2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

World Squash PB.png
UNIVERSAL STUDIOS LOT CONFIRMED AS SQUASH VENUE FOR THE OLYMPIC GAMES LOS ANGELES 2028 (LA28)
Thumbnail
NOTES AND QUOTES – GOLF CENTRAL LIVE FROM THE MASTERS ON GOLF CHANNEL (FINAL ROUND)
Thumbnail
NOTES AND QUOTES – GOLF CENTRAL LIVE FROM THE MASTERS ON GOLF CHANNEL (THIRD ROUND)

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

PL Press Box.png
SECOND-PLACE ARSENAL HOST BRENTFORD THIS SATURDAY, APRIL 12, AT 12:30 P.M. ET ON NBC, PEACOCK, TELEMUNDO, AND UNIVERSO, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
PL Press Box.png
MANCHESTER DERBY THIS SUNDAY, APRIL 6, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND TELEMUNDO HEADLINES THIS WEEK’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
PL Press Box.png
SECOND-PLACE ARSENAL VISIT MANCHESTER UNITED THIS SUNDAY, MARCH 9, AT 12:30 P.M. ET ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND TELEMUNDO, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
FIRST-PLACE LIVERPOOL VISIT LEICESTER CITY THIS SUNDAY, APRIL 20, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO WITH POTENTIAL TO CLINCH PREMIER LEAGUE TITLE, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S COVERAGE

Published April 15, 2025 03:20 PM

Liverpool Can Clinch 2nd Premier League Title and Record-Tying 20th English Top-Flight Title this Weekend with a Win at Leicester City and an Arsenal Loss at Ipswich (Sunday at 9 a.m. ET Exclusively on Peacock)

Fourth-Place Newcastle Host Crystal Palace Tomorrow, Wed., April 16, at 2:30 p.m. ET on USA Network

Newcastle visit Aston Villa This Saturday, April 19, at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock, Telemundo, and Universo, Headlining this Weekend’s Premier League Coverage

Premier League Multiview Available Exclusively on Peacock During Multi-Match Windows this Saturday (10 a.m. ET) and Sunday (9 a.m. ET)

STAMFORD, Conn. – April 15, 2025 – First-place Liverpool visit Leicester City this Sunday, April 20, at 11:30 a.m. ET on USA Network and Telemundo with a potential chance to clinch the club’s second Premier League title, headlining PL action across NBC Sports platforms this weekend.

Liverpool, who are 13 points ahead of second-place Arsenal, could clinch the 2024-25 Premier League title this weekend if Arsenal lose at Ipswich (this Sunday at 9 a.m. ET exclusively on Peacock) and the Reds win at Leciester City. In addition to a second Premier League crown, Liverpool are seeking a record-tying 20th English top-flight title (Manchester United). Jon Champion, Lee Dixon, and Graeme Le Saux will call Leicester City-Liverpool live from King Power Stadium.

Coverage this week begins tomorrow, Wed., April 16, as fourth-place Newcastle host Crystal Palace at 2:30 p.m. ET on USA Network in a match rescheduled from March 15 due to Newcastle’s involvement in the EFL Cup Final.

This weekend’s coverage begins this Saturday at 9 a.m. ET with Premier League Mornings on USA Network and Peacock, leading into four matches live: Everton v. Manchester City (USA Network, Universo), Brentford v. Brighton & Hove Albion (Peacock), Crystal Palace v. Bournemouth (Peacock), and West Ham v. Southampton (Peacock). Peacock’s popular Multiview feature is available Saturday with coverage of the three Peacock-exclusive matches during the 10 a.m. ET multi-match window. The Goal Rush whip-around show will also stream live on Peacock on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET, providing viewers with the most compelling action in real time and on replay so they won’t miss a single goal or key play.

At 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Newcastle visit Aston Villa on NBC, Peacock, Universo, and Telemundo. Newcastle, one point behind third-place Nottingham Forest, defeated Manchester United, 4-1, on Sunday for their fourth consecutive PL victory. Newcastle’s Alexander Isak (20 goals) is one of three Premier League players with at least 20 goals this season, joining Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah (27) and Manchester City’s Erling Haaland (21). Seventh-place Aston Villa, who have 54 points and are two points behind Newcastle (56), topped Southampton, 3-0, on Saturday. Peter Drury and Dixon will call the match live from Villa Park. Following Aston Villa-Newcastle is Goal Zone at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

This Sunday, April 20, coverage begins with Premier League Mornings at 8 a.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock, followed by three matches live at 9 a.m. ET as Chelsea visit Fulham (USA Network, Telemundo), second-place Arsenal visit Ipswich (Peacock), and Manchester United host Wolverhampton Wanderers (Peacock). Joe Speight and Stephen Warnock will call Fulham-Chelsea live from Craven Cottage.

