FIGURE STAKING STARS MADISON CHOCK AND EVAN BATES BEGIN ICE DANCE TONIGHT ON “PRIMETIME IN MILAN” AT 8 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK

Mikaela Shiffrin Leads Team USA into Women’s Combined Slalom Tomorrow at 8 a.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network

U.S. Speed Skating Phenom Jordan Stolz Makes Milan Cortina Olympic Debut in Men’s 1000m on Wednesday, Feb. 11, at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

Gold Medal Alert! U.S. Curling Mixed Doubles Team to Play in Gold Medal Game Starting Live on Peacock at 12:05 p.m. ET

Chloe Kim Begins Gold Medal Defense in Women’s Halfpipe Qualifying Wednesday at 4:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network

Most Up-to-Date Olympic TV Listings on NBCOlympics.com

STAMFORD, Conn. – February 9, 2026 –Madison Chock and Evan Bates, coming off a gold medal-winning performance in the figure skating team event on Sunday, begin their quest for another gold medal in the ice dance competition, headlining tonight’s installment of Primetime in Milan beginning at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Additionally, Eileen Gu (China) seeks her fourth Olympic medal in the slopestyle final, facing off against defending Olympic gold medalist Mathilde Gremaud (Switzerland).

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 9

Chock and Bates, who are making their fourth Olympic appearance, seek to capture their first Olympic medal in the ice dance with the rhythm dance portion tonight. The duo finished fourth in Beijing. Mathilde Gremaud and Eileen Gu, the respective defending gold and silver medalists in slopestyle, face each other in another Olympic showdown.

The new format of alpine skiing’s team combined event makes its Olympic debut with the downhill and slalom portions, with Kyle Negomir in the former and River Radamus in the latter for Team USA.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 10

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin, the winningest alpine skier in history, is expected to make her Milan Cortina Olympic debut in the team combined slalom along with teammate Breezy Johnson, coming off a gold medal performance in the downhill on Sunday, live at 4:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network. Shiffrin won the silver medal in the combined at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics and aims to get back on the Olympic podium for the first time since those Games.

The U.S. Curling Mixed Doubles team comprised of Corey Thiesse and Korey Dropkin will play in the gold medal match against Italy live at 12:05 p.m. ET on Peacock, with NBC joining in progress at 12:50 p.m. ET.

In the most anticipated matchup of Group Play, the U.S. faces longtime rival Canada at 2:10 p.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network. The two nations have met in the gold medal game at each of the last four Winter Olympics dating back to 2010, with Canada winning three of those four. The U.S. is led by Hilary Knight, who tied the record for most career Olympic goals (14) on Saturday.

Malinin will make his individual Olympic debut in the men’s short program beginning at 12:30 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock before transitioning to NBC and Peacock at 1:45 p.m. ET. Malinin is the two-time reigning world champion.

Defending Olympic slopestyle gold medalist Alex Hall, alongside Konnor Ralph and Mac Forehand, will represent Team USA in the men’s slopestyle final live at 6:30 a.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock.

Additionally, three-time Olympic medalist Jessie Diggins and Julia Kern are expected to race in the women’s individual sprint classic live at 5:45 a.m. ET on Peacock.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 11

Speed skating world champion and world record holder Jordan Stolz is set to make his 2026 Olympic debut in the men’s 1000m live at 12:30 p.m. on NBC and Peacock. Stolz, the world record holder in the event, is the gold medal favorite.

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Chloe Kim begins the defense of her Olympic halfpipe gold medal as qualifying begins live at 4:30 a.m. on Peacock and USA Network. Defending Olympic super-G silver medalist Ryan Cochran-Siegle look to replicate his heroics from Beijing in the super-G live at 5:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network.

Chock and Bates aim to win their first gold medal in the ice dance when they compete in the free dance, with live coverage beginning at 1:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network before transitioning to NBC and Peacock at 2:15 p.m. ET.

***

NBC OLYMPICS PODCASTS

Below are highlights of the latest NBC Olympics podcast offerings across Two Guys, Five Rings: Matt, Bowen & the Olympics and My New Favorite Olympian:

Two Guys, Five Rings: Matt, Bowen & the Olympics: In the original podcast series, Two Guys, Five Rings: Matt, Bowen & the Olympics, Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers discuss everything from Milan culture to the athletes, events, and top storylines of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics along with special guests. This season, they will also be on the ground in Milan. Additionally, Yang and Rogers are also part of NBCUniversal’s aforementioned “Milan Cortina Creator Collective.”

My New Favorite Olympian: Olympic figure skating medalist and media figure Adam Rippon and Emmy-winning journalist Chase Cain host the new season of the multiplatform podcast My New Favorite Olympian. The award-winning series provides in-depth narratives profiling established and emerging American stars who have overcome adversity, broken barriers, and committed to helping others as they pursue Olympic glory. Each audio and video episode focuses on a different Olympian and includes interviews with the athletes, experts, and those closest to them, including family members.

