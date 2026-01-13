 Skip navigation
SNF - Press Box.png
MATTHEW STAFFORD AND LOS ANGELES RAMS VISIT CALEB WILLIAMS AND CHICAGO BEARS IN NFC DIVISIONAL PLAYOFF GAME THIS SUNDAY AT 6:30 P.M. ET ON NBC, PEACOCK, TELEMUNDO AND UNIVERSO
Milan Logo - Press Box.png
NBCUNIVERSAL ENHANCES ACCESSIBILITY FOR ITS COVERAGE OF THE MILAN CORTINA 2026 WINTER OLYMPICS
FNIA - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES FROM WILD CARD WEEKEND EDITION OF FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA ON NBC AND PEACOCK

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

NBC Sports - PressBox.png
FIRST-PLACE ARSENAL HOST FOURTH-PLACE LIVERPOOL THIS THURSDAY, JAN. 8, AT 3 P.M. ET ON PEACOCK AND NBCSN, HEADLINING MIDWEEK PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
Festive Fixtures 2025-26 PB
FIRST-PLACE ARSENAL HOST THIRD-PLACE ASTON VILLA TOMORROW, TUESDAY, DEC. 30 AT 3:15 P.M. ET ON PEACOCK AND NBCSN AS PREMIER LEAGUE “FESTIVE FIXTURES” CONCLUDES THIS WEEKEND
Festive Fixtures 2025-26 PB
THIRD-PLACE ASTON VILLA VISIT FOURTH-PLACE CHELSEA THIS SATURDAY, DEC. 27 AT 12:30 P.M. ET ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND UNIVERSO AS PREMIER LEAGUE “FESTIVE FIXTURES” CONTINUE THIS WEEKEND
2026 ISU EUROPEAN FIGURE SKATING CHAMPIONSHIPS PRESENTED THIS WEEK ACROSS PEACOCK AND E!

Published January 13, 2026 04:48 PM

Live Coverage of European Figure Skating Championships from Sheffield, England, Begins Tomorrow, Wednesday, Jan. 14 with Pairs’ Short at 8 a.m. ET on Peacock

Italy’s Charlene Guignard & Marco Fabbri Compete for Fourth Consecutive Ice Dance Crown

Every Skater in Every Discipline of the European Championships Will Stream Live on Peacock

Tara Lipinski, Johnny Weir, and Bill Spaulding on the Call

STAMFORD, Conn. – Jan. 13, 2026 – NBC Sports presents live coverage of the 2026 ISU European Figure Skating Championships from Utilita Arena Sheffield in Sheffield, England, beginning tomorrow, Wednesday, Jan. 14, with the pairs’ short at 8 a.m. ET on Peacock.

The entire competition, including every skater in every discipline, streams live on Peacock throughout the duration of the championship event. A complete schedule of this week’s events is below.

Defending champion ice dance team of Charlène Guignard and Marco Fabbri, who have represented Italy at three consecutive Olympics, are expected to compete for their fourth consecutive European title. Additionally, France’s Guillaume Cizeron will compete with new partner, Laurence Fournier Beaudry. The French team placed first at the 2025 Grand Prix de France in their debut competition as a pair, and won the 2025 Grand Prix Finlandia Trophy.

Also looking to retain their 2025 ISU European Figure Skating Championship titles: Germany’s Minerva Fabienne Hase and Nikita Volodin, the pairs duo which recently won the 2025 ISU Figure Skating Grand Prix Finlandia Trophy, Switzerland’s 2022 Olympian Lukas Britschgi (men’s short), and Niina Petrokina (women’s short), the first Estonian skater to win an ISU Championship title (European Championships 2025).

Two-time Olympian (2018 and 2022) Loena Hendrickx representing Belgium, who captured bronze at the 2025 Grand Prix NHK Trophy, and 2022 Olympian Anastasia Gubanova (Georgia) will compete in the women’s program this week. The men’s program features France’s Kevin Aymoz, ISU Figure Skating Grand Prix 2025 Saatva Skate America winner, and 2022 Olympian Adam Siao Him Fa (France).

On the Peacock and E! windows, Bill Spaulding will handle play-by-play alongside 1998 Nagano Olympic gold medalist Tara Lipinski, and three-time U.S. champion Johnny Weir as analysts.

2026 European Figure Skating Championships Coverage Schedule

All times Eastern, check local listings, subject to change.

Date
Discipline
Time (ET)
Platform
Wed., Jan. 14
Pairs’ Short
8 a.m.
Peacock

Women’s Short
Noon
Peacock

Women’s Short
4 p.m.
E!, Peacock
Thurs., Jan. 15
Men’s Short
8:15 a.m.
Peacock

Men’s Short
1 p.m.
E!, Peacock
Pairs’ Free
2 p.m.
Peacock

Pairs’ Free
3 p.m.
E!, Peacock
Fri., Jan. 16
Rhythm Dance
7:30 a.m.
Peacock

Women’s Free
1 p.m.
Peacock
Women’s Free
3 p.m.
E!, Peacock
Sat., Jan. 17
Men’s Free
8 a.m.
Peacock

Free Dance
1:30 p.m.
Peacock

Free Dance
3 p.m.
E!, Peacock
Sun., Jan. 18
Exhibition Gala
10 a.m.
Peacock

***

With unique and unforgettable backdrops throughout northern Italy, the 2026 Winter Olympics will span from Milan to Cortina with events taking place across multiple venues and regions. This will be the second time the Olympics are held in Cortina (1956 Winter Olympics) and the fourth time overall that Italy has hosted an Olympic Games (1960 Summer Olympics in Rome and 2006 Winter Olympics in Turin, the last time Winter Games in the Central European Time Zone).

The NBC broadcast network and streaming service Peacock will be the company’s primary platforms for its coverage of the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, scheduled for Feb. 6-22, 2026. Click here for more programming information and here for information about the Paralympics, which will take place March 6-15, 2026.

NBCUniversal owns the U.S. media rights to the Olympic Games through 2036, which are scheduled for Milan Cortina (2026), Los Angeles (2028), French Alps (2030), Brisbane (2032), Utah (2034), and the 2036 Summer Games.

--NBC SPORTS--