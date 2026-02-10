SUPER BOWL LX IS SECOND MOST-WATCHED ALL-TIME WITH NEARLY 125 MILLION VIEWERS, PEAKING AT ALL-TIME U.S. RECORD 137.8 MILLION VIEWERS ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, AND TELEMUNDO

Seahawks-Patriots is Most-Watched Show in History of NBC, Which Celebrates 100 Years in 2026

Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Featuring Global Superstar Bad Bunny Generates Over 4 Billion Social Views in First 24 Hours – up 137% - the Most-Consumed Halftime Show of All-Time on NFL Social Platforms

Telemundo Delivers Largest Spanish-Language NFL Game Audience Ever; Peacock Achieves Best Day Ever on Sunday

Sunday’s Milan Cortina Olympics Presentation Averages 42 Million Viewers, Marking Largest Winter Games Audience since Day 2 of 2014 Sochi Olympics

STAMFORD, Conn. – February 10, 2026 – NBC Sports’ presentation of Super Bowl LX set an all-time media record as 137.8 million viewers watched in the second quarter as the Seattle Seahawks led 6-0 over the New England Patriots – marking the highest peak viewership in U.S. TV history .

The Seahawks’ 29-13 victory over the Patriots averaged 124.9 million viewers on NBC, Peacock, Telemundo, NBC Sports Digital, and NFL+, based on official live + same day Nielsen Big Data + Panel, ranking as the second-most watched show in U.S. history (behind Super Bowl LIX on FOX in Feb. 2025).

Super Bowl LX is the most-watched show in the history of NBCUniversal , which celebrates 100 years of NBC in 2026.

“The Super Bowl and the NFL once again delivered a blockbuster audience across the NBC broadcast network, Peacock, and Telemundo, and provided an unprecedented lead-in to our Primetime in Milan coverage,” said Rick Cordella, President, NBC Sports. “The Super Bowl and the Olympics are the two most powerful events in the world, and we salute our talented production, tech, and announce teams who delivered best-in-class presentations for our viewers, stations, and partners.”

Super Bowl LX capped NBC Sports’ milestone 20th season of Sunday Night Football, which delivered a record audience (23.5 million viewers) and is pacing as primetime’s No. 1 show for an unprecedented 15th consecutive season.

Telemundo Delivers Most Watched Super Bowl in U.S. Spanish-Language History

Telemundo averaged 3.3 million viewers, marking the most-watched Super Bowl in U.S. Spanish-language history . Telemundo’s audience peaked during the halftime show, with an average of 4.8 million viewers – the most-watched Super Bowl halftime in Spanish-language history.

Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Breaks All-Time NFL Records on Social Media

Total social consumption (inclusive of fans, owned platforms, broadcast partners, influencers, etc.) of the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show starring Bad Bunny set a record of four billion views after the first 24 hours, up 137% YoY (Source: Ripple Analytics).

Over 55% of all NFL social views of the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show came from international markets.

The top three most-viewed NFL social posts in history are now Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show clips. In total, these clips have been viewed for over 115 years on social media platforms.



“ Only Thing More Powerful Than Hate is Love @NFL on Instagram - 179M views, most viewed clip on NFL Social ever – 54% of views coming from outside the United States

- 179M views, most viewed clip on NFL Social ever – 54% of views coming from outside the United States Bad Bunny Listing Countries before Spiking Football @NFL on Instagram -168M views, second most watched clip on NFL social ever - 68% of views coming from outside the United States

-168M views, second most watched clip on NFL social ever - 68% of views coming from outside the United States Bad Bunny Listing Countries Before Spiking Football @NFL on TikTok – 100 million views; people have spent a combined 53+ years watching this clip already; 60% of the viewership is female, 62% comes from outside the United States; 91% of viewers under 35; 36% under 25

The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show averaged 128.2 million viewers from 8:15-8:30 p.m. ET in the United States. Full global viewership for the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show will be available early next week.

Bad Bunny on Apple Music

Immediately following the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show, Bad Bunny listens on Apple Music were up 7x. “DtMF,” “BAILE INoLVIDABLE,” and “Tití Me Preguntó” were the most streamed songs immediately after the show. Other Apple Music notables from the Halftime Show include:



In the hours following his performance, Bad Bunny’s Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Set List playlist most-played Set List on Apple Music.



on Apple Music. The day after Super Bowl LX, Bad Bunny’s DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS landed on the album charts in 155 countries, reaching the Top 10 in 128 countries and claiming the #1 spot in 46 countries, including Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Brazil, Germany, France and Spain.

Following his appearance in the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show , Bad Bunny occupied nearly a quarter of the Daily Top 100 Global chart, with 24 songs in the Top 100, 9 songs in the Top 25, and 6 songs in the Top 10, including “DtMF,” which was the #1 song.

6 of the 24 songs re-entered the Daily Top 100 Global chart for the first time since at least February 2025, and his single with Cardi B, “I Like It,” re-entered the chart for the first time since January 2020.

Sunday’s Milan Cortina Winter Olympics Presentation Averaged 42 Million Viewers

Following the Vince Lombardi Trophy presentation on the field at Levi’s Stadium, Super Bowl LX play-by-play voice Mike Tirico hosted Primetime in Milan, which featured Lindsey Vonn’s downhill run, and gold-medal winning performances by Breezy Johnson in the downhill and Team USA in the team figure skating event at the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics.

Sunday’s Primetime in Milan and Milan Prime presentation averaged 42 million viewers, marking NBCUniversal’s largest Winter Games audience since Day 2 of the 2014 Sochi Olympics (a span of 53 event days) and an increase of 73% over the corresponding 2022 Beijing Olympics show (24.3 million) which followed Super Bowl LVI.

Peacock Achieves Best Day Ever

Sunday was Peacock’s best day ever in terms of both reach and hours streamed, and featured the post-Super Bowl debut of “The Burbs,” which was the highest Day 1 Peacock original debut ever.

More detailed viewership metrics will be available from Nielsen later this week.

Legendary February Ad Scale and Impact



NBC/Peacock drove the lifts in breakthrough, at scale, for custom marketing integrations in Super Bowl LX. Compared to competitive NFL broadcasts (Regular Season + Playoffs), NBCU delivered sponsors:

+33% lift in brand recall +31% lift in brand opinion



