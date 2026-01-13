2026 ISU EUROPEAN FIGURE SKATING CHAMPIONSHIPS PRESENTED THIS WEEK ACROSS PEACOCK AND E!

Live Coverage of European Figure Skating Championships from Sheffield, England, Begins Tomorrow, Wednesday, Jan. 14 with Pairs’ Short at 8 a.m. ET on Peacock

Italy’s Charlene Guignard & Marco Fabbri Compete for Fourth Consecutive Ice Dance Crown

Every Skater in Every Discipline of the European Championships Will Stream Live on Peacock

Tara Lipinski, Johnny Weir, and Bill Spaulding on the Call

STAMFORD, Conn. – Jan. 13, 2026 – NBC Sports presents live coverage of the 2026 ISU European Figure Skating Championships from Utilita Arena Sheffield in Sheffield, England, beginning tomorrow, Wednesday, Jan. 14, with the pairs’ short at 8 a.m. ET on Peacock.

The entire competition, including every skater in every discipline, streams live on Peacock throughout the duration of the championship event. A complete schedule of this week’s events is below.

Defending champion ice dance team of Charlène Guignard and Marco Fabbri, who have represented Italy at three consecutive Olympics, are expected to compete for their fourth consecutive European title. Additionally, France’s Guillaume Cizeron will compete with new partner, Laurence Fournier Beaudry. The French team placed first at the 2025 Grand Prix de France in their debut competition as a pair, and won the 2025 Grand Prix Finlandia Trophy.

Also looking to retain their 2025 ISU European Figure Skating Championship titles: Germany’s Minerva Fabienne Hase and Nikita Volodin, the pairs duo which recently won the 2025 ISU Figure Skating Grand Prix Finlandia Trophy, Switzerland’s 2022 Olympian Lukas Britschgi (men’s short), and Niina Petrokina (women’s short), the first Estonian skater to win an ISU Championship title (European Championships 2025).

Two-time Olympian (2018 and 2022) Loena Hendrickx representing Belgium, who captured bronze at the 2025 Grand Prix NHK Trophy, and 2022 Olympian Anastasia Gubanova (Georgia) will compete in the women’s program this week. The men’s program features France’s Kevin Aymoz, ISU Figure Skating Grand Prix 2025 Saatva Skate America winner, and 2022 Olympian Adam Siao Him Fa (France).

On the Peacock and E! windows, Bill Spaulding will handle play-by-play alongside 1998 Nagano Olympic gold medalist Tara Lipinski, and three-time U.S. champion Johnny Weir as analysts.

2026 European Figure Skating Championships Coverage Schedule

All times Eastern, check local listings, subject to change.

Date

Discipline

Time (ET)

Platform

Wed., Jan. 14

Pairs’ Short

8 a.m.

Peacock



Women’s Short

Noon

Peacock



Women’s Short

4 p.m.

E!, Peacock

Thurs., Jan. 15

Men’s Short

8:15 a.m.

Peacock



Men’s Short

1 p.m.

E!, Peacock

Pairs’ Free

2 p.m.

Peacock



Pairs’ Free

3 p.m.

E!, Peacock

Fri., Jan. 16

Rhythm Dance

7:30 a.m.

Peacock



Women’s Free

1 p.m.

Peacock

Women’s Free

3 p.m.

E!, Peacock

Sat., Jan. 17

Men’s Free

8 a.m.

Peacock



Free Dance

1:30 p.m.

Peacock



Free Dance

3 p.m.

E!, Peacock

Sun., Jan. 18

Exhibition Gala

10 a.m.

Peacock



***

