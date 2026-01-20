2026 ISU FOUR CONTINENTS FIGURE SKATING CHAMPIONSHIPS PRESENTED LIVE THIS WEEKEND ON PEACOCK AND E!

Two-Time U.S. National Pairs Champions Alisa Efimova & Misha Mitrofanov Expected to Compete

Live Figure Skating Coverage from Beijing, China, Begins Tomorrow, Wed., Jan. 21, with the Women’s Short Program at 11:45 p.m. ET on Peacock

Every Skater in Every Discipline of the Four Continents Championships Will Stream Live on Peacock

Tara Lipinski, Johnny Weir, and Bill Spaulding on the Call

STAMFORD, Conn. – Jan. 20, 2026 – NBC Sports presents live coverage of the 2025 ISU Four Continents Championships this week on Peacock and E!. Live coverage from the National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, China, begins tomorrow, Wednesday, Jan. 21 at 11:45 p.m. ET with the women’s short on Peacock. E! will present coverage windows on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday (schedule below).

The entire competition, including every skater in every discipline, streams live on Peacock throughout the event. A complete schedule of this week’s events is below.

The last major international figure skating event before the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, the ISU Four Continents Championships will feature athletes from Africa, Asia, North America and Oceania.

U.S. pairs duo of Alisa Efimova and Misha Mitrofanov, two-time national champions, is expected to compete after winning the Prevagen U.S. Figure Skating Championship two weeks ago. China’s Sui Wenjing and Han Cong will skate this weekend before looking to defend their 2022 Olympic pairs title in Milan. In ice dance, Emilea Zingas and Vadym Kolesnik, who were named to the 2026 U.S. Olympic team, are expected to compete.

2018 Olympic team bronze medalist Bradie Tennell and Sarah Everhardt, who placed third at the 2025 U.S. National Championships, will represent the U.S. after placing second and third, respectively, in last year’s Four Continents Championships. Tennell placed fourth and Everhardt finished fifth at the 2026 Prevagen U.S. Figure Skating Championships. Japan’s Mone Chiba and Ami Nakai, who will both make their Olympic debuts in Milan, are also planning to skate.

On the Peacock and E! windows, Bill Spaulding will handle play-by-play alongside 1998 Nagano Olympic gold medalist Tara Lipinski and three-time U.S. champion Johnny Weir.

2026 ISU Four Continents Championships Coverage Schedule

All times Eastern, check local listings, subject to change.

Date

Discipline

Time (ET)

Platform

Wed., Jan. 21

Women’s Short

11:45 p.m.

Peacock

Thurs., Jan. 22

Rhythm Dance

3:30 a.m.

Peacock



Pairs’ Short

7 a.m.

E!, Peacock

Free Dance

11:15 p.m.

Peacock

Fri., Jan. 23

Women’s Free

5 a.m.

Peacock



Women’s Free

7 a.m.

E!, Peacock

Men’s Short

11:15 p.m.

Peacock

Sat., Jan. 24

Pairs’ Free

6:45 a.m.

Peacock

Pairs’ Free

7 a.m.

E!, Peacock



Men’s Short

9 a.m.

E!, Peacock



Men’s Free

11 p.m.

Peacock

Sun., Feb. 1*

Exhibition Gala

Noon

NBC



*Encore presentation

***

With unique and unforgettable backdrops throughout northern Italy, the 2026 Winter Olympics will span from Milan to Cortina with events taking place across multiple venues and regions. This will be the second time the Olympics are held in Cortina (1956 Winter Olympics) and the fourth time overall that Italy has hosted an Olympic Games (1960 Summer Olympics in Rome and 2006 Winter Olympics in Turin, the last time Winter Games in the Central European Time Zone).

The NBC broadcast network and streaming service Peacock will be the company’s primary platforms for its coverage of the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, scheduled for Feb. 6-22, 2026. Click here for more programming information and here for information about the Paralympics, which will take place March 6-15, 2026.

NBCUniversal owns the U.S. media rights to the Olympic Games through 2036, which are scheduled for Milan Cortina (2026), Los Angeles (2028), French Alps (2030), Brisbane (2032), Utah (2034), and the 2036 Summer Games.