This week’s Premier League coverage concludes on Monday, April 21, as third-place Nottingham Forest visit Tottenham Hotspur at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo, followed by Goal Zone at 5 p.m. ET (USA Network).

Ahmed Fareed hosts this Saturday’s and Sunday’s Premier League Mornings, Premier League Live and Goal Zone shows alongside former Premier League player Robbie Mustoe and former Premier League and USMNT player Tim Howard. On Monday, coverage is hosted by Paul Burmeister alongside Howard and former Premier League player Danny Higginbotham.

THE 2 ROBBIES PODCAST

Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss and dissect the top Premier League storylines after every matchweek on “The 2 Robbies” podcast. On the most recent episode, Earle and Mustoe discuss Liverpool taking a giant leap towards the title, Nottingham Forest’s slip, and more. Click here to listen to the podcast or click here to watch on YouTube.

STREAMING ON PEACOCK

Peacock continues its expansive Premier League coverage this season with exclusive matches, all games on the NBC broadcast network simulstreamed live, studio shows, full match replays, an always-on “Premier League TV” channel, and more. In partnership with Telemundo and Universo, Peacock will provide extensive Spanish-language coverage of the Premier League.

In addition to Premier League, Peacock’s sports programming features live coverage of the NFL, including Sunday Night Football, Big Ten football and basketball, the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Notre Dame Football, the U.S. Women’s and Men’s National Teams soccer matches (in Spanish), golf, NBA and WNBA coming in 2025-26, and much more.

Multiview will be available for Premier League matches for the rest of the season and is one of Peacock’s innovative and popular features that enhance the live viewing experience, including Catch Up With Key Plays and Live Actions.

To learn more about how to watch Premier League on Peacock and how to sign up, visit peacocktv.com/sports/premier-league.

Following is NBC Sports’ schedule for this weekend’s Premier League coverage (all times ET, subject to change):

Date
Time (ET)
Match
Platform
Wed., April 16
2 p.m.
Premier League Live
USA Network
Wed., April 16
2:30 p.m.
Newcastle v. Crystal Palace
USA Network
Wed., April 16
4:30 p.m.
Goal Zone
USA Network




Sat., April 19
9 a.m.
Premier League Live
USA Network, Peacock
Sat., April 19
10 a.m.
Everton v. Manchester City
USA Network, Universo
Sat., April 19
10 a.m.
Brentford v. Brighton & Hove Albion*
Peacock
Sat., April 19
10 a.m.
Crystal Palace v. Bournemouth*
Peacock
Sat., April 19
10 a.m.
West Ham v. Southampton*
Peacock
Sat., April 19
10 a.m.
Goal Rush
Peacock
Sat., April 19
Noon
Premier League Live
USA Network, Peacock
Sat., April 19
12:30 p.m.
Aston Villa v. Newcastle
NBC, Peacock, Telemundo, Universo
Sat., April 19
2:30 p.m.
Goal Zone
NBC, Peacock
Sun., April 20
8 a.m.
Premier League Mornings
USA Network, Peacock
Sun., April 20
9 a.m.
Fulham v. Chelsea
USA Network, Telemundo
Sun., April 20
9 a.m.
Ipswich v. Arsenal*
Peacock
Sun., April 20
9 a.m.
Manchester United v. Wolverhampton Wanderers*
Peacock
Sun., April 20
11 a.m.
Premier League Live
USA Network, Peacock
Sun., April 20
11:30 a.m.
Leicester City v. Liverpool
USA Network, Telemundo
Sun., April 20
1:30 p.m.
Goal Zone
USA Network
Mon., April 21
2 p.m.
Premier League Live
USA Network
Mon., April 21
3 p.m.
Tottenham Hotspur v. Nottingham Forest
USA Network, Universo
Mon., April 21
5 p.m.
Goal Zone
USA Network




*Available on Premier League Multiview

–NBC SPORTS–