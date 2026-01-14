TARA LIPINSKI, JOHNNY WEIR, AND TERRY GANNON PREVIEW FIGURE SKATING AT MILAN CORTINA 2026 WINTER OLYMPIC GAMES ON MEDIA CONFERENCE CALL – TOMORROW, THURSDAY, JAN. 15, AT 5:30 P.M. ET

Lipinski and Weir Also Starring in Current Season of the Peacock Reality Series, The Traitors

STAMFORD, Conn. – Jan. 14, 2026 – NBC Sports figure skating analysts Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir and play-by-play voice Terry Gannon will preview the figure skating competition at the upcoming Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games on a media conference call tomorrow, Thursday, Jan. 15, at 5:30 p.m. ET . Lipinski and Weir will also be available to speak about their roles on the current season of Peacock’s The Traitors.

Next month’s Olympic Winter Games will be Lipinski’s and Weir’s fourth Winter Olympic figure skating assignment for NBC Olympics (2014 Sochi, 2018 PyeongChang, 2022 Beijing). Both had illustrious figure skating careers, with Lipinski becoming the youngest individual gold medalist in the history of the Winter Olympics (15 years old at the 1998 Nagano Olympics) while Weir is a two-time Olympian (2006, 2010) and a world bronze medalist (2008). For their athletic achievements, both were elected to the U.S. Figure Skating Hall of Fame.

Gannon has called Olympic figure skating with Lipinski and Weir since the 2014 Sochi Olympics, with Milan Cortina his eighth overall NBC Olympics assignment. Joining NBC Sports in 2010, Gannon has been one of NBC Sports’ NBA play-by-play voices since the launch of the NBA on NBC and Peacock in October 2025. He also serves as a golf play-by-play announcer for coverage of the PGA TOUR and LPGA Tour. Along with Lipinski and Weir, Gannon has hosted the previous four Olympic Closing Ceremonies (Paris, Beijing, Tokyo, PyeongChang), and will host this year’s Opening Ceremony.

In addition to their upcoming Olympic assignments, Lipinski and Weir are both contestants on the current (fourth) season of the Emmy Award-winning series, The Traitors. The fourth and fifth episodes of the show will drop tomorrow (Thursday) night. Click here for more about this year’s show.

With unique and unforgettable backdrops throughout northern Italy, the 2026 Winter Olympics will span from Milan to Cortina with events taking place across multiple venues and regions. This will be the second time the Olympics are held in Cortina (1956 Winter Olympics) and the fourth time overall that Italy has hosted an Olympic Games (1960 Summer Olympics in Rome and 2006 Winter Olympics in Torino, the last time the Winter Games were held in the Central European Time Zone).

The NBC broadcast network and streaming service Peacock will be the company’s primary platforms for its coverage of the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, scheduled for Feb. 6-22, 2026. Click here for more programming information and here for information about the Paralympics, which will take place March 6-15, 2026.

NBCUniversal owns the U.S. media rights to the Olympic Games through 2036, which are scheduled for Milan Cortina (2026), Los Angeles (2028), French Alps (2030), Brisbane (2032), Utah (2034), and the 2036 Summer Games.

--MILAN CORTINA 2026 OLYMPIC WINTER GAMES--