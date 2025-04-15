UNIVERSAL STUDIOS LOT CONFIRMED AS SQUASH VENUE FOR THE OLYMPIC GAMES LOS ANGELES 2028 (LA28)

 Skip navigation
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

Thumbnail
NOTES AND QUOTES – GOLF CENTRAL LIVE FROM THE MASTERS ON GOLF CHANNEL (FINAL ROUND)
Thumbnail
NOTES AND QUOTES – GOLF CENTRAL LIVE FROM THE MASTERS ON GOLF CHANNEL (THIRD ROUND)
Thumbnail
NOTES AND QUOTES – GOLF CENTRAL LIVE FROM THE MASTERS ON GOLF CHANNEL (SECOND ROUND)

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

PL Press Box.png
SECOND-PLACE ARSENAL HOST BRENTFORD THIS SATURDAY, APRIL 12, AT 12:30 P.M. ET ON NBC, PEACOCK, TELEMUNDO, AND UNIVERSO, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
PL Press Box.png
MANCHESTER DERBY THIS SUNDAY, APRIL 6, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND TELEMUNDO HEADLINES THIS WEEK’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
PL Press Box.png
SECOND-PLACE ARSENAL VISIT MANCHESTER UNITED THIS SUNDAY, MARCH 9, AT 12:30 P.M. ET ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND TELEMUNDO, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

Thumbnail
NOTES AND QUOTES – GOLF CENTRAL LIVE FROM THE MASTERS ON GOLF CHANNEL (FINAL ROUND)
Thumbnail
NOTES AND QUOTES – GOLF CENTRAL LIVE FROM THE MASTERS ON GOLF CHANNEL (THIRD ROUND)
Thumbnail
NOTES AND QUOTES – GOLF CENTRAL LIVE FROM THE MASTERS ON GOLF CHANNEL (SECOND ROUND)

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

PL Press Box.png
SECOND-PLACE ARSENAL HOST BRENTFORD THIS SATURDAY, APRIL 12, AT 12:30 P.M. ET ON NBC, PEACOCK, TELEMUNDO, AND UNIVERSO, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
PL Press Box.png
MANCHESTER DERBY THIS SUNDAY, APRIL 6, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND TELEMUNDO HEADLINES THIS WEEK’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
PL Press Box.png
SECOND-PLACE ARSENAL VISIT MANCHESTER UNITED THIS SUNDAY, MARCH 9, AT 12:30 P.M. ET ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND TELEMUNDO, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

UNIVERSAL STUDIOS LOT CONFIRMED AS SQUASH VENUE FOR THE OLYMPIC GAMES LOS ANGELES 2028 (LA28)

Published April 15, 2025 12:42 PM

World Squash, US Squash and the Professional Squash Association (PSA) are delighted to announce that the Universal Studios Lot in Los Angeles, CA, has been designated as squash’s venue for the Olympic Games Los Angeles 2028 (LA28).

World Squash President Zena Wooldridge said: “On behalf of the global squash community, I would like to thank the teams from the IOC, LA28 and NBCUniversal for their brilliant creative vision in proposing squash for what will surely be one of the most iconic sporting venues in the world. As one of the world’s most famous film studios, Universal Studios Lot in Los Angeles will present a unique and spectacular Hollywood setting for squash’s Olympic premiere, one which I’m sure will excite squash fans across the world.”

US Squash President and CEO Kevin Klipstein added: “For squash in the United States, there could not be a more ideal location for our sport’s Olympic debut than in Los Angeles and at Universal Studios. We are immensely grateful to LA28 and Comcast NBCUniversal for partnering to present squash during the Olympics in such spectacular Hollywood fashion.”

PSA CEO Alex Gough said: “Squash has always prided itself on being played in remarkable, iconic locations. By combining its world-class facilities, entertainment expertise, and strategic location, the Universal Studios Lot promises to create an unforgettable Olympic experience for our players, fans, and the sport. We are thrilled to be part of this historic moment and look forward to welcoming fans from across the globe to experience squash in such a unique and inspiring setting.”

Additional details on the 2028 Olympic Games competition schedule will be announced by LA28 in the coming months. The squash community, both in the United States and around the world, embraces the spirit of unity, sportsmanship, and excellence that the Olympics represents and eagerly anticipates the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

—LA28—