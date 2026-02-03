NBC SPORTS SELECTS RESULTS, TIMING AND PRODUCTION DATA SERVICES PROVIDER FOR ITS PRODUCTION OF 2026 MILAN CORTINA WINTER OLYMPICS

NBCUniversal to Present XXV Olympic Winter Games Feb. 6-22

NBC Sports to Utilize SMT’s Real-Time Results, Scoring and Timing Interfaces, and Production Support Tools for its Production in Italy to Provide Viewers with Enhanced Data-Driven Coverage

STAMFORD, CONN. – February 3, 2026 – NBC Sports has selected SMT (SportsMEDIA Technology) to provide results and timing interfaces, data integration tools, and broadcast graphics support for its production of the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, Feb. 6-22.

With Milan and Cortina, Italy, in the same time zone as Paris, France, the programming plan for the 2026 Winter Games will be similar to NBCUniversal’s massively consumed and critically acclaimed coverage of last year’s Summer Games, including:



the best events live during the day on NBC

the entire Olympics streaming live on Peacock

an enhanced Olympics primetime show, Primetime in Milan , featuring top events, stars, and stories

, featuring top events, stars, and stories comprehensive coverage across numerous cable and digital platforms

return of Gold Zone and Multiview on Peacock

Click here for more on NBCUniversal’s Milan Cortina programming.

The Opening Ceremony from San Siro Stadium in Milan will be presented on Friday, Feb. 6, live on NBC and Peacock. NBCUniversal is presenting its 20th Olympic Games, 13th consecutive overall, and owns the U.S. media rights on all platforms to all Olympic Games through 2036, which are scheduled for Milan Cortina (2026), Los Angeles (2028), French Alps (2030), Brisbane (2032), Utah (2034), and the Olympic Games 2036 (host yet to be determined).

NBC Sports will utilize SMT to deliver real-time results and timing interfaces, scoring and graphics elements, and comprehensive production data support for its production of the 2026 Winter Olympics. SMT will provide TVI (broadcast television interface) support services for figure skating and alpine skiing, speed skating, short track, bobsled, luge, skeleton, snowboard, and freestyle skiing (produced from Stamford). SMT will also supply its SportsCG timing and scoring system and CIS (Commentator Information Screen) for figure skating coverage. Additional SMT services include data feed support for Peacock digital coverage and a media asset management tool that integrates with NBC Sports’ production environment. SMT will also deploy heart-rate monitor kits, for select family members, to illustrate the adrenaline spikes experienced as families watch their loved ones compete. These services will help NBC Sports route the excitement in Italy back to viewers watching coverage of the Games in the United States.

“Each Olympic Games expands the data landscape for storytelling. SMT’s flexibility with new technologies and diverse data sources enables us to integrate results and context for live and postproduction,” said Dan Robertson, VP, Olympics Information Technology, NBC Sports. “That agility elevates NBC Sports’ data presentation—delivering richer graphics, smarter insights, and dynamic storytelling across linear and digital platforms.”

SMT has worked with NBC Sports since 2000, assisting production efforts at previous Olympics and other major international sports events across Europe and Asia.

“SMT is proud to bring our proven expertise, rigorous preparation, and trusted results technology to NBC Sports’ coverage of the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, continuing a legacy of support that began in Sydney in 2000,” said Gerard J. Hall, founder and CEO, SMT.

ABOUT NBC SPORTS

NBC Sports connects sports fans to the moments that matter most with premier live events, insightful studio shows, and compelling original programming. As the sports division of NBCUniversal, NBC Sports produces, programs, and promotes premier content across numerous linear and digital platforms, including NBC and Peacock. NBC Sports presents events from many of the world’s most prestigious properties, including the International Olympic Committee, International Paralympic Committee, United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, the NFL, NBA, WNBA, Major League Baseball, Notre Dame, Big Ten Conference, Big East Conference, Big 12 Conference, NASCAR, PGA TOUR, USGA, PGA of America, The R&A, Churchill Downs, Premier League, and many more. It is renowned for making big events bigger and has produced some of the most-watched sporting events in U.S. media history, including Olympic Games, Super Bowls, and Sunday Night Football, primetime television’s No. 1 show for 14 consecutive years.

About SMT

SMT, a leading innovator and supplier of real-time data delivery, broadcast graphics, and information solutions for the sports and entertainment industries, provides clients with next-generation storytelling tools to enhance live sports and event productions. SMT’s technology for scoring, statistics, virtual insertion, tracking analytics, and broadcast information systems has been utilized for the world’s most prestigious live events, including the Super Bowl, major golf and tennis championships, the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, the World Series, and events across the NBA, NASCAR, NHL, and international federations. SMT is headquartered in Durham, N.C., with divisions in Jacksonville, Fla.; Fremont, Calif.; Munich; and Toronto.

— NBC SPORTS —