To listen to NBC Olympics’ full suite of Milan Cortina Winter Olympic podcasts, click here.

***

For the latest comprehensive Olympic TV schedule information, please visit https://www.nbcolympics.com/schedule.

For more information about NBC Sports, our releases, and latest news, please visit https://www.nbcsports.com/pressbox. A complete archive of Milan Cortina Winter Olympics press releases can be found here.

A replay of each night’s Primetime in Milan will be available on Peacock soon after the simul-stream with NBC concludes in each time zone (typically 11 p.m. ET/PT).

Peacock will stream every sport and event, including all 116 medal events across 16 sports, and will feature all linear programming, full-event replays, originals, clips, and more, while NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app will provide streaming coverage via authentication.

Listings subject to change, and any changes are italicized below.

Gold Zone streams live on Peacock each day from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. ET each day from Feb. 7-22; the whip-around show will present viewers with the best and most compelling Winter Olympic moments happening at any time.

***

MONDAY, FEB. 9 (DAY 3)

NBC

PRIMETIME IN MILAN

8 p.m.-11 p.m.

Alpine Skiing – Men’s Team Combined, Downhill

Figure Skating – Ice Dance, Rhythm Dance

Alpine Skiing – Men’s Team Combined, Slalom

Freestyle Skiing – Women’s Slopestyle Final

OLYMPIC LATE NIGHT

11:35 p.m.-1 a.m.

Snowboarding – Women’s Big Air Final

Speed Skating – Women’s 1000m

USA NETWORK

5:30 p.m.-6:45 p.m.

Ski Jumping – Men’s Individual Normal Hill

6:45 p.m.-8 p.m.

Speed Skating – Women’s 1000m*

8 p.m.-8:45 p.m.

Luge – Women’s First and Second Runs*

8:45 p.m.-10:15 p.m.

Mixed Doubles Curling – Semifinal – United States vs. Italy*

10:15 p.m.-11 p.m.

Ski Jumping – Men’s Individual Normal Hill*

11 p.m.-1 a.m.

Women’s Hockey – United States vs. Switzerland*

1 a.m.-2 a.m.

Alpine Skiing – Men’s Team Combined, Downhill and Slalom*

CNBC

5 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

Mixed Doubles Curling – United States vs. Italy

6:30 p.m.-8 p.m.

Mixed Doubles Curling – Semifinal – United States vs. Italy

TUESDAY, FEB. 10 (DAY 4)

NBC

DAYTIME

12 p.m.-12:45 p.m.

Freestyle Skiing – Men’s Slopestyle Final

12:45 p.m.-1:15 p.m.

Luge – Women’s Final Run (LIVE)

1:15 p.m.-1:45 p.m.

Cross-Country Skiing - Men’s and Women’s Individual Sprint Finals

1:45 p.m.-4:45 p.m.

Figure Skating – Men’s Short Program (LIVE)

PRIMETIME IN MILAN

8 p.m.-11 p.m.

Alpine Skiing – Women’s Team Combined, Downhill

Figure Skating – Men’s Short Program

Alpine Skiing – Women’s Team Combined, Slalom

OLYMPIC LATE NIGHT

11:35 p.m.-1 a.m.

Freestyle Skiing – Men’s Slopestyle Final

Freestyle Skiing – Men’s and Women’s Moguls Qualifying

USA NETWORK

2 a.m.-3:15 a.m.

Figure Skating – Ice Dance, Rhythm Dance*

3:15 a.m.-4:30 a.m.

Cross-Country Skiing – Men’s and Women’s Individual Sprint Qualifying (LIVE)

4:30 a.m.-5:45 a.m.

Alpine Skiing – Women’s Team Combined, Downhill (LIVE)

5:45 a.m.-6:10 a.m.

Freestyle Skiing – Men’s Moguls Qualifying (LIVE)

6:10 a.m.-6:30 a.m.

Cross-Country Skiing – Men’s and Women’s Individual Sprint Finals (LIVE)

6:30 a.m.-7:55 a.m.

Freestyle Skiing – Men’s Slopestyle Final (LIVE)

8 a.m.-9 a.m.

Alpine Skiing – Women’s Team Combined, Slalom (LIVE)

9 a.m.-9:45 a.m.

Mixed Doubles Curling – Bronze Medal Game (LIVE)

9:45 a.m.-10:15 a.m.

Cross-Country Skiing – Men’s and Women’s Individual Sprint Finals

10:15 a.m.-11 a.m.

Freestyle Skiing – Women’s Moguls Qualifying

11 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Luge – Women’s Third Run (LIVE)

11:30 a.m.-12 p.m.

Short Track – Mixed Team Relay Final and Qualifying, Women’s 500m and Men’s 1000m

12:05 p.m.-12:15 p.m.

Mixed Doubles Curling – Final (LIVE)

12:30 p.m.-2 p.m.

Figure Skating – Men’s Short Program (LIVE)

2:10 p.m.-4:30 p.m.

Women’s Hockey – United States vs. Canada (LIVE)

4:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

Biathlon – Men’s 20km Individual

5:30 p.m.-6:15 p.m.

Luge – Women’s Third and Final Runs*

6:15 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

Ski Jumping – Mixed Team Normal Hill

7:30 p.m.-8 p.m.

Short Track – Mixed Team Relay Final and Qualifying, Women’s 500m and Men’s 1000m *

8 p.m.-9 p.m.

Mixed Doubles Curling – Bronze Medal Game*

9 p.m.-11 p.m.

Mixed Doubles Curling – Final*

11 p.m.-1 a.m.

Women’s Hockey – United States vs. Canada*

1 a.m.-1:30 a.m.

Short Track – Mixed Team Relay Final and Qualifying, Women’s 500m and Men’s 1000m*

1:30 a.m.-2 a.m.

Cross-Country Skiing – Men’s and Women’s Individual Sprint Finals*

CNBC

5 p.m.-6 p.m.

Mixed Doubles Curling – Bronze Medal Game*

6 p.m.-8 p.m.

Mixed Doubles Curling – Final

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 11 (DAY 5)

NBC

DAYTIME

12 p.m.-12:30 p.m.

Freestyle Skiing – Women’s Moguls Final

12:30 p.m.-12:55 p.m.

Speed Skating – Men’s 1000m (LIVE)

12:55 p.m.-1:15 p.m.

Luge – Women’s Doubles Final Run (LIVE)

1:15 p.m.-1:40 p.m.

Speed Skating – Men’s 1000m (LIVE)

1:40 p.m.-2:15 p.m.

Snowboarding – Men’s Halfpipe Qualifying (LIVE)

2:15 p.m.-4:55 p.m.

Figure Skating – Ice Dance, Free Dance (LIVE)

PRIMETIME IN MILAN

8 p.m.-11 p.m.

Alpine Skiing – Men’s Super-G

Figure Skating – Ice Dance, Free Dance

Speed Skating – Men’s 1000m

Snowboarding – Women’s Halfpipe Qualifying

OLYMPIC LATE NIGHT

11:35 p.m.-1 a.m.

Freestyle Skiing – Women’s Moguls Final

Snowboarding – Men’s Halfpipe Qualifying

USA NETWORK

2 a.m.-4 a.m.

Figure Skating – Men’s Short Program*

4 a.m.-4:45 a.m.

Nordic Combined – Men’s Individual Normal Hill (LIVE)

4:45 a.m.-5:30 a.m.

Snowboarding – Women’s Halfpipe Qualifying (LIVE)

5:30 a.m.-6:40 a.m.

Alpine Skiing – Men’s Super-G (LIVE)

6:45 a.m.-7:30 a.m.

Snowboarding – Women’s Halfpipe Qualifying

7:30 a.m.-8:15 a.m.

Freestyle Skiing – Women’s Moguls Qualifying

8:15 a.m.-9:15 a.m.

Freestyle Skiing – Women’s Moguls Final (LIVE)

9:15 a.m.-9:50 a.m.

Biathlon – Women’s 15km Individual (LIVE)

10 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

Nordic Combined – Men’s Individual 10km

10:40 a.m.-11 a.m.

Men’s Hockey – Slovakia vs. Finland (LIVE)

11 a.m.-11:20 a.m.

Luge – Women’s Doubles First Run (LIVE)

11:20 a.m.-11:50 a.m.

Nordic Combined – Men’s Individual Normal Hill*

11:50 a.m.-12:25 p.m.

Luge – Men’s Doubles First Run (LIVE)

12:25 p.m.-12:45 p.m.

Nordic Combined – Men’s Individual 10km*

12:50 p.m.-1:15 p.m.

Luge – Women’s Doubles Final Run (LIVE)

1:30 p.m.-2:15 p.m.

Figure Skating – Ice Dance, Free Dance (LIVE)

2:15 p.m.-3:25 p.m.

Snowboarding – Men’s Halfpipe Qualifying (LIVE)

3:25 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

Men’s Hockey – Italy vs. Sweden (LIVE)

5:45 p.m.-6 p.m.

Luge – Men’s Doubles First Run

6 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

Luge – Men’s Doubles Final Run

6:30 p.m.-8 p.m.

Snowboarding – Men’s Halfpipe Qualifying

8 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

Men’s Hockey – Slovakia vs. Finland

9:30 p.m.-11 p.m.

Men’s Curling – Great Britain vs. China

11 p.m.-12 a.m.

Biathlon – Women’s 15km Individual*

12 a.m.-12:45 a.m.

Nordic Combined – Men’s Individual Normal Hill and 10km*

12:45 a.m.-1:30 a.m.

Snowboarding – Women’s Halfpipe Qualifying*

1:30 a.m.-2 a.m.

Figure Skating – Ice Dance, Free Dance*

CNBC

5 p.m.-8 p.m.

Men’s Curling – United States vs. Czechia

*Replay

--MILAN CORTINA WINTER OLYMPICS--