MATTHEW BERRY’S FANTASY LIFE PARTNERS WITH NBC SPORTS TO LAUNCH NEW SUITE OF PREMIUM PRODUCTS TO HELP FANTASY FOOTBALL PLAYERS PREPARE FOR UPCOMING DRAFTS

Fantasy Life Becomes the Official Fantasy Tools Provider of NBC Sports and Rotoworld

NEW YORK - August 20, 2024 - Fantasy Life, a leading fantasy sports and sports betting media company founded by Matthew Berry, today announced a partnership with NBC Sports to enhance its suite of premium products for fantasy sports players.

Fantasy Life’s premium offering, FantasyLife+, will integrate NBC Sports Rotoworld’s Fantasy Football Draft Guide to create a destination for fantasy players to receive the best insights and analysis. The combined premium fantasy offering will be available on FantasyLife.com.

FantasyLife+ offers exclusive draft guides and award-winning fantasy, betting and daily fantasy tools such as ranking sets, betting models, projections, and a mock draft simulator.

Fantasy Life will also become the official fantasy tools provider of NBC Sports’ Rotoworld, enhancing NBC Sports’ fantasy sports platforms. As part of the partnership, NBC Sports will promote and include links to Fantasy Life’s platform and tools within content across NBC Sports’ digital platforms. Fantasy Life’s talent such as Ian Hartitz, Dwain McFarland, and Thor Nystrom, will be featured on Rotoworld shows and Fantasy Life will feature NBC Sports and Rotoworld analysts and content on a weekly basis throughout the NFL season.

“There were many reasons why I chose to join NBC Sports two years ago, but one of the big ones was their belief and support in what we are building at Fantasy Life,” said Founder of Fantasy Life, Matthew Berry. “I love working there and they’ve been terrific partners. This announcement is an exciting step in our great relationship. I’m so thrilled to integrate Fantasy Life’s award-winning content and tools into the legendary Rotoworld and NBC Sports platforms.”

“We are excited to partner with Matthew Berry and the Fantasy Life team,” said Damon Phillips, Senior Vice President, NBC Sports Digital and Emerging Business. “The combination of Fantasy Life tools and Rotoworld’s news, insight and analysis creates a very compelling product for fantasy players.”

For more information on Fantasy Life or to sign up for their newsletter, visit FantasyLife.com. Follow @MBFantasyLife on Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube for updates and premier fantasy and betting content.

ABOUT FANTASY LIFE

At Fantasy Life, we empower fantasy and betting enthusiasts to elevate their game. Led by the godfather of Fantasy Football, Matthew Berry, our team of experts delivers top-tier fantasy and betting content. We cultivate a vibrant fantasy and sports betting community, offering unparalleled tools, content, data, and access. Whether you are a beginner or a diehard, Fantasy Life has something for you. We handle all the heavy lifting so you can focus on what matters most: winning your league!

About NBC Sports

NBC Sports connects people to the moments that matter most and serves sports fans 24/7 with premier live events, insightful studio shows, and compelling original programming. As the sports division of NBCUniversal, NBC Sports presents premier content across linear platforms NBC, USA Network, GOLF Channel, as well numerous digital sites, including Peacock. NBC Sports possesses an unparalleled collection of media rights agreements, partnering with some of the most prestigious sports properties in the world: the International Olympic Committee and United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, the NFL, Big Ten Conference, NASCAR, INDYCAR, PGA TOUR, Notre Dame, The R&A, PGA of America, USGA, Churchill Downs, Premier League, Tour de France, and many more. It also consists of NBC Sports Next, a subdivision of NBC Sports and home to all NBCUniversal digital applications in sports and technology within its three groups: Youth & Recreational Sports, Golf, and Betting & Gaming.