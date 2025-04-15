UNIVERSAL STUDIOS LOT CONFIRMED AS SQUASH VENUE FOR THE OLYMPIC GAMES LOS ANGELES 2028 (LA28)

World Squash, US Squash and the Professional Squash Association (PSA) are delighted to announce that the Universal Studios Lot in Los Angeles, CA, has been designated as squash’s venue for the Olympic Games Los Angeles 2028 (LA28).

World Squash President Zena Wooldridge said: “On behalf of the global squash community, I would like to thank the teams from the IOC, LA28 and NBCUniversal for their brilliant creative vision in proposing squash for what will surely be one of the most iconic sporting venues in the world. As one of the world’s most famous film studios, Universal Studios Lot in Los Angeles will present a unique and spectacular Hollywood setting for squash’s Olympic premiere, one which I’m sure will excite squash fans across the world.”

US Squash President and CEO Kevin Klipstein added: “For squash in the United States, there could not be a more ideal location for our sport’s Olympic debut than in Los Angeles and at Universal Studios. We are immensely grateful to LA28 and Comcast NBCUniversal for partnering to present squash during the Olympics in such spectacular Hollywood fashion.”

PSA CEO Alex Gough said: “Squash has always prided itself on being played in remarkable, iconic locations. By combining its world-class facilities, entertainment expertise, and strategic location, the Universal Studios Lot promises to create an unforgettable Olympic experience for our players, fans, and the sport. We are thrilled to be part of this historic moment and look forward to welcoming fans from across the globe to experience squash in such a unique and inspiring setting.”

Additional details on the 2028 Olympic Games competition schedule will be announced by LA28 in the coming months. The squash community, both in the United States and around the world, embraces the spirit of unity, sportsmanship, and excellence that the Olympics represents and eagerly anticipates the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

—LA28—