

Sat., April 19

10 a.m.

Brentford v. Brighton & Hove Albion*

Peacock

Sat., April 19

10 a.m.

Crystal Palace v. Bournemouth*

Peacock

Sat., April 19

10 a.m.

West Ham v. Southampton*

Peacock

Sat., April 19

10 a.m.

Goal Rush

Peacock

Sat., April 19

Noon

Premier League Live

USA Network, Peacock

Sat., April 19

12:30 p.m.

Aston Villa v. Newcastle

NBC, Peacock, Telemundo, Universo

Sat., April 19

2:30 p.m.

Goal Zone

NBC, Peacock

Sun., April 20

8 a.m.

Premier League Mornings

USA Network, Peacock

Sun., April 20

9 a.m.

Fulham v. Chelsea

USA Network, Telemundo

Sun., April 20

9 a.m.

Ipswich v. Arsenal*

Peacock

Sun., April 20

9 a.m.

Manchester United v. Wolverhampton Wanderers*

Peacock

Sun., April 20

11 a.m.

Premier League Live

USA Network, Peacock

Sun., April 20

11:30 a.m.

Leicester City v. Liverpool

USA Network, Telemundo

Sun., April 20

1:30 p.m.

Goal Zone

USA Network

Mon., April 21

2 p.m.

Premier League Live

USA Network

Mon., April 21

3 p.m.

Tottenham Hotspur v. Nottingham Forest

USA Network, Universo

Mon., April 21

5 p.m.

Goal Zone

USA Network











*Available on Premier League Multiview

