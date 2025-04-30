SUPERCROSS PRESENTED LIVE FROM EMPOWER FIELD AT MILE HIGH IN DENVER THIS SATURDAY, MAY 3, AT 7 P.M. ET EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK

Race Day Live Begins Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET with Race at 7 p.m. ET Exclusively on Peacock

Encore Presentation This Sunday at 4 p.m. ET on NBC

Penultimate Race of 2025 Supercross Season

STAMFORD, Conn. – April 30, 2025 – The 2025 SMX World ChampionshipTM series and Monster Energy AMA Supercross season continues this Saturday, May 3, from Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colo., at 7 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock, with an encore presentation on Sunday at 4 p.m. ET on NBC. This is the penultimate race of the Supercross season.

Cooper Webb earned his fifth 450SX Class win of the season in Pittsburgh last weekend to maintain his lead atop the points standings (325 points), with points runner-up Chase Sexton (-12) finishing second. In the penultimate round of the Eastern Divisional 250SX Class Championship, Tom Vialle took the win to catapult to first place in the points standings (160), with Seth Hammaker (-1) and RJ Hampshire (-3) close behind him with only one race left in Salt Lake City on May 10.

The 250SX West division is back in action this weekend, with Haiden Deegan leading the points (171), followed closely by teammate Cole Davies (-17), who has won each of the last two outings for the West.

SUPERCROSS POINTS STANDINGS

450SX

250SX East

250SX West

1.

Cooper Webb, 325 points

1.

Tom Vialle, 160 points

1.

Haiden Deegan, 171 points

2.

Chase Sexton (-12)

2.

Seth Hammaker (-1)

2.

Cole Davies (-17)

3.

Ken Roczen (-54)

3.

RJ Hampshire (-3)

3.

Julien Beaumer (-26)



Supercross has had an impressive season on Peacock this year, with eight of the 10 most-streamed races of all time being from this season along with a 14% increase in viewership through the same number of weeks in 2024.

NBC Sports’ Leigh Diffey and SuperMotocross analyst Ricky Carmichael, a 15-time AMA champion, will call this weekend’s action in Denver. Will Christien and Jason Thomas will serve as reporters.

Carmichael and six-time AMA champion Jeff Stanton recap last week’s action at Acrisure Stadium on the latest episode of the Title 24 podcast here.

Race Day Live qualifying coverage this Saturday from Empower Field at Mile High gets underway at 1:30 p.m. ET on Peacock. All live SuperMotocross coverage, including races and qualifying, plus on-demand replays, will be available on Peacock this season. Click here for more details.

BROADCAST TEAM



Play by Play : Leigh Diffey

: Analyst : Ricky Carmichael

: Reporters : Will Christien , Jason Thomas

: , Race Day Live: Adam Cianciarulo, Justin Brayton, Jason Weigandt, Haley Shanley

HOW TO WATCH



Streaming – Peacock (LIVE)

TV – NBC

Audio – SiriusXM NBC Sports Audio – Channel 85

Date

Coverage

Platform(s)

Time (ET)

Sat., May 3

Race Day Live

Peacock

1:30 p.m.

Race – Empower Field at Mile High

Peacock

7 p.m.

Sun., May 4

Race – Empower Field at Mile High

NBC

4 p.m.*



*Encore presentation

--NBC SPORTS--