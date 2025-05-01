SYDNEY MCLAUGHLIN-LEVRONE AND GABBY THOMAS HEADLINE GRAND SLAM TRACK IN MIAMI LIVE ON PEACOCK THIS WEEKEND

Second Event of Michael Johnson’s New Track League Begins Exclusively on Peacock Tomorrow, May 2, at 5 p.m. ET from Miami, Fla.

Live Competition Continues Saturday at 5 p.m. ET and Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

Multiple Olympic Medalists Expected to Compete This Weekend including Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Gabby Thomas, Kenny Bednarek, and Cole Hocker

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 1, 2025 – Two-time reigning Olympic 400m hurdles gold medalist and world record holder Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and three-time Paris Olympic gold medalist Gabby Thomas headline Grand Slam Track, the new and innovative track league founded by four-time Olympic gold medalist Michael Johnson, from Ansin Sports Complex in Miami, Fla., tomorrow, May 2, at 5 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock. The three-day event – called a “Slam” – will continue Saturday at 5 p.m. ET and Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on Peacock. This is the second of four Slams in the league’s inaugural season.

This week’s Slam is expected to feature an elite lineup of Olympians, including two-time Olympic 200m silver medalist Kenny Bednarek, Paris Olympic 100m hurdles gold medalist Masai Russell, Paris Olympic 1500m gold medalist Cole Hocker, Paris Olympic 400m gold medalist Marileidy Paulino (Dominican Republic), Paris Olympic 1500m silver medalist Jess Hull (Australia), Paris Olympic 5000m/10,000m bronze medalist Grant Fisher, two-time Olympic 400m hurdles bronze medalist Alison dos Santos (Brazil), and more.

Founded by Johnson in 2024, Grand Slam Track prioritizes head-to-head competition over times, with a star-studded roster of 48 Racers competing against 48 Challengers in four Slams over the course of the next three months. The athletes will participate in one of the following event groups: short sprints (100m/200m), short hurdles (100H or 110H/100m), long sprints (200m/400m), long hurdles (400H/400m), short distance (800m/1500m), or long distance (3000m/5000m). All competitors’ final placement score will be determined by their combined finishing order between the two races, with the winner of each Slam event group taking home $100,000 in prize money, and the 8th place competitor earning $10,000.

McLaughlin-Levrone, two-time Paris Olympic medalist Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, and 2023 world 10,000m bronze medalist Ejgayehu Taye (Ethiopia) all have 24 points, with McLaughlin-Levrone leading the season-long leaderboard due to having the highest ‘dominance score.’ On the men’s side, both Bednarek and dos Santos have 24 points as well, with Bednarek leading due to his higher dominance score. All five of these athletes won both of their races in their respective groups at the first Slam in Jamaica last month.

1984 Olympic 1500m silver medalist Steve Cram will call the races alongside Olympians Carrie Tollefson and Anson Henry, with Paris Olympic heptathlete Taliyah Brooks serving as trackside reporter. The pre- and post-Slam shows will be hosted by John Anderson alongside four-time Olympic gold medalist and NBC Sports’ Sanya Richards-Ross and CITIUS MAG founder Chris Chavez.

Peacock will be the exclusive U.S. streaming home of Grand Slam Track, presenting all four Slams of the inaugural 2025 season live. Future locations and dates include Franklin Field at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, Pa. (May 30-June 1) and UCLA’s Drake Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif. (June 27-29). Additionally, a highlights special featuring the best moments from the first two Slams will air on NBC on Saturday, May 10, at 4 p.m. ET.

NBC Sports will present numerous prestigious outdoor track & field events this season, including the NYC Grand Prix on June 21, Prefontaine Classic on July 5 and USA Outdoor Track & Field Championships on July 31-Aug. 3 from historic Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., and the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan, from Sept. 13-21.

How To Watch – Friday, May 2-Sunday, May 4 (all times ET)



Day

Time

Platform

Fri., May 2

5-8 p.m.

Peacock

Sat., May 3

5-8 p.m.

Peacock

Sun., May 4

3-6 p.m.

Peacock



2025 NBC SPORTS GRAND SLAM TRACK SCHEDULE

Day

Location

Time (ET)

Platform

Fri., May 2

Miami

5 p.m.

Peacock

Sat., May 3

Miami

5 p.m.

Peacock

Sun., May 4

Miami

3 p.m.

Peacock

Sat., May 10

Highlights Special

4 p.m.

NBC*

Fri., May 30

Philadelphia

4 p.m.

Peacock

Sat., May 31

Philadelphia

4 p.m.

Peacock

Sun., June 1

Philadelphia

3 p.m.

Peacock

Fri., June 27

Los Angeles

7 p.m.

Peacock

Sat., June 28

Los Angeles

7 p.m.

Peacock

Sun., June 29

Los Angeles

3 p.m.

Peacock



*Encore presentation

--NBC SPORTS--