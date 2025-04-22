LIVERPOOL CAN CLINCH PREMIER LEAGUE TITLE THIS WEEK, LIVE ACROSS NBC SPORTS PLATFORMS

Liverpool Clinch 2nd Premier League Title and Record-Tying 20th English Top-Flight Title with Arsenal Loss Against Crystal Palace (Tomorrow at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo) OR Win v. Tottenham Hotspur (this Sunday, April 27 at 11:30 a.m. ET Exclusively on Peacock)

STAMFORD, Conn. – April 22, 2025 – First-place Liverpool host Tottenham Hotspur this Sunday, April 27, at 11:30 a.m. ET exclusively on Peacock, and second-place Arsenal host Crystal Palace tomorrow, Wednesday, April 23, at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo, headlining Premier League action across NBC Sports platforms this weekend.

Liverpool can clinch the club’s second Premier League title with an Arsenal loss against Crystal Palace on Wednesday or a win v. Spurs on Sunday. If Arsenal draw v. Crystal Palace, Liverpool would clinch the Premier League title with a draw or win against Spurs on Sunday.

Liverpool, who are 13 points ahead of second-place Arsenal, could clinch the 2024-25 Premier League title this week for a record-tying 20th English top-flight title (Manchester United). The Reds defeated Leicester City, 1-0, on Sunday as Trent Alexander-Arnold scored a 76th-minute goal. Jon Champion, Lee Dixon, and Graeme Le Saux will call Liverpool-Tottenham Hotspur live from Anfield. Champion, Dixon, Le Saux, and former Premier League and Liverpool player Stephen Warnock will report live on-site from a special pitchside desk on Sunday.

Midweek coverage begins today with Premier League Live at 2 p.m. ET, leading into fifth-place Manchester City (58 points) hosting seventh-place Aston Villa (57 points) at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo in a pivotal match for the race to qualify for Champions League football next season. With the top five Premier League clubs automatically qualifying for a Champions League spot, the third place and seventh place PL teams are currently separated by just three points.

Tomorrow, Wednesday, April 23, Premier League Live begins at 2 p.m. ET on USA Network ahead of Arsenal-Crystal Palace (3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo). Arsenal defeated Ipswich, 4-0, on Sunday behind a Leandro Trossard brace. Peter Drury and Dixon will call the match live from Emirates Stadium.

Paul Burmeister hosts today’s Premier League Live and Goal Zone shows alongside former Jamaica National Team player Robbie Earle and former Premier League player Robbie Mustoe. Tomorrow’s shows are hosted by Cara Banks alongside Earle and former Premier League and USMNT player Tim Howard.

This weekend’s coverage begins this Saturday, April 26, at 7 a.m. ET with Premier League Mornings on USA Network, leading into sixth-place Chelsea v. Everton at 7:30 a.m. ET on USA Network and Universo. At 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports presents four matches live: Newcastle v. Ipswich (USA Network, Universo) Brighton & Hove Albion v. West Ham (Peacock), Southampton v. Fulham (Peacock), and Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Leicester City (Peacock). Peacock’s popular Multiview feature is available Saturday with coverage of the three Peacock-exclusive matches during the 10 a.m. ET multi-match window. The Goal Rush whip-around show will also stream live on Peacock on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET, providing viewers with the most compelling action in real time and on replay so they won’t miss a single goal or key play.

On Sunday, Premier League Mornings begins at 8 a.m. ET on USA Network, followed by Bournemouth hosting Manchester United at 9 a.m. ET on USA Network and Telemundo. Following Liverpool-Spurs (11:30 a.m. ET exclusively on Peacock) is Goal Zone at 1:30 p.m. ET on Peacock.

Rebecca Lowe hosts this Saturday’s and Sunday’s Premier League Mornings, Premier League Live and Goal Zone shows alongside Earle and Howard.

NEW EPISODE OF THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW THIS SUNDAY AT 2 P.M. ET ON PEACOCK

A new episode of THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW, hosted by popular soccer personality Roger Bennett, premieres this Sunday at 2 p.m. ET on Peacock featuring an interview with Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora.

PREMIER LEAGUE LIVE NEXT THURSDAY-SATURDAY (MAY 1-3) FROM CHURCHILL DOWNS

Thursday’s, Friday’s and Saturday’s coverage (May 1-3) is hosted by Rebecca Lowe alongside former Jamaica National Team and Premier League player Robbie Earle and former Premier League player Robbie Mustoe, and former Premier League and USMNT player Tim Howard live from Churchill Downs, site of the 151st Kentucky Derby (Saturday, May 3, at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock). On next Saturday’s Kentucky Derby coverage, Lowe will serve as NBC Sports’ Feature Host.

THE 2 ROBBIES PODCAST

Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss and dissect the top Premier League storylines after every matchweek on “The 2 Robbies” podcast. On the most recent episode, Earle and Mustoe discuss Liverpool inching closer to another PL title, Aston Villa’s 4-1 win against Newcastle, and more. Click here to listen to the podcast or click here to watch on YouTube.

Following is NBC Sports’ schedule for this week’s Premier League coverage (all times ET, subject to change):

Date Time (ET) Match Platform Tues., April 22 2 p.m. Premier League Live USA Network Tues., April 22 3 p.m. Manchester City v. Aston Villa USA Network, Universo Tues., April 22 5 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network Wed., April 23 2 p.m. Premier League Live USA Network Wed., April 23 3 p.m. Arsenal v. Crystal Palace USA Network, Universo Wed., April 23 5 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network Sat., April 26 7 a.m. Premier League Mornings USA Network Sat., April 26 7:30 a.m. Chelsea v. Everton USA Network, Universo Sat., April 26 9 a.m. Premier League Live USA Network, Peacock Sat., April 26 10 a.m. Newcastle v. Ipswich USA Network Sat., April 26 10 a.m. Brighton & Hove Albion v. West Ham* Peacock Sat., April 26 10 a.m. Southampton v. Fulham* Peacock Sat., April 26 10 a.m. Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Leicester City* Peacock Sat., April 26 10 a.m. Goal Rush Peacock Sat., April 26 Noon Goal Zone USA Network, Peacock Sun., April 27 8 a.m. Premier League Mornings USA Network Sun., April 27 9 a.m. Bournemouth v. Manchester United USA Network, Telemundo Sun., April 27 11 a.m. Premier League Live Peacock Sun., April 27 11:30 a.m. Liverpool v. Tottenham Hotspur Peacock Sun., April 27 1:30 p.m. Goal Zone Peacock Sun., April 27 2 p.m. THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW Peacock

*Available on Premier League Multiview

