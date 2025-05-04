NBC AND PEACOCK DELIVER MOST WATCHED “RUN FOR THE ROSES” SINCE 1989, AS SOVEREIGNTY WINS 151ST KENTUCKY DERBY

 Skip navigation
"ROUNDBALL ROCK" RETURNS TO NBC SPORTS' COVERAGE OF THE NBA
Carmelo - PB.png
CARMELO ANTHONY TO JOIN NBC SPORTS AS NBA STUDIO ANALYST BEGINNING THIS FALL
LPGA Tour Black Desert Championship
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL'S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
LIVERPOOL CAN CLINCH PREMIER LEAGUE TITLE THIS WEEK, LIVE ACROSS NBC SPORTS PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

PL Press Box.png
2024-25 PREMIER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS LIVERPOOL VISIT CHELSEA THIS SUNDAY, MAY 4, AT 11:30 A.M. ET EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK
PL Press Box.png
LIVERPOOL CAN CLINCH PREMIER LEAGUE TITLE THIS WEEK, LIVE ACROSS NBC SPORTS PLATFORMS
PL Press Box.png
FIRST-PLACE LIVERPOOL VISIT LEICESTER CITY THIS SUNDAY, APRIL 20, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO WITH POTENTIAL TO CLINCH PREMIER LEAGUE TITLE, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S COVERAGE
“ROUNDBALL ROCK” RETURNS TO NBC SPORTS’ COVERAGE OF THE NBA
Carmelo - PB.png
CARMELO ANTHONY TO JOIN NBC SPORTS AS NBA STUDIO ANALYST BEGINNING THIS FALL
LPGA Tour Black Desert Championship
*PROGRAMMING ALERT* -- CNBC TO PRESENT EXPANDED COVERAGE OF TODAY’S LPGA TOUR BLACK DESERT CHAMPIONSHIP THIRD ROUND BEGINNING AT 5 P.M. ET

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

PL Press Box.png
2024-25 PREMIER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS LIVERPOOL VISIT CHELSEA THIS SUNDAY, MAY 4, AT 11:30 A.M. ET EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK
PL Press Box.png
LIVERPOOL CAN CLINCH PREMIER LEAGUE TITLE THIS WEEK, LIVE ACROSS NBC SPORTS PLATFORMS
PL Press Box.png
FIRST-PLACE LIVERPOOL VISIT LEICESTER CITY THIS SUNDAY, APRIL 20, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO WITH POTENTIAL TO CLINCH PREMIER LEAGUE TITLE, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S COVERAGE
NBC AND PEACOCK DELIVER MOST WATCHED “RUN FOR THE ROSES” SINCE 1989, AS SOVEREIGNTY WINS 151ST KENTUCKY DERBY

Published May 4, 2025 05:09 PM

Audience for NBC Sports’ Milestone 25th Kentucky Derby Presentation Peaked at 21.8 Million Viewers – Best Ever for NBC Sports

Led by Peacock, 2025 Kentucky Derby is Most Streamed Ever

***

Derby-Winner Sovereignty Invited to Run in 150th Preakness Stakes -- Sat., May 17 at 4 p.m. ET on NBC & Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 4, 2025 – NBC Sports’ milestone 25th presentation of the Kentucky Derby delivered an NBC Sports-record average of 17.7 million viewers on NBC and Peacock – marking the largest Kentucky Derby audience since 1989 (18.5 million viewers, won by Sunday Silence) and a 6% increase from last year (16.7 million viewers for Mystik Dan’s victory in a three-horse photo finish).

Viewership peaked at 21.8 million viewers from 7-7:15 p.m. ET, as Sovereignty ran to a 1½-length victory over Journalism. The peak audience was the largest ever for an NBC Sports presentation of the Kentucky Derby (up 8% from 20.1 million last year).

Led by Peacock, the “Run for the Roses” posted NBC Sports’ largest streaming audience for a horse racing event with an Average Minute Audience (AMA) of 959,000 viewers – up 34% from last year (714,000) and nearly tripling 2023 (371,000).

NBC Sports has averaged 15+ million viewers across all platforms for 10 of the last 12 Kentucky Derby races held in May (2013-2024, excludes 2020 Covid-impacted event which was moved to September).

With 17.7 million viewers (6:33-7:24 p.m. ET), the 2025 Kentucky Derby will rank as NBC’s most-watched Saturday program since the NFL Wild Card Playoffs in January 2024 (excluding Paris Olympics).

Total Audience Delivery is based upon live-plus-same day custom fast national figures from Nielsen and digital data from Adobe Analytics. Official metrics will be available on Tuesday.

150TH PREAKNESS STAKES ON NBC AND PEACOCK, MAY 17: Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty has been invited to take the next step towards the Triple Crown at the Preakness Stakes, in two weeks on Saturday, May 17. NBC Sports’ coverage of the 150th Preakness Stakes from Pimlico Racecourse in Baltimore, Md., begins with the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes on Friday, May 16, at 4:30 p.m. ET on Peacock. NBC Sports presents the 150th Preakness Stakes on Saturday, May 17, at 4 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, with coverage beginning at 2 p.m. ET on CNBC and Peacock.

PREAKNESS STAKES COVERAGE
DateTimeEventPlatform
Fri., May 164:30 p.m.Black-Eyed Susan StakesPeacock
Sat., May 172 p.m.Preakness SaturdayCNBC, Peacock
Sat., May 174 p.m.Preakness StakesNBC, Peacock

--NBC SPORTS